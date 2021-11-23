Girls soccer: Seaside, Astoria players earn all-league honors

League champion Valley Catholic continues to lead the way and reap the rewards in Cowapa League girls soccer, but Astoria and Seaside continue to close the gap between the Valiants and the next two best teams in the Cowapa.

While Valley Catholic led the all-league selections with seven players (five on the first team), the Fishermen and Gulls were right behind, with a combined nine all-league players (five for Seaside, four for Astoria).

The league’s Player of the Year honor went to Valley Catholic senior Casmira Fox, while Rainier’s Jamie Knox was named Goalkeeper of the Year and the Valiants’ Kibwe Cuffie earned Coach of the Year honors.

Seaside had three first team selections — senior Emma Arden and juniors Lilli Taylor and Abby Brien, one of two goalkeepers on the first team.

The Fishermen landed seniors Karen Jiminez and Maddie Sisley on the first team.

Cowapa All-League

Player of the Year: Casmira Fox, Valley Catholic

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jamie Knox, Rainier

Coach of the Year: Kibwe Cuffie, Valley Catholic

First Team

M: Casmira Fox, Sr., Valley Catholic

F: Emma Arden, Sr., Seaside

M: Paulina Filip, So., Valley Catholic

D: Malia Groshong, So., Valley Catholic

F: Mariella Gunther, Sr., Valley Catholic

F: Karen Jiminez, Sr., Astoria

D: Anna Kinder, Sr., Valley Catholic

M: Adriana Rico, Sr., Tillamook

M: Madelyn Russell, Jr., Banks

F: Maddie Sisley, Sr., Astoria

D: Lilli Taylor, Jr., Seaside

M: Evelyn Wheeler, Jr., Rainier/Clatskanie

M: Kimara Witham, Fr., Banks

GK: Abby Brien, Jr., Seaside

GK: Jamie Knox, Sr., Rainier/Clatskanie

Honorable Mention

Ila Bowles, Sr., Seaside

Elizabeth Louie, So., Valley Catholic

Kate Manderson, Jr., Tillamook

Natalee Rizzo, Sr., Banks

Tyler Rose, Jr., Banks

Mia Rosebrook, Fr., Valley Catholic

Ashley Sisley, So., Astoria

Kaylee Snyder, Jr., Seaside

Grace Tallman, Sr., Rainier/Clatskanie

Vanessa Velazquez, Sr., Astoria

Areli Velazquez Villa, So., Tillamook