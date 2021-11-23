Girls soccer: Seaside, Astoria players earn all-league honors
League champion Valley Catholic continues to lead the way and reap the rewards in Cowapa League girls soccer, but Astoria and Seaside continue to close the gap between the Valiants and the next two best teams in the Cowapa.
While Valley Catholic led the all-league selections with seven players (five on the first team), the Fishermen and Gulls were right behind, with a combined nine all-league players (five for Seaside, four for Astoria).
The league’s Player of the Year honor went to Valley Catholic senior Casmira Fox, while Rainier’s Jamie Knox was named Goalkeeper of the Year and the Valiants’ Kibwe Cuffie earned Coach of the Year honors.
Seaside had three first team selections — senior Emma Arden and juniors Lilli Taylor and Abby Brien, one of two goalkeepers on the first team.
The Fishermen landed seniors Karen Jiminez and Maddie Sisley on the first team.
Cowapa All-League
Player of the Year: Casmira Fox, Valley Catholic
Goalkeeper of the Year: Jamie Knox, Rainier
Coach of the Year: Kibwe Cuffie, Valley Catholic
First Team
M: Casmira Fox, Sr., Valley Catholic
F: Emma Arden, Sr., Seaside
M: Paulina Filip, So., Valley Catholic
D: Malia Groshong, So., Valley Catholic
F: Mariella Gunther, Sr., Valley Catholic
F: Karen Jiminez, Sr., Astoria
D: Anna Kinder, Sr., Valley Catholic
M: Adriana Rico, Sr., Tillamook
M: Madelyn Russell, Jr., Banks
F: Maddie Sisley, Sr., Astoria
D: Lilli Taylor, Jr., Seaside
M: Evelyn Wheeler, Jr., Rainier/Clatskanie
M: Kimara Witham, Fr., Banks
GK: Abby Brien, Jr., Seaside
GK: Jamie Knox, Sr., Rainier/Clatskanie
Honorable Mention
Ila Bowles, Sr., Seaside
Elizabeth Louie, So., Valley Catholic
Kate Manderson, Jr., Tillamook
Natalee Rizzo, Sr., Banks
Tyler Rose, Jr., Banks
Mia Rosebrook, Fr., Valley Catholic
Ashley Sisley, So., Astoria
Kaylee Snyder, Jr., Seaside
Grace Tallman, Sr., Rainier/Clatskanie
Vanessa Velazquez, Sr., Astoria
Areli Velazquez Villa, So., Tillamook
