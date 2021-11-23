ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Girls soccer: Seaside, Astoria players earn all-league honors

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lOSZ_0d4PeBgZ00

League champion Valley Catholic continues to lead the way and reap the rewards in Cowapa League girls soccer, but Astoria and Seaside continue to close the gap between the Valiants and the next two best teams in the Cowapa.

While Valley Catholic led the all-league selections with seven players (five on the first team), the Fishermen and Gulls were right behind, with a combined nine all-league players (five for Seaside, four for Astoria).

The league’s Player of the Year honor went to Valley Catholic senior Casmira Fox, while Rainier’s Jamie Knox was named Goalkeeper of the Year and the Valiants’ Kibwe Cuffie earned Coach of the Year honors.

Seaside had three first team selections — senior Emma Arden and juniors Lilli Taylor and Abby Brien, one of two goalkeepers on the first team.

The Fishermen landed seniors Karen Jiminez and Maddie Sisley on the first team.

Cowapa All-League

Player of the Year: Casmira Fox, Valley Catholic

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jamie Knox, Rainier

Coach of the Year: Kibwe Cuffie, Valley Catholic

First Team

M: Casmira Fox, Sr., Valley Catholic

F: Emma Arden, Sr., Seaside

M: Paulina Filip, So., Valley Catholic

D: Malia Groshong, So., Valley Catholic

F: Mariella Gunther, Sr., Valley Catholic

F: Karen Jiminez, Sr., Astoria

D: Anna Kinder, Sr., Valley Catholic

M: Adriana Rico, Sr., Tillamook

M: Madelyn Russell, Jr., Banks

F: Maddie Sisley, Sr., Astoria

D: Lilli Taylor, Jr., Seaside

M: Evelyn Wheeler, Jr., Rainier/Clatskanie

M: Kimara Witham, Fr., Banks

GK: Abby Brien, Jr., Seaside

GK: Jamie Knox, Sr., Rainier/Clatskanie

Honorable Mention

Ila Bowles, Sr., Seaside

Elizabeth Louie, So., Valley Catholic

Kate Manderson, Jr., Tillamook

Natalee Rizzo, Sr., Banks

Tyler Rose, Jr., Banks

Mia Rosebrook, Fr., Valley Catholic

Ashley Sisley, So., Astoria

Kaylee Snyder, Jr., Seaside

Grace Tallman, Sr., Rainier/Clatskanie

Vanessa Velazquez, Sr., Astoria

Areli Velazquez Villa, So., Tillamook

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield News Sun

All-district football: Springfield standout earns player of the year honors

Springfield senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot is the Southwest District Division I football offensive player of the year as announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Smoot threw for 1,670 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for 595 yards and 17 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a share of...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
BYU Newsnet

BYU women’s soccer alumna Ashley Hatch awarded the NWSL Golden Boot

What is better than Dorothy’s red shoes or Cinderella’s glass slippers? The coveted Golden Boot. BYU women’s soccer alumna Ashley Hatch of the Washington Spirit was awarded the NWSL Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the league this season. Hatch played at BYU from 2013 to 2016. In...
SOCCER
bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids tennis players earn All-State honors

BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids tennis coach Austin Brinker has announced Owen Westerkamp and Nathan Sanders have both received all-state singles recognition from the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches. Westerkamp played No. 1 singles going 22-15, with key wins against St. Francis, Allegan and Glen Lake. “Owen made huge jumps...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
cnyhomepage.com

Two Local Girls Soccer Student-Athletes Named Player of the Year, All-State Teams Announced

The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports has announced its All-State Teams for Girls Soccer. Two local student-athletes were named Player of the Year for their respective Classes. New Hartford senior Allison Falvo has been named Player of the Year for Class A. Poland junior Logan Cookinham has been named Player of the Year for Class D.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
City
Seaside, OR
City
Rainier, OR
Astoria, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Seaside, OR
Sports
City
Tillamook, OR
Morning Journal

Area soccer players, coaches honored on OSSCA All-Ohio teams

The Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association has released their boys and girls soccer All-Ohio teams for all three divisions, and the names of Morning Journal coverage area players are all over it. Chris Dore from Avon is the Division I boys coach of the year, and Avon Lake’s Brian Salco...
SOCCER
The Blade

All-Ohio soccer: Toledo-area players earn recognition for 2021 season

Ten Toledo-area boys and 16 girls soccer players have been named to All-Ohio teams in their respective divisions. Isiah Moores (Southview, senior forward) and Andrew Allsop (Findlay, senior forward) were named to the Division I boys All-Ohio first team. Moores was the Northern Lakes League player of the year and scored the game-tying and game-winning goal for the Cougars in the Division I district semifinals. Allsop was Northwest Ohio Division I district player of the year and the Three Rivers Athletic Conference player of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Cowapa League#Tillamook M#Rainier Clatskanie M
The Daily Astorian

Volleyball: Three Loggers earn all-league honors

Northwest League volleyball was a state power in 2021, as the league's No. 2 seed to the state playoffs (Gaston) advanced all the way to the state championship, where Salem Academy defeated the Greyhounds, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18. Gaston won the league's regular season title with a perfect 16-0 record, but...
VOLLEYBALL
columbiagorgenews.com

Five from Gorge make girls soccer all-league first team

Hood River Valley had three first-team picks and The Dalles had two on the 2021 Intermountain Conference girls soccer all-star lists. League coaches selected HRV’s Amelia Huxtable, True Becker and Alyssa Martinez to the first team. All three were senior leaders for Coach Amanda Orand’s team, which finished fifth in the IMC with a 2-7-1 record, 3-10-1 overall.
THE DALLES, OR
Portland Tribune

Woodburn's Pankey earns all-league honor

Despite tough 2021 season, Woodburn volleyballer named Oregon West Conference honorable mention. Regardless of how the season shook out, at least one Bulldog received all-conference honors. Woodburn's Lilli Pankey was named an all-league honorable mention for her work in the volleyball teams 2021 campaign. The junior opposite hitter was a...
WOODBURN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
bonnersferryherald.com

Roemer and Burt named IML All League for girls soccer

BONNERS FERRY — Soccer players Sophia Roemer and Morgan Burt were recognized as All League by the Intermountain League for the 2021 soccer season. Each year, the league’s top players are recognized for their skills by Intermountain League coaches to form a team of 11. These players then receive medals.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
the university of hawai'i system

Vulcan hoop and soccer star earn Pepsi honors

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vulcan soccer standout Alyssa Padron and basketball star Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones are the Pepsi Athletes of the Week. Padron had an assist in UH Hilo’s first goal and then scored twice in the second half in a 60-second span. Her scores helped pad the lead for an eventual 5-1 win over the Hawaiʻi Pacific University Sharks that translated into a co-conference championship and the program’s first-ever playoff berth. Padron, despite missing four matches this season, finished third on the team in scoring with three goals and four assists.
HONOLULU, HI
Mining Journal

Dozen area players earn top All-Upper Peninsula 8-player football honors

MARQUETTE — A dozen area players from three schools earned All-Upper Peninsula Dream Team and First Team berths in eight-player football. That was decided at the 72nd annual fall football meeting of the Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association held at the Holiday Inn of Marquette on Wednesday. Newberry led...
MARQUETTE, MI
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
1K+
Followers
112
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy