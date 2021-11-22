A grassroots effort can defy the odds

This year marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most spectacular conservation victories in recent history: the defeat of a massive gold mine planned for the doorstep of Yellowstone National Park. Called the New World mine, it was proposed by the Canadian corporate giant Noranda, and it had...
Major Hsi-Chon Hua, a U-2 pilot belonging to Taiwan’s Nationalist Chinese Air Force (NCAF) who flamed out at 70,000 feet and glided to a rough landing at the airport of the remote town of Cortez, Colorado, in 1959. In complete secrecy, a team headed by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson at...
U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report released Friday that environmental groups said didn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in […]
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Luz Rivas remembers seeing the word on her mother’s residency card as a child: “alien.”. In the stark terms of the government, it signaled her mother was not yet a citizen of the U.S. But to her young daughter, the word had a more personal meaning. Even though they were going through the naturalization process, it meant the family did not belong.
Prescribed burns are often used as part of campaigns to restore native vegetation, because they can be used to totally clear a piece of land for replanting. Prescribed burning may also be used to create a firebreak around a home, business or other developed area. A controlled burn involves identifying...
If you’re struggling to pay rent, you are not alone. Thousands of Americans across the country have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it tough to make ends meet and pay their rent. There may be a solution: rental assistance. How does rental assistance work?. There are rental...
It has now been 49 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 23, the U.S. has sent 569,050,695 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 173.4% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
With a short work week upon us and me not wanting to rush a draft through the editing pipeline, this week I visit a theme many writers are pulling from their back pockets: gratitude. That’s an easy one for me. As the sunrises add up, I fire vocal thank-you arrows...
The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Northerly flow and clear nights have kept nature’s refrigerator humming along for the holiday. A full moon blasted our white landscape like a spotlight on a frozen stage. Following a gal friend’s Copper River hunt just before COVID, this year I bought half a bison from a Valley rancher. Instead of the personal violence of the kill and the effort of the field dressing and pack-out, this one arrived in eight boxes, to be sorted and divided among friends. From the box designated for John, whose father came from Scammon Bay and mother from Montana, I pick up and hold the heart. Tatanka. I think of the Costner film from our childhood: its hokey white savior, played by Costner himself, and Rodney Grant’s handsome Wind in His Hair. That was the first time I’d heard the Lakota language and I was mesmerized. It was also my first exposure to Native Americans playing Native Americans on screen.
The main water district involved in several legal battles for Kern River water has launched a new coalition/messaging campaign it is calling Sustainable Kern River. It’s website says the organization is a coalition and lists several members, but its creation and funding comes from North Kern Water Storage District, according to North Kern’s General Manager Dave Hampton. North Kern hired Los Angeles public relations firm Fiona Hutton & Associates to run the campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), a senior member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the following grants heading to organizations, Tribal entities, and communities in Alaska:. · Cordova: $20 million for the Cordova South Harbor Rebuild from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant...
Late afternoon on a frigid November day, movement along the coastal flats below Kincaid Park’s sand dunes catches my attention. Looking more closely, I see a multitude of wispy, vaporous forms floating slowly across the frozen mudflats. Hiking the Bluff Trail with Denali, I’ve been reveling in the beauty of...
Reclaim Midtown (RM) and Save Anchorage (SA) are two of the most serious and consequential threats to our city. These groups, most popular on Facebook, are supported by a number of elected officials, some retired and others currently in office. Reclaim Midtown is best known as the group that failed...
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced Nov. 17 that the U.S. Department of Defense has selected Anchorage as the location for the new Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. Named for the late U.S. Senator Ted Stevens, the Stevens Center will support and strengthen advances DoD is making in the...
Most Alaskans are still mired in a stagnant COVID-19 recession. But not in Mat-Su, where things are perking along. This is a bit of a mystery to state economists, who are puzzled at how well the Matanuska-Susitna Borough economy is doing relative to Anchorage and the rest of the state. In the first six months of 2021 there have been 2,100 jobs added in Mat-Su from the same period of 2020, compared with essentially flat growth in Anchorage and elsewhere in the state.
In the deep blue ocean just off the coast of Alaska, killer whales are now communicating with one another with clicks and whistles. Scientists are hearing them. Hannah Myers has listened to many hours of orca calls in the Gulf of Alaska. The University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate student often knows a killer whale’s family group after hearing just a few syllables of its call.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday is National Recycling Day. Started by the National Recycling Coalition in 1997, the aim of the day is to make it a second Earth Day, reminding Americans to be resourceful when it comes to waste. Recycling prevents pollution, reduces the need to create new materials,...
