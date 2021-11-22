A grassroots effort can defy the odds

Northerly flow and clear nights have kept nature’s refrigerator humming along for the holiday. A full moon blasted our white landscape like a spotlight on a frozen stage. Following a gal friend’s Copper River hunt just before COVID, this year I bought half a bison from a Valley rancher. Instead of the personal violence of the kill and the effort of the field dressing and pack-out, this one arrived in eight boxes, to be sorted and divided among friends. From the box designated for John, whose father came from Scammon Bay and mother from Montana, I pick up and hold the heart. Tatanka. I think of the Costner film from our childhood: its hokey white savior, played by Costner himself, and Rodney Grant’s handsome Wind in His Hair. That was the first time I’d heard the Lakota language and I was mesmerized. It was also my first exposure to Native Americans playing Native Americans on screen.

4 DAYS AGO