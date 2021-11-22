ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergency blood shortage persists

By Shoppers Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and look ahead at a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to harness their humanity by giving blood or platelets in the coming weeks. As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the...

Related
WBOY 12 News

UHC hosting blood drive amid national blood shortage

Bridgeport, W.Va – United Hospital Center (UHC) is partnering with Vitalant (formerly Central Blood Bank) to host a community blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The drive will take place at The Bridge Sports Complex, located at 400 Forrester Blvd in Bridgeport, on Court 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To support safe social […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
mayfield-messenger.com

Flu season could impact blood shortage

As the holidays approach and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year, it’s important that those who are eligible, healthy and feeling well make an appointment to donate blood or platelets. The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing...
MAYFIELD, KY
KELOLAND TV

Critical shortage: Community Blood Bank pleas for donations

Throughout the pandemic blood banks around the country have had a shortage of donations. As the holidays arrive, that could mean the shortages will be even greater, that could explain why –if you’re already a blood donor–you may have received an email or text message from the community blood bank in Sioux Falls asking you to roll up your sleeve and donate again.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mtulode.com

Regional blood shortage affects local hospitals

With the ongoing pandemic, blood donations have been at a yearly low across the nation, but especially in remote locations like the Upper Peninsula. For this reason, many health leaders have been urging students to participate in local blood drives. “Donating with the UP Regional Blood Donations ensures that blood stays in UP hospitals, for all types of situations where blood transfusions are needed,” said Rachel Heath, coordinator of blood collection for the UP Regional Blood Center. “Donations can go to a wide variety of people, like patients with anemia, which has a low iron count whether from medical conditions or excessive blood loss, during surgeries . . . to women after labor as they lose a lot of blood, patients with certain health conditions, and most commonly car accidents, where hospitals can use anywhere from 1 to 100 units of blood on one patient.”
HEALTH SERVICES
Boston Herald

Blood donor shortage: How you can help and where to donate

Blood donors are urgently needed in Massachusetts and across the country as supply is dangerously low due to the delta variant surge, according to the American Red Cross. Blood supply is the lowest it has been since 2015, and if supply does not stabilize, hospitals could have to alter treatment for some patients or cancel some surgeries.
ADVOCACY
kiow.com

Local Blood Drives Essential in Staving Off Shortages

Residents may have noticed that there has been an increase in the number of blood drives locally. That’s because there’s a major blood shortage in the United States. A quarter of the blood centers in the Midwest have just a day’s supply or even less on hand. Emily Holley is a spokesperson for the American Red Cross in Iowa.
ADVOCACY
civiccentertv.com

Michigan Region American Red Cross’s Meghan Lehman discusses big blood shortage

There has been a blood shortage ever since the Pandemic began. With more and more people being infected with Covid-19, its becoming harder and harder to find blood donors for those in need. Meghan Lehman, Regional Communications Director, Michigan Region American Red Cross joins us to hopefully get your blood boiling to donate today!
MICHIGAN STATE
asheville.com

Community on the Verge of Blood Shortage Due to Historically Low Donor Turnout

The Blood Connection’s (TBC) hospital partners are reporting they are using blood at a much higher rate than normal. When demand is high, and the supply is critically low – that is a dangerous equation for the community. The local blood supply is now critically low after months of historically...
ADVOCACY
thewatchdogonline.com

Nation Faces Blood, Plasma, and Platelet Shortage

There is currently a blood, plasma, and platelet shortage nationwide. According to the Red Cross website, it is the worst we have seen since fall 2015. As of Sept. 27, the Red Cross stated it had less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in the previous weeks. Blood,...
BELLEVUE, WA
theshoppersweekly.com

Crossroads to host community blood drive

Crossroads Community Hospital will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on December 2nd, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Crossroads Community Hospital. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org. “Crossroads Community Hospital is committed to helping...
CHARITIES
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Red Cross holds last 2021 blood drive in Emporia in midst of shortage

The American Red Cross held its sixth and final blood drive of 2021 on Wednesday afternoon in the gymnasium of the Greensville-Emporia Family YMCA. If early sign-up numbers are any indication, the Red Cross should receive its highest turnout in months, if not all year, and it could not have come at a more important time.
EMPORIA, VA
WCNC

American Red Cross addresses blood shortage with incentives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Red Cross is offering a special thank you for people looking to help address a low blood supply across the country. People who donate blood from Nov. 29 through Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening of the new film The Matrix Resurrections for the winner and 50 of their guests.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Record-Courier

Blood drives planned to get through emergencies over holidays

In 2021, people in Northern Ohio and across the country faced great emergency needs as the ongoing pandemic exacerbated the challenges related to severe disasters, blood shortages and global conflict. “Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” Mike Parks, regional...
AURORA, OH
Sand Hills Express

“It’s Really A Dire Situation” Red Cross Facing Worst Blood Shortage In Over Ten Years

The meeting for the Broken Bow City Council was fairly uneventful regarding city business on Tuesday, November 23, but one of the most important topics was about blood drives. Nicole Johnk, District Manager for Donor Recruitment for west and central Nebraska, spoke to the council about the emergency blood shortage facing the Red Cross. Johnk stated the current supply is the lowest it has been in the past decade.
BROKEN BOW, NE

