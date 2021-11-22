Emergency blood shortage persists

With the ongoing pandemic, blood donations have been at a yearly low across the nation, but especially in remote locations like the Upper Peninsula. For this reason, many health leaders have been urging students to participate in local blood drives. “Donating with the UP Regional Blood Donations ensures that blood stays in UP hospitals, for all types of situations where blood transfusions are needed,” said Rachel Heath, coordinator of blood collection for the UP Regional Blood Center. “Donations can go to a wide variety of people, like patients with anemia, which has a low iron count whether from medical conditions or excessive blood loss, during surgeries . . . to women after labor as they lose a lot of blood, patients with certain health conditions, and most commonly car accidents, where hospitals can use anywhere from 1 to 100 units of blood on one patient.”

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO