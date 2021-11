COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor McMaster issued an Executive Order to combat supply chain problems and called on the Biden Administration to do more. Officials said McMaster recently issued Executive Order 2021-40, which suspends some commercial vehicle and operator regulations. The order also calls on agencies around the state to evaluate statutes and rules that officials could change to help the supply chain. This order hopes to support and strengthen the supply chain in South Carolina. You can read the full Executive Order here.

