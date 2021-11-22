ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

PREVIEW: SIUE, Butler Meet Tuesday

edglentoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIUE Cougars (1-2, 0-0 OVC) vs. Butler Bulldogs (0-4, 0-0 Big East) Indianapolis, Ind. (Hinkle Fieldhouse) Radio: WSIE FM 88.7 the Sound (Randy Moehlman) • This is the final game of a four-game road swing to start the season for the Cougars. • The home opener...

www.edglentoday.com

