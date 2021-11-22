PREVIEW: SIUE, Butler Meet Tuesday

TROY – Coming off its first win of the season on Saturday afternoon against Alabama A&M, the Jacksonville State men's basketball team goes back on the road Tuesday night looking to secure its first road victory of 2021-22. The Gamecocks (1-1) will face the rival Trojans (1-1) for just the second time since 2003. After JSU entered the Ohio Valley Conference, the most-played series in Gamecock basketball history was shelved for 16 seasons until Dec. 11, 2019. Troy took a five-point win that night in Jacksonville, their second-straight in the series, however, JSU still leads the all-time series 57-53 after 110 matchups dating back to the 1946-47 season. The last time Jax State took down the Trojans it came in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 28, 2002, in the opening round of the ASUN Tournament when the seventh-seeded Gamecocks pulled the 69-62 upset over the No. 2 seed.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO