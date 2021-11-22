ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Einstein’s manuscript up for auction

dbrnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA manuscript co-authored by legendary physicist Albert Einstein that...

dbrnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
easyreadernews.com

Mr. Einstein’s neighborhood

I grew up in Princeton, New Jersey, at 117 Mercer Street. Albert Einstein lived across the street, at 112 Mercer St. I used to pass him on the sidewalk when I walked to elementary school. I was a mathematics dunce, and never said a word to him. A friend recently...
PRINCETON, NJ
Cleveland Jewish News

Up for auction: Letter by Einstein about brewing ‘antisemitism’ in US academia

The Kedem Auction House in Israel will begin auctioning a handwritten letter by world-renowned physicist and mathematician Albert Einstein this week in which he warns his friend about antisemitism in American academia prior to World War II. Einstein wrote and signed the German-language letter to his friend, Austrian Jewish pianist...
GERMANY
Hopewell Valley News

Consider Einstein’s view about miracles

With all the depressing news stories lately, I thought I would pass on a story I. recently read about that might provide a temporary distraction from all the bad news. How often do we hear someone say “It’s a miracle!” There certainly isn’t any shortage. of accounts when it comes...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Albert Einstein’s notes on theory of relativity sell for four times their estimate in record auction

Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity documents have been sold for a record €11.6m (£9.7m) at an auction in Paris on Tuesday.The 54-page document was handwritten between 1913 and 1914 in Zurich, Switzerland, by Einstein and his colleague Michele Besso, reported The Guardian.The documents contain preparatory calculations and notes that the scientist made while formulating his signature achievement, the theory of relativity. The notes are written in black pen and include some errors in calculations that the scientist made on the way to formulating his seminal work. Once he noticed the errors, he dropped the notes, which were picked up by...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Einstein
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manuscript#Auction#Physicist#Theory Of Relativity
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
artreview.com

Dave Hickey (1938-2021): Chronicler of the Artworld’s Beauty and Stupidity

The doggedly independent art critic argued for aesthetic pleasure, and for the artistry in worldly – ‘democratic’ in Hickey’s parlance – cultural forms, from basketball to Siegfried & Roy’s magic shows to the music of Chet Baker. One morning in 1997, I bought a copy of Dave Hickey’s newly published...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TheConversationAU

The Beatles: Get Back review – Peter Jackson's TV series is a thrilling, funny (and long) treat for fans

The Beatles’ Get Back project, undertaken in January 1969, has finally been completed. Again. For most of the last 50 years it has been known as Let it Be, a film and LP record released in 1970. The project, conceived by Paul McCartney, was originally intended to be a television special documenting the band’s preparation for a live concert (their first in two and a half years). Because of the performance element, the Beatles decided to get back to their roots and only develop material that could be played without adding overdubs. As it happened, the concert didn’t go ahead, the...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Major Roman Mosaic Found in U.K., Veteran Curator Robert Jacobsen Dies, and More: Morning Links for November 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON WEDNESDAY, Germany’s new coalition government announced plans to bolster the nation’s efforts to restitute Nazi-looted art, Catherine Hickley reports in the Art Newspaper. Proposals from the administration include eliminating the statute of limitations on claims, and establishing a central court to adjudicate cases. Also on Wednesday, the last of 14 works from the Cornelius Gurlitt Collection to be identified as expropriated by the Nazis was sold at Christie’s, Deutsche Welle reports. The drawing by the 19th-century German artist Carl Spitzweg was taken from the Jewish music publisher Henri Hinrichsen in 1939, and recently returned to his heirs. Gilbert Lupfer, who directs the German Lost...
VISUAL ART
CBS Miami

Bob Dylan Artwork Show Opens In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Bob Dylan has been telling stories through songs for 60 years. But recently America’s master lyricist has also captured moments in a new series of paintings that, just like his songs, are intimate and a bit of a mystery. The most comprehensive exhibition of the Nobel laureate’s visual art to be held in the U.S. goes on display on Tuesday in Miami at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum. Forty new pieces by the 80-year-old songwriter will be showcased for the first time. The exhibition with more than 180 acrylics, watercolors, drawings and ironwork sculptures will kick off...
MIAMI, FL
KEYT

Sale of rare Einstein manuscript offers glimpse into the mind of a genius

Bidders at an auction in Paris are hoping to get their hands on a scientific manuscript which details a key stage in the development of Albert Einstein‘s theory of relativity. The document is estimated to be worth between 2 million euros and 3 million euros ($2.2 million and $3.4 million),...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy