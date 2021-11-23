ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Anthrax,’ 2nd season of Netflix series ‘The Hot Zone,’ premieres this holiday weekend

By Alex Miranda
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2001 feels like forever ago, but the events of that year are unforgettable. A new season of the Netflix series “The Hot Zone” premieres this holiday weekend. Around here “The Hot Zone” is wherever Alex Miranda is. You don’t need a DeLorean to go back in time. You just...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Android Authority

The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix: Release date and more on the fantasy series

Lots of swordplay, lots of monsters, and maybe some more baths. The Witcher became one of the biggest original Netflix TV series of all time when it debuted in December 2019. The mature-themed fantasy series, based on the best selling Witcher novels and popular video games, was a huge showcase for its lead actor, Henry Cavill. He showed he was more than a “super” man with his swordplay and his battles with monsters. But since that first season, we’ve been awaiting the second season with high anticipation. We’re finally getting close to season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Filming Complete: When Could it Premiere?!

Virgin River fans have been waiting for answers ever since Virgin River Season 3 concluded in July. Netflix renewed the romantic drama for two additional seasons earlier this year, and one of them has already finished shooting. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, shared a photo on Instagram to reveal he...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Deco
Person
Daniel Dae Kim
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Crime Scene’ Doc Series Scores 3-Season Renewal

Netflix is returning to the Crime Scene — multiple times. The streamer has picked up three additional seasons of the true-crime docuseries from executive producer and director Joe Berlinger, RadicalMedia and Imagine Documentaries. The first of the three new installments, subtitled The Times Square Killer, is set to premiere on Dec. 29. Subjects for the third and fourth seasons will be announced later. The renewal announcement comes nine months after Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel debuted on Netflix. “We always saw potential for Crime Scene to be an ongoing series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took...
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

Netflix Tweets Tiger King Recap Video in Time for Season 2 Premiere

With Tiger King Season 2 coming tonight at midnight (timezone dependant), Netflix have gone ahead and tweeted a short two-minute video covering “everything we learned in Season 1.”. If you have maybe not seen the first season covering the exploits of Joe Exotic but want to watch season 2, this...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
TV SERIES
clarkchronicle.com

Netflix original animated series Arcane premieres in ‘explosive’ debut

American video game designer and publisher Riot Games initially had its breakout success due to their game League of Legends—their only game for 10 years. Nowadays, it would seem that the company has earned the “s” in Riot Games with a myriad of hit releases like Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics, alongside other experiences yet to be published to the gaming world.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#Netflix Series#The Hot Zone#Anthology Series#National Geographic#Fbi
Beaumont Enterprise

Netflix releases premiere date for new Austin series that looks a lot like 'The Real World'

Coming soon to your Netflix (or the one you're stealing from your mom) is a new show filmed in Austin that follows eight 20-something strangers forced to live together and navigate the "new normal" life. The popular streaming service started its casting call for a show called Roaring Twenties back in August. On Monday, November 15, Netflix announced on Twitter it filmed the show this fall and will premiere the series on December 10.
AUSTIN, TX
tvseriesfinale.com

Zero Chill: Cancelled, No Second Season for Netflix Skating Drama Series

Chances for a second season of the Zero Chill TV series have melted. The Netflix skating drama series has been cancelled after one round of 10 episodes. A teen drama created by Kirstie Falkous and John Regier, Zero Chill stars Grace Beedie, Dakota Benjamin Taylor, Jeremias Amoore, Anastasia Chocholatá, Leonardo Fontes, Jade Ma, Sarah-Jane Potts, Doug Rao, Tanja Ribič, Oscar Skagerberg, Stan Steinbichler, and Christina Tam. In the story, the MacBentley family moves from Toronto to England when son Mac (Taylor) is offered a place at a legendary hockey academy. He’s arrogant but also a superstar player. His twin sister is Kayla (Beedie), a figure skater who’s struggling now that she’s been separated from her skating partner. Kayla and Mac both make magic on the ice, but their approaches are poles apart.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Manifest: Season Four; Production Underway on Series Saved by Netflix

The cast of Manifest is back at work! Production has begun on the fourth and final season of the sci-fi drama which was revived by Netflix in August. NBC cancelled the series just ahead of the end of its third season. Viewers will see Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Josh Dallas (above, left), Melissa Roxburgh, Matt Long, and J.R. Ramirez together again on the small screen.
TV SERIES
Decider

Netflix Renews ‘Arcane’ Animated Series For Second Season

Just after fans were delivered a suspenseful Season 1 cliffhanger, Netflix has renewed Riot Games’ League of Legends animated series Arcane for a second season. Riot Games and Netflix broke the news on Saturday during the two-day Undercity Nights events. Stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung are planned to return for Season 2, which is currently in production, as Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman, respectively.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
mediapost.com

Harrowing NatGeo 'Hot Zone' Revives 2001 Anthrax Memories

With everything else that was going on in September 2001, it is sometimes easy to forget that just a little over a week after the 9/11 terrorist attacks that month, someone began sending envelopes of powdered anthrax to news media companies. For those who worked at some of these target...
TV & VIDEOS
Cleveland.com

‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax,’ Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including Disney+’s “Becoming Cousteau,” an inside look at the life of underwater adventurer Jacques-Yves Cousteau; National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” a dramatization of the deadly 2001 bacterial attacks; and the CBS special “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” taped at a pair of Radio City Music Hall shows last August that marked Bennett’s 95th birthday.
CLEVELAND, OH
honknews.com

Castlevania Season 5: Netflix Has Cancelled The Series!

The popular anime series, Castlevania, has recently released it’s Season 4 for the audience. With the series releasing its final season on Netflix, there have been already several questions regarding its future. Now there has been absolute chaos among the viewers regarding Castlevania Season 5. As Japanese anime series follows...
TV SERIES
The Crusader Newspaper

NatGeo’s latest series ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ puts that period in American history at the forefront

With the world still reeling after the attacks of 9/11, America faces a second wave of attacks – the anthrax letters. Targeting journalists and politicians, mail with anthrax powder kills five people, sickens nearly two dozen more and causes panic across the United States. National Geographic’s six-part limited series, “The...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy