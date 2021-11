Boston-based Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc., will be added to the MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) effective close of market on November 30. The RMZ is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is comprised of equity REITs. The index represents about 99% of the U.S. REIT universe, and securities are classified under the Equity REITs Industry (under the Real Estate Sector) according to the Global Industry Classification Standard, have core real estate exposure and carry REIT tax status.

