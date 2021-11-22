ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Legislation would halt imports of Brazilian beef

By CAROL RYAN DUMAS Capital Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Jon Tester has introduced a bill to suspend the importation of Brazilian beef into the U.S. until experts can conduct a systematic review of the safety of that nation's beef. The legislation follows repeated problems with delayed reporting of bovine spongiform encephalopathy — known as mad cow...

Montana Standard

Montana ranchers push to ban Brazilian beef

Cattle producers are trying to close the U.S. trade door on Brazilian beef over concerns about mad cow disease. At issue is the disease-detecting ability of the Brazilian government’s meat inspection service. The U.S. livestock industry is concerned about bovine spongiform encephalopathy, a neurological disorder that’s also known as mad cow disease.
MONTANA STATE
Worker protection bill includes cattle market reform

Legislation aimed at protecting processing plant workers and reformed the cattle market has been introduced in Congress. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on Monday announced the Protecting America’s Meatpacking Workers Act of 2021 to provide stronger workplace protections for workers in meat and poultry processing plants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Analyst forecasts strong global beef demand

PENDLETON, Ore. — Global demand for beef is on pace to exceed production over the next 10 years, leading to higher prices and more market opportunities for U.S. ranchers, according to an industry analyst. Brett Stuart, president of the Denver firm Global AgriTrends, gave his forecast Nov. 23 at the...
PENDLETON, OR
NWI.com

US sues to halt sugar merger, says it would harm competition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block a major U.S. sugar manufacturer from acquiring its rival, arguing that allowing the deal would harm competition and consumers. The suit was filed in federal court in Delaware. It comes about eight months after U.S. Sugar...
CONGRESS & COURTS
foodsafetynews.com

Tester and DeLauro keep pressure on USDA to suspend Brazilian beef exports

Two powerful Democrats, one from the House and the other from the Senate, want to suspend Brazil beef exports to the USA and are willing to make it happen with legislation. And while it seems long ago, USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) last targeted on-site equivalence verification audit of Brazil from Jan. 13 through Jan. 24, 2020. The final audit report, certifying that Brazil’s beef is as safe as America’s, became public on Feb. 20, 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dtnpf.com

US Cattle Groups: Can't Trust Brazil to Safeguard Beef Imports From BSE

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- U.S. cattle groups are united in pressing the Biden administration to stop beef imports from Brazil after the World Organization for Animal Health said Brazil (OIE) took more than eight weeks to report two confirmed cases of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE). The OIE requires countries...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

March Beef Exports Robust; Imports Tepid

March 2017 beef and veal exports were estimated at 234 million pounds, an increase of 25 percent above March 2016. Exports to Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, and Taiwan were robust, all registering double-digit percentage increases. Strong foreign demand, lower U.S. beef prices, and a relative weakening of the U.S. dollar against major trading partners are likely factors enhancing U.S. beef export competitiveness. The first quarter of 2017 ended with beef exports higher by 22 percent from the same period a year ago at 651 million pounds. Preliminary export sales data for April suggests continued export strength in the second quarter. USDA has raised its beef export forecast to 2.81 billion pounds for 2017. Exports in 2018 are forecast at 2.84 billion pounds.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

EPA gets international calls to not ban chlorpyrifos

Congressional Republicans, a pesticide maker and foreign trading partners are joining U.S. farmers in asking the Environmental Protection Agency to rescind its pending ban of chlorpyrifos. Meanwhile, labor, environmental and anti-pesticide groups are pressing the EPA to follow through and prohibit chlorpyrifos residue on food on Feb. 28. In a...
AGRICULTURE
WTRF- 7News

Legislation from Ohio Senator would address supply chain disruptions

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) hosted a news conference call on his Supply Chain Resiliency Act which would help ease supply chain bottlenecks now and in the future, and invest in American companies to decrease our reliance on long supply chains. “There’s no reason American businesses should have to wait on key inputs like semiconductors or medical […]
OHIO STATE
The Guardian

EU aims to curb deforestation with beef and coffee import ban

Beef, palm oil, cocoa and other products linked to deforestation will be banned from entering the European Union under landmark legal proposals that attempt to help prevent the felling of the world’s great forests. Two weeks after world leaders signed a plan at Cop26 to reverse deforestation at Cop26, the...
AGRICULTURE
MySanAntonio

Canada halts imports from Supermax over forced-labor allegations

Canada has halted imports from Malaysian glove-maker Supermax weeks after a similar move from the U.S. amid allegations of forced-labor practices. Canada barred additional deliveries from the company's unit, Supermax Healthcare Canada, to the government until an audit report on the matter mandated by the firm is reviewed by authorities, Public Services and Procurement Canada said in a statement on Nov. 10. The audit report is expected by the middle of this month, according to the statement.
ECONOMY
Comments / 0

