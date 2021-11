J.K. Rowling will not be joining the original Harry Potter cast in the HBO Max reunion special!. There is little doubt that fans are already looking forward to Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. After all, it has been confirmed that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will reunite with the rest of the cast and filmmakers who worked on the films. But will they also get to sit down with the woman who started it all? Interestingly, it has been confirmed that J.K. Rowling will not be a part of the highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO