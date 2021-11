Evangeline Downs Early Entries, Tuesday November 30th, 2021

Dyersburg 43, Martin Middle 31 (G) Dyersburg 56, Martin Middle 44 (B) Greenfield 49, Gleason 19 (G) Gleason 38, Greenfield 8 (B) Dresden @ South Fulton (B) The high school basketball season opens tonight with a number of Hall of Champions games. Gleason will play host to the Carroll Academy...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 DAYS AGO