Prep boys basketball: Experience could give Whitehall edge in Large Dairyland

The Whitehall boys basketball team celebrates after a basket during a game against Regis on Feb. 26, 2019, in Eau Claire. Photo by Branden Nall

Experience can’t be overlooked on the basketball court, and Whitehall has loads of it. With several years’ worth of varsity minutes already logged for the Norse’s core, they could be primed for a breakthrough season.

All six of Whitehall’s top scorers return from last winter’s 13-9 team, and it’s got the Norse tabbed as the unanimous favorite in the Large Dairyland Conference. First team all-conference guard Devon McCune and second team pick Luke Beighley headline what should be a deep Norse roster in a pursuit of a league title.

“Our experience is our best attribute this year,” coach Tyler Peterson said. “The boys have played together for many years now and it will be a lot of fun to watch the chemistry build during the season.”

The Norse will be athletic and can get scoring from all over. McCune averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game last season, and Beighley averaged 10 points and six rebounds. Overall, six players are back who posted averages of at least six points per contest last season.

Defense could be a strong suit, too.

“Defensively is where we will hang our hat this year,” Peterson said. “Lots of athletes on the floor at once.”

Conference coaches expect Melrose-Mindoro and Blair-Taylor to be Whitehall’s top challengers in the Large Dairyland. The Mustangs went 13-7 last season and have first team all-league selection Tristan McRoberts back.

Blair-Taylor won the conference title with ease last winter before making a run to the Division 5 sectional finals. The Wildcats will need to reload following the graduation of a superb senior class, but could have enough leftover and incoming talent to push in the conference.

Cain Fremstad (6 ppg) is Blair-Taylor’s top returning scorer. Kyle Obieglo also got experience with last season’s conference championship squad.

“We are a very inexperienced team overall and we will get better as the year goes on,” said longtime coach Randy Storlie, who enters his 40th season at the helm. “We will rely on the tradition of our program and we will play hard. We need to find people who can score as we are very undersized overall.”

Eleva-Strum placed fourth in the conference last season with an overall record of 8-8. The Cardinals have a new coach in Paul Janson, and he inherits a new-look squad. The team’s top three scorers all graduated after averaging double figures. Sawyer Deetz returns after putting up four points and eight rebounds per contest last year.

“I really like the athletes that we have,” Janson said. “We have good size and speed. On paper it doesn’t look like we are returning much, but I think we could have six or seven different people leading us in scoring on different nights. If we can master our systems and play for each other, I think we can grow quickly and surprise a lot of people.”

Augusta finished 4-18 last season, but did so with a relatively young team. Now more experienced, the Beavers will try to build from where they left off. Dalton Robinson earned second team all-conference honors after averaging 11.1 points per game, and leading scorer Brennan King (11.2 ppg) is also back.

“We will be a deep team with multiple scoring options,” Beavers coach Chris Schmitt said. “We would like to improve defensively to the point where we can compete for a conference championship. With our returning depth, along with a really good summer, we think we have the ability to compete with the great programs in the Large Dairyland and in our half sectional.”

Cochrane-Fountain City went 5-16 last winter but will have experience to learn from after only graduating three seniors.