ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche lines and D pairs against Senators tonight

By Adrian Dater
coloradohockeynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare Monday night game at Ball Arena tonight, with the Ottawa Senators in town. Let’s get to the lines...

coloradohockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
elitesportsny.com

Devils, Rangers games against Senators postponed

The Ottawa Senators have ten players currently in COVID protocol, so on Monday the NHL announced their games have been suspended until Nov. 20. The break impact three games: at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, Thursday’s home game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday afternoon’s game against the New York Rangers in Ottawa.
NHL
FOX Sports

Avalanche play the Senators, seek 5th straight victory

LINE: Avalanche -361, Senators +278; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Avalanche take on Ottawa. The Avalanche are 4-2-1 at home. Colorado leads the NHL shooting 11.9% and averaging 3.8 goals on 31.9 shots per game. The Senators are 1-3-1...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Returns to Home to Host Senators

The Colorado Avalanche begins a three-game homestand Monday versus the Ottawa Senators. This is the first matchup between the two clubs since February 11, 2020. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The Avs brought home their first victory against the NHL's 32nd expansion team, the...
NHL
kion546.com

Newhook scores tiebreaker late, Avalanche beat Senators 7-5

DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 for their fifth straight win. Zach Sanford got his first career hat trick for the Senators, but it wasn’t enough in their first game in a week. Ottawa hadn’t played since a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 14 and was unable to practice for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Senators got back on the ice Saturday after eight players and associate coach Jack Capuano were taken off the NHL protocol list. Artem Zub and Josh Norris also scored and Brady Tkachuk had two assists for Ottawa, which was outshot 40-21. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NHL

NHL On Tap: Senators return to play Avalanche after COVID-19 protocol

Blues look to continue success against Golden Knights; Terry tries to match McDavid's season-long point streak. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Monday. Senators back in...
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Avalanche, Nov. 22

The set-up The Sens (4-10-1) play their first game in eight days as they return to action after a Covid-19 outbreak. Ottawa was beaten 4-0 by Calgary last time out but the night before, snapped a six-game losing streak after a 6-3 victory over Pittsburgh. Colorado (8-5-1) are riding a...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filip Gustavsson
Fear The Fin

Sharks at Avalanche: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are finally healthy. Can the roster fall back into place tonight against the Colorado Avalanche?. Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:. Lines. SAN JOSE SHARKS. Jonathan Dahlen — Logan...
NHL
NHL

Lines, defense pairings and updates - November 13

DETROIT - The Canadiens held a morning skate at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, in preparation for their third and final game against the Red Wings this season. 68 - Mike Hoffman 14 - Nick Suzuki 73 - Tyler Toffoli. 17 - Josh Anderson 28 - Christian Dvorak 11 -...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#The Ottawa Senators
milehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Looking for two straight within a week against the Canucks

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche will be playing the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Colorado hasn’t played a game in Canada since the NHL Playoff Bubble in September of 2020. Tonight marks the first of a two-game road trip for the Avalanche, who are looking to win three straight for the first time this season.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Dater Column: Five things I’ll be watching for in Avalanche game tonight

The Avalanche will play just their third game in the last 11 days tonight in Vancouver. If the playoffs started today, the Avs would not make them, as they are currently five points back of the wild card chase even. Yet, that’s deceiving; the Avs have only played 12 games, while some, such as Anaheim, have played 17.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

No Philipp Grubauer tonight, plus Avs lines and D pairs

SEATTLE — Well, so much for Philipp Grubauer tending net against his former Colorado Avalanche teammates tonight. After Seattle’s morning skate, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol confirmed Chris Driedger instead would get the start in goal at Climate Pledge Arena. The decision comes with Grubauer struggling — and that’s putting it...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Deandre Ayton Returns Tonight Against Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams confirmed that starting center Deandre Ayton would return from his five-game absence tonight. Ayton has been out since November 4 with a leg injury but will be back in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves. https://twitter.com/GeraldBourguet/status/1460389434742902786. Through six games, the former first overall selection is...
NBA
coloradohockeynow.com

Dater column: Why the Avs should extend Kuemper and Kadri now

Ok Yep, I know there have only been 14 games played by the Colorado Avalanche. Yep, I know all the arguments as to why it would be too early to do so. Yep, I know why some might view this column as something of a hot take. But I’ll say it anyway: The Avs should give contract extensions right now to Darcy Kuemper and Nazem Kadri, just like they did over the weekend to their coach, Jared Bednar.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche Player Grades vs. Senators

Alex Newhook: B – Had a costly giveaway that lead to Ottawa’s second goal but redeemed himself with the game-winning goal. Great hand-eye coordination on goal, kicking puck from right skate to left shot in a small space. This content is for CHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy