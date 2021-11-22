ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia PM says he will lead army 'from the battlefront'

By CARA ANNA - Associated Press
 5 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister says he will lead his country’s army...

Ethiopian leader called war 'epitome of hell.' Now he's back

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power. He's done it again this week by announcing that, after a year of waging war, he will lead it from the battlefront. Abiy’s rule has been short...
