BROOKLINE (CBS) — Susana Orrego and her husband Edward are new to the United States, and they are learning as they go. “The first month was hard for me because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don’t reply back. So I told my mom, like, probably the people are not so friendly,” said Orrego. The couple left Colombia in August to move to Brookline, where they plan on living for two years while Susana studies at Harvard Medical School. “So it’s like, try to know the culture, try to embrace a new country...

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO