This piece is a result of months of difficult struggle with bipolar 1 mixed mania and depression. It’s at times like these that it helps to reflect on the best parts of who we are so that we are reminded that life is basically good and rewarding. As I thought hard about what I wanted to write, I realised that my desire was to share the idea that we are all commonly connected by times of adversity in our lives. In universally standing up to our difficult challenges, we can all call ourselves ‘warrior’.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO