ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A few snowflakes tonight, next storm coming late-week

By Ryan Halicki
WYTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake effect snow showers and flurries will be around the area tonight. Occasional snow showers and flurries will occur throughout the snowbelt. Further south of the snowbelt, the snow will be much more isolated. The snow isn’t going to add up to much with overnight accumulations totaling less than 1″ for...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Rain To Snow This Evening, Cold Wind Tomorrow

Rain transitions into snow this evening. Areas inside of I-495 will see a coating in grassy areas. It’s not cold enough to see accumulation on roads. Higher elevations in Worcester County could see up to 1″ of snow, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire will likely see 1-2″ of snow. It is possible that back roads in these areas see a quick coating of snow. A gusty wind will also develop tonight, so visibility could drop with snow showers around.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowflakes#Thanksgiving
WMUR.com

Snow clears, leaving behind bitter cold & gusty winds

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow has moved out and now the bitter cold it settling in. Be on the lookout for slippery spots on the roadways Saturday morning, particularly in western and northern New Hampshire. Colder air is pouring into the state with high pressure allowing for some partial clearing across...
MANCHESTER, NH
WYTV.com

Snow and cooler temps are back in the forecast

The snow starts tapering off into the night. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night with continued blustery winds. Wind chills will remain in the teens as lows fall to the mid-20s. A stray overnight flurry is not out of the question, mainly in the northern snowbelt. SATURDAY. The weekend...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Boston

First Snow Flurry Of Season Hits Boston Area Friday Evening

BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurry of the season hit the Boston area Friday night. Let’s break down how this happened. FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers were off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushed closer to New England. The Berkshires were the first to see snow. Normally, you see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Temperatures were stuck in place for much of the morning. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Rain showers began to switch over to snow flakes for the Worcester Hills as rain tapered into the mid-afternoon. Temperatures began to fall around mid-afternoon to the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Chilly Today with Snow Showers Late Tonight

Some communities in northwest and northeast Connecticut woke up to a fresh coating of snow. The most snow fell in Stafford Springs where 3 inches of snow accumulated. Winds will continue to be quite breezy as we head throughout the day, which will result in chilly wind chill values. Wind chill values throughout the day will remain in the upper 20s and 30s.
STAFFORD, CT
alabamawx.com

Freezing Temperatures Tonight; Dry Through Next Week

**No afternoon Weather Xtreme video today, back to “two a days” next week**. COLD NIGHT AHEAD: Despite a sunny sky, temperatures are only in the mid to upper 40s across much of North/Central Alabama this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold with sub-freezing temperatures statewide… most locations will drop somewhere into the 22-32 degree range with a clear sky and diminishing wind.
NFL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will gradually warm up slightly over the next week. Tonight: Cloudy. Low 28. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain with a few snowflakes. High 42. Mid 40s by mid-week. Otherwise, dry and quiet.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: At Least Another Week With No Good Chance For Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s. Sunday will be another dry and mild day around the state with highs in Denver jumping roughly 10 degrees. Wind speeds should be light with no problems expected if you are planning to go to the Broncos...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy