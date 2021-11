WESTFIELD – When it comes to cross-country, you’re only as good as your group – especially the back half of it. The Littleton boys team found that out on Saturday. The Tigers captured the Division 3B championship, barely edging out Uxbridge for the title. Through the first 14 place finishers, the Tigers trailed by four points, but thanks to the team’s fourth and fifth runners, they made up 10 spots, and Littleton finished with 88 points, while Uxbridge, which had the top overall finisher, scored 94 points.

LITTLETON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO