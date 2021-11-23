Ohio State, other contenders CFP odds updated by FiveThirtyEight
As we get closer and closer to the end of the season, the conference championship games, and the final College Football Playoff Rankings, we know you are interested in how the odds keep changing with Ohio State being in the thick of the hunt once again.
So, we check in with FiveThirtyEight twice a week to see how their College Football Playoff Predictions change — once after each weekend’s games, and then again after that week’s release of the CFP Rankings. Yes, they change that frequently because where the committee places teams matters.
So, we’re at it again. The Buckeyes just got done running a top-10 Michigan State team off the field, 56-7, so you would expect the odds to climb, and maybe the committee will actually vault OSU up a couple of spots in the rankings that will be released on Tuesday evening,
But back to the odds and predictions. Here’s how FiveThirtyEight sees the odds for Ohio State and other contenders playing out after all the games this past weekend. We go 10 deep with all the teams that have a better than 10% chance still.
10
Baylor Bears (9-2)
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – vs. Texas Tech
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
14% (up from 10%)
Chances if win out
26% (down from 35%)
9
Oregon Ducks (9-2)
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – vs. Oregon State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
18% (down from 41%)
Chances if win out
48% (down from >99%)
8
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1)
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – at Stanford
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
19% (down from 23%)
Chances if win out
22% (down from 31%)
7
Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – at Oklahoma State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
23% (up from 20%)
Chances if win out
87% (up from 86%)
6
Michigan Wolverines (10-1)
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – vs. Ohio State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
31% (up from 24%)
Chances if win out
>99% (up from 83%)
5
Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1)
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – vs. Oklahoma
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
43% (up from 33%)
Chances if win out
98% (up from 95%)
4
Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1)
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – at Michigan
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
49% (up from 40%)
Chances if win out
>99% (up from 99%)
3
Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0)
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/26 – at Eastern Carolina
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
52% (up from 36%)
Chances if win out
82% (up from 73%)
2
Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – at Auburn
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
59% (up from 58%)
Chances if win out
> 99% (no change)
1
Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – at Georgia Tech
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
82% (up from 81%)
Chances if win out
>99% (no change)
