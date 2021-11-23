ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State, other contenders CFP odds updated by FiveThirtyEight

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pggbi_0d4POEpY00

As we get closer and closer to the end of the season, the conference championship games, and the final College Football Playoff Rankings, we know you are interested in how the odds keep changing with Ohio State being in the thick of the hunt once again.

So, we check in with FiveThirtyEight twice a week to see how their College Football Playoff Predictions change — once after each weekend’s games, and then again after that week’s release of the CFP Rankings. Yes, they change that frequently because where the committee places teams matters.

So, we’re at it again. The Buckeyes just got done running a top-10 Michigan State team off the field, 56-7, so you would expect the odds to climb, and maybe the committee will actually vault OSU up a couple of spots in the rankings that will be released on Tuesday evening,

But back to the odds and predictions. Here’s how FiveThirtyEight sees the odds for Ohio State and other contenders playing out after all the games this past weekend. We go 10 deep with all the teams that have a better than 10% chance still.

10

Baylor Bears (9-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QYZL_0d4POEpY00
Nov. 13, 2021; Waco, Texas; A view of the Baylor Bears students and fans as they celebrate with linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) on the field after the game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – vs. Texas Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

14% (up from 10%)

Chances if win out

26% (down from 35%)

9

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMcD1_0d4POEpY00
Sept. 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – vs. Oregon State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

18% (down from 41%)

Chances if win out

48% (down from >99%)

8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdxCb_0d4POEpY00
Sept. 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (5) celebrates with running back Kyren Williams (23) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – at Stanford

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

19% (down from 23%)

Chances if win out

22% (down from 31%)

7

Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ncz3g_0d4POEpY00
OU’s Jadon Haselwood (11) and Spencer Rattler (7) celebrate after a touchdown during a 76-0 win against Western Carolina in Norman. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – at Oklahoma State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

23% (up from 20%)

Chances if win out

87% (up from 86%)

6

Michigan Wolverines (10-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47or0N_0d4POEpY00
Oct. 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – vs. Ohio State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

31% (up from 24%)

Chances if win out

>99% (up from 83%)

5

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV5HL_0d4POEpY00
Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – vs. Oklahoma

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

43% (up from 33%)

Chances if win out

98% (up from 95%)

4

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEu0F_0d4POEpY00
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) races up the sideline ahead of Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) and safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – at Michigan

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

49% (up from 40%)

Chances if win out

>99% (up from 99%)

3

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022J7W_0d4POEpY00
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/26 – at Eastern Carolina

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

52% (up from 36%)

Chances if win out

82% (up from 73%)

2

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NFaa_0d4POEpY00
Oct. 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – at Auburn

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

59% (up from 58%)

Chances if win out

> 99% (no change)

1

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsOGK_0d4POEpY00
Dec. 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – at Georgia Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

82% (up from 81%)

Chances if win out

>99% (no change)

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Ohio State
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Fighting Irish#At It Again#American Football#Cfp#Buckeyes#Osu#Texas Tech Chances#Oregon Ducks#Oregon State Chances#College Football Playoff#Stanford Chances#Oklahoma State Chances
FanSided

Clemson football fans furious at UNC for ruining ACC Championship hopes

With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound. Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
NFL
hamburgreporter.com

First look: Ohio State at Michigan odds and lines

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) and No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 7-1) meet for The Game Saturday at noon ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Below, we look at the Ohio State vs. Michigan odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Times Daily

CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy