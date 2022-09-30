What's new on Disney Plus in October 2022

What’s new on Disney Plus this month? All the excitement of Disney Plus Day and D23 might be in the rearview for another year, but there’s still plenty more to look forward to on the House of Mouse’s streaming service this month.

There's more excitement in the Star Wars universe as Andor continues and we'll be exploring a very different part of the MCU in the new special, Werewolf By Night. And, UK viewers can finally lay eyes on more episodes from the FX show The Old Man (with Jeff Bridges), all five episodes of Candy and the critically-acclaimed first season of The Bear .

Here are our picks for what to watch on Disney Plus in October 2022.

What's new on Disney Plus — our picks

Best movie on Disney Plus in October: Rosaline [UK] (Friday, October 14)

Rosaline sees Kaitlyn Dever's spurned young lover launching a scheme to win back her man, Romeo. (Image credit: Hulu)

Rosaline is a comedy that aims to put a fresh spin on the classic Shakespearean love story, Romeo and Juliet. The movie is told from the perspective of Rosaline ( Booksmart ’s Kaitlyn Dever), who is a cousin of Juliet and one of leading man Romeo’s former lovers. When Romeo and Juliet begin to fall for one another, Rosaline hatches a plan to try and win back her man. *US viewers can stream Rosaline on Hulu on the same day.

Best TV Show on Disney Plus in October: Werewolf by Night (Friday, October 7)

Monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) is in for a fright in this Marvel special. (Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel)

Werewolf By Night is a special presentation from Marvel that is perfect for the spooky season. This supernatural special riffs heavily on classic horror flicks and sees a group of monster hunters gathering at Bloodstone Temple to compete for a powerful relic in the wake of their leader’s death. The downside? Their hunt will bring them face to face with a very dangerous creature. Expect to see the titular lycanthrope, plus other monstrous Marvel characters like Man-Thing when this special drops on October 7.

Best Documentary on Disney Plus in October: Shipwreck Hunters Australia (all episodes on Friday, October 5)

Get to know the creatures and hunt the secrets that lurk below the waves in Shipwreck Hunters Australia. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

This unique series sees a team of underwater filmmakers and divers teaming up with maritime archaeologists who are on the hunt for the treasures and secrets of long-lost ships that have disappeared below the waves off the coast of Western Australia. Along the way, you’ll learn about the stunning landscapes and unique wildlife that are found in and around the area. All episodes are available on Friday, October 5.

What's new on Disney Plus in October 2022 — the full schedule

Below you’ll find a schedule of everything that we know is coming to Disney Plus this October. Be aware that some content is region-specific, all listings are subject to change and we’ll include new additions to the platform as and when they are announced or released.

Monday, October 3

Dancing with the Stars episode 3

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 (UK)

Wednesday, October 5

Puppy Dog Pals season 5 (1 episode)

The Simpsons season 33

World of Flavor with Big Moe Carson season 1

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery season 1

Zorro seasons 1 and 2

Shipwreck Hunters Australia season 1 (all episodes)

Andor episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 episode 2

The Bear (all episodes) (UK)

Grey’s Anatomy season 18

NCIS: Hawaii new ep

Women in Taipei new ep

May It Please the Court new ep

The Old Man Episode 3 (UK)

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 14 (UK)

American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6 (UK)

Thursday, October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 8

The Kardashians season 2 episode 3 (UK)

Friday, October 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video

Drumline

The Peanuts Movie

Werewolf by Night

Monday, October 10

Dancing With the Stars episode 4 live (US)

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18 (UK)

Grimcutty (UK)

Wednesday, October 12

Big City Greens season 3 (4 episodes)

Sofia the First seasons 1-4

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion season 1 (6 episodes)

Big Shot season 2

Andor episode 6

The Mighty Ducks Game Changers season 2 episode 3

Candy (all episodes) (UK)

Women in Taipei new ep (UK)

May it Please the Court new ep (UK)

The Old Man episode 4 (UK)

NCIS: Hawaii new ep (UK)

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 15 (UK)

American Horror Stories season 2 episode 7 (UK)

Thursday, October 13

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 9 (season finale)

The Kardashians season 2 episode 4 (UK)

Friday, October 14

Into the Woods Sing-Along version

The New Mutants

Rosaline (UK)

Monday, October 17

Dancing with the Stars episode 5

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 19 (UK)

Tuesday, October 18

Dancing with the Stars episode 6

Wednesday, October 19

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery season 1

Bear in the Big Blue House seasons 1-4

PB&J Otter seasons 1-3

Raven’s Home season 5

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series season 1

The Incredible Dr. Pol season 21

The Spectacular Spider-Man season 1

Wicked Tuna season 11

Andor episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 episode 4

American Horror Stories season 2 episode 8 (UK)

War of the Worlds season 3 (UK)

NCIS: Hawaii new ep (UK)

Women in Taipei new ep (UK)

May it Please the Court new ep (UK)

The Old Man episode 5 (UK)

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 16 (UK)

In the Soop: Friendcation

Thursday, October 20

The Kardashians season 2 episode 5 (UK)

Friday, October 21

Hall of Villains

Spider-Man 3 (UK)

Monday, October 24

Dancing with the Stars episode 7

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 (UK)

Wednesday, October 26

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t season 1 (2 episode premiere)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (all shorts streaming)

Eureka! season 1

The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2 (2-episode premiere)

Andor episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 episode 5

The Old Man episode 6 (UK)

Women in Taipei new ep (UK)

May it Please the Court new ep (UK)

NCIS: Hawaii new ep (UK)

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 17 (UK)

Thursday, October 27

The Kardashians season 2 episode 6 (UK)

Friday, October 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (UK)

Monday, October 31

Dancing with the Stars episode 8

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 (UK)

