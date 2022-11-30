What's new on Disney Plus in January 2023

What's new on Disney Plus ?

The new year brings us plenty new stuff to enjoy on Disney Plus, including fresh episodes of Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History , plus a new season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch as well as new movies and other TV shows to enjoy.

Below, we've put together a list of everything that we know is coming to Disney Plus in January, along with our must-watch picks for the month if you're struggling to choose something from the line-up.

Best movie on Disney Plus in January: The Menu (January 4, UK only)

Ralph Fiennes in The Menu (Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures)

The Menu documents one couple — Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) — as they dine at Hawthorn, the exclusive restaurant operated by renowned Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). However, this satirical look at the lives of the super-rich soon takes a darker turn, as it becomes clear our stars will be getting plenty of shocks alongside their lavish dining experience. In What to Watch's The Menu review , we called it "deliciously good fun." (Coming to HBO Max in US.)

Best TV show on Disney Plus in January: Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 (January 4)

(Image credit: Disney)

January sees us reuniting with Clone Force 99 for the second season of The Bad Batch. Months after the events of Kamino, this band of extraordinary clone troopers are continuing their adventures navigating the Galactic Empire. They'll once again cross paths with new and old friends (and foes!) and set off on a new series of adventures taking them to new and dangerous parts of the universe.

Best Documentary on Disney Plus in January: Chasing Waves (January 11)

Chasing Waves (Image credit: National Geographic)

Following the Olympic debut of surfing in Tokyo, Chasing Waves turns the spotlight on Japan and the people and places that are defining the country's place in global surfing culture. This "character-driven" doc aims to show what it really takes to succeed in surfing by following a collection of athletes as they chase their dreams.

What's new on Disney Plus in January 2023

(Some content is region-specific and subject to change).

January 1

Modern Family season 10 (UK)

January 4

The Boonies season 1 (US)

Locked Up Abroad season 12 (US)

Lost Treasures of Egypt season 2 (US)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes season 1 (US)

Underworld, Inc. seasons 1-2 (US)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 (two-episode premiere)

National Treasure: Edge of History episode 5

Willow episode 7

The Resident season 6 new episode (UK)

Big Sky season 3 episode 3 (UK)

9-1-1 s eason 6 episode 9 (UK)

Reservation Dogs season 2 (UK)

The Menu (UK)

January 6

Strangest Bird Alive

If These Walls Could Sing (UK)

January 9

Koala Man all episodes (UK)

January 11

Warwick Davis in Willow (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Airport Security seasons 4-8 (US)

Best in Bridal season 1 (US)

Bride & Prejudice season 1 (US)

Celebrity Ghost Stories seasons 5-6 (US)

Evil Genius season 1 (US)

My Ghost Story season 1 (US)

SuperKitties season 1 (US)

Chasing Waves all episodes

Gina Yei all episodes

National Treasure: Edge of History episode 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode 3

Willow episode 8

Welcome To Chippendales (all episodes) (UK)

The Resident season 6 new episode (UK)

Big Sky season 3 episode 4 (UK)

Snowfall season 5 (UK)

January 13

Criminal Minds: Evolution new episode (UK)

The Territory (UK)

The Flagmakers (UK)

Retrograde (UK)

January 18

Chibi Tiny Tales season 3

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 2

Me & Mickey season 1

Night Stalkers season 1 (US)

Secret Life of Predators season 1 (US)

King Shakir Recycle

National Treasure: Edge of History episode 7

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode 4

Little Demon all episodes (UK)

The Resident season 6 new episode (UK)

Big Sky season 3 episode 5 (UK)

NCIS season 20 new episode (UK)

Peppa Pig seasons 1-2 (UK)

January 20

Ocean's Breath (US)

Sharkatraz (US)

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (UK)

January 25

Bloody Tales of Europe season 1 (US)

Dino Ranch season 2 (US)

Hacking the System season 1 (US)

Riding Britain’s Railways season 1 (US)

Mila in the Multiverse

National Treasure: Edge of History episode 8

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode 5

Extraordinary all episodes (UK)

January 27

American Blackout (US)

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes (US)

T. Rex Autopsy (US)

More on streaming