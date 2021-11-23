Wisconsin beats Texas A&M 69-58 to open Maui Invitational

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As the world grapples with the emergence of the new highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, worried scientists in South Africa — where omicron was first identified — are scrambling to combat its lightning spread across the country. In the space of two weeks, the omicron variant has...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short...
It is possible that omicron, a new Covid-19 variant first detected in South Africa, could already be in the United States, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. While there are no confirmed cases of the new variant in the states, Fauci...
The Biden administration is restricting travel from eight countries in southern Africa over concerns about a new COVID-19 variant circulating in the region, according to senior administration officials. The restrictions on travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi begin Monday. The restrictions don't apply to...
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted an apology to Muslims on Friday after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called her out for "anti-Muslim bigotry" over an anecdote she shared in a recent speech. Hours later, Democratic leadership released a statement blasting Boebert's "Islamophobic and racist comments" and calling on their GOP counterparts...
Stephen Sondheim, a Broadway giant who has the most Tony Awards as a composer, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, a spokesperson for Sondheim said. His cause of death was unknown. Sondheim was considered American theater's greatest composer and lyricist of the last half century or more....
Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 820 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
New York (CNN Business) — Black Friday doesn't carry the significance it once did for many US shoppers — blame the rise of online shopping holiday "Cyber Monday" and then Covid-19's impact on retail. But customers are still dishing out more money for clothing, electronics and other items this Black...
