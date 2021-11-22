Janice Dean Reacts To Bombshell Cuomo State Assembly Report

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo made extensive use of his staff and office resources in writing his book on the COVID-19 pandemic while on his way to collecting $5.2 million in advances, with some senior state officials acting as de facto literary agents and others admitting they were working on the book at the expense of their duties in combating the pandemic, according to a report released Monday that was commissioned by the state Assembly.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO