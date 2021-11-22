ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janice Dean Reacts To Bombshell Cuomo State Assembly Report

Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanice Dean, Senior Meteorologist for FNC joined the Guy Bensons Show to react to a new bombshell report from the New York State Assembly report on former Governor Andrew...

radio.foxnews.com

New York Post

Ex-Gov. Cuomo, married aide DeRosa allegedly caught ‘making out’: trooper

Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his then-top aide, Melissa DeRosa, were allegedly spotted by a state police bodyguard “making out on the sidewalk like high schoolers,” The Post has learned. The alleged May-December romance was apparently revealed in the sworn testimony of a female state trooper who has accused Cuomo of...
POLITICS
New York Post

State trooper banished by Cuomo amid dating daughter set to be promoted

Their careers are headed in different directions. State trooper Dane Pfeiffer — the love interest of one of disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daughters who was a member of his security detail before the disapproving dad banished him to the Canadian border — is being promoted to sergeant and sent to New York City, The Post has learned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Assembly slams Cuomo’s corruption — now that he’s safely gone

Now that disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo is safely out of power, the Assembly has finally released its impeachment report detailing “profoundly disturbing” findings on his sexual harassment of 12 women, his COVID nursing-home cover-ups and his tainted $5.1 million book deal. Despite Speaker Carl Heastie’s promise back in August to...
POLITICS
WNYT

Assembly report finds rampant misconduct in Cuomo administration

The New York State Assembly's 45-page report into the conduct of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is out. The report, written by independent investigators from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, comes more than eight months after the Legislature launched the impeachment investigation. The report finds Cuomo sexually harassed women...
HEALTH
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Assembly committee releases report on findings from impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The New York state Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday released a 45-page report detailing the findings of an impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report written by independent investigators from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell comes more than eight months after the legislature launched the impeachment investigation.
POLITICS
WETM

Assembly Releases ‘Disturbing’ Report on Misconduct Allegations Against Former Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Assembly released a 45-page report detailing findings that claim former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 12 women, used state resources to produce his latest book and was “not fully transparent” about nursing home deaths from COVID-19. The investigation, which was conducted by the independent Lawfirm Davis Polk & Wardwell, concluded findings after sifting through 600,000 pages of documents, including photographs, text messages, emails, phone calls and more.
POLITICS
Fox News

New York papers publish scathing Cuomo reactions after damning state report: 'Andrew Cuomo's shame'

New York newspapers and reporters were not kind to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., after Monday's report that revealed corroboration of his misconduct. Cuomo resigned in August after a slew of sexual harassment allegations and a report from the attorney general found that from 2013 to 2020, he harassed multiple women and retaliated against a former employee who complained.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Report Released on Cuomo’s Misconduct

The investigation report into former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s alleged misconduct has been released by the New York State Judiciary Committee. The report focuses on allegations of sexual harassment, under reporting of COVID nursing home deaths, using state employees to help with his book – American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, and withholding safety information from the public regarding the Governor Mario M Cuomo Bridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsday

Assembly panel to review investigative report on Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY — Members of a state Assembly panel that could recommend impeachment of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will meet behind closed doors Thursday and Friday to examine an investigative report into sexual harassment and other allegations against Cuomo. Members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, headed by chairman Charles Lavine...
MANHATTAN, NY
News Break
Politics
nystateofpolitics.com

Live Updates: Cuomo rep denies findings of report, calls Assembly legislators 'hypocritical'

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo made extensive use of his staff and office resources in writing his book on the COVID-19 pandemic while on his way to collecting $5.2 million in advances, with some senior state officials acting as de facto literary agents and others admitting they were working on the book at the expense of their duties in combating the pandemic, according to a report released Monday that was commissioned by the state Assembly.
POLITICS
suncommunitynews.com

Statement: Jones reacts to Cuomo impeachment investigation report

PLATTSBURGH | With the release of a long-anticipated investigative report regarding former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s actions in office, local lawmakers were quick to address the Assembly Judiciary Committee's findings that corroborated sexual harassment claims and found evidence of state resources used toward Cuomo’s personal memoir. The 63-page report also added...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wamc.org

Steck: "Deeply disturbing" Assembly Judiciary investigation findings parallel James' report into Cuomo

Documents and evidence from the aborted impeachment investigation into former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are being reviewed by state Assembly Judiciary Committee members in Albany. It comes after State Attorney General Letitia James released hundreds of pages of transcripts and other evidence that were part of her investigation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo, who resigned in August.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Assembly Judiciary Committee members review Cuomo report

Members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee began reviewing the final report into Gov. Cuomo on Thursday. This investigation is separate and apart from the one conducted by Attorney General Letitia James. Even though the Assembly Judiciary Committee's probe is over, there are still just a handful of people who have...
ALBANY, NY
Times Union

Assembly members line up for closed-door study of Cuomo report

ALBANY — Members of the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee on Thursday began reviewing a report prepared by private attorneys who have spent months probing multiple allegations against former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. The report is to be released "very soon" after the committee's 20 members have had a chance to...
POLITICS

