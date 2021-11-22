Janice Dean Reacts To Bombshell Cuomo State Assembly Report

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Assembly released a 45-page report detailing findings that claim former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 12 women, used state resources to produce his latest book and was “not fully transparent” about nursing home deaths from COVID-19. The investigation, which was conducted by the independent Lawfirm Davis Polk & Wardwell, concluded findings after sifting through 600,000 pages of documents, including photographs, text messages, emails, phone calls and more.
