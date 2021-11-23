ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver OKs emission reductions for large buildings, $26 million in solar energy projects

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkR4X_0d4PMw9k00
A solar panel installation at Denver International Airport. milehightraveler, iStock / Getty Images

The Denver City Council unanimously passed two bills Monday that will establish new emissions regulations for large buildings and greenlight a $26 million contract for solar energy projects throughout the city.

The first bill requires all large commercial and multifamily buildings in the city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy performance over the coming years.

These changes come as Denver aims to cut building energy use 30% by 2030. Commercial and multifamily buildings produce 49% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Office of Climate Action. Councilman Jolon Clark called the bill “a big deal.”

“We are in the midst of a climate crisis and we can only solve it with bold policies like this one,” Clark said. “The time for action on climate change is now. We’re certainly not done yet but this is a huge step tonight.”

The bill requires buildings 25,000 square feet or larger to achieve 30% energy savings by 2030, with interim goals set in 2024 and 2027.

Buildings between 5,000 and 24,999 square feet will have to install all LED lights or use solar power to meet 20% of energy usage. Those deadlines range from December 2025 for larger buildings to December 2027 for smaller buildings.

In addition, the bill gradually requires buildings to use electric heating systems when they replace existing gas systems.

In 2025, electric heat pumps will be required when easy to electrify systems need to be replaced (like furnaces, rooftop units and individual water heaters). In 2027, electric heat pumps will be required for harder to electrify systems as well (like PTACs, boilers and central hot water).

"This ordinance represents climate benefits that are huge and impressive,” said Christine Brinker with the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project during a committee meeting. “This really makes Denver a leader and is something we can truly be proud of.”

The changes are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Denver’s buildings by roughly 80% by 2040, according to the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project. The bill will not influence single-family homes.

The second bill approves a $26 million, 25-year contract with McKinstry Essention LLC to fund solar power generating facilities and electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city.

Currently, 10 solar panel arrays are planned for the proposed contract. The arrays are expected to generate over 144 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity, hosted across city-owned parking lots, rooftops and land parcels.

“This program is specifically designed to help us power our facilities and also provide that equity benefit to folks who might not qualify for privately-offered solar,” said Jonny Rogers, the city’s renewable energy specialist.

The electricity generated by the arrays will be used to power city facilities like recreation centers and Denver Public Schools buildings, Rogers said. In addition, 30% of the electricity will be allocated to low-income households.

Rogers said this will equate to providing power to about 150 low-income families throughout the city.

Construction on the 10 solar panel arrays is scheduled to begin in four phases throughout 2022. Four of the arrays will be located at the Denver International Airport and National Western Center Campus, as well as solar carports at recreation centers, schools and city offices in Districts 5, 6, 8, 9 and 11.

This contract is part of the Renewable Denver Community Solar initiative, aiming to build and operate up to 15 megawatts of city-owned community solar projects by 2025. The 10 planned arrays will add 4.6 megawatts.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver to require masks in indoor settings, exempt some businesses

Most Denver residents will be required to wear masks beginning Wednesday, city leaders announced Tuesday morning, less than a day after three other counties in the metro instituted a similar requirement. The order requires everyone 2 years of age and older be masked in public indoor settings through the beginning of January. To be exempt from the masking requirements, businesses can institute a program to check vaccine status at the door. At least 95% of people in those venues at any time, including staff, must...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Denver, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Sierra Space raises $1.4B in fundraising campaign

Sierra Space, a commercial space company based in Louisville, Colo., raised $1.4 billion during the first round of a fundraising campaign, according to a release. The company, now valued at $4.5 billion, is building a reusable orbital spaceplane called the Dream Chaser. It is also partnering with the space exploration company Blue Origin to develop a commercial space station. ...
LOUISVILLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Solar Projects#The Denver City Council
The Denver Gazette

Aurora mayor, council ask city manager not to enforce mask mandate

The mayor of Aurora and five current or soon-to-be members of its City Council have asked the city manager not to enforce an indoor mask mandate instituted by Tri-County Health because the agency doesn't have authority over the entire city. Signed by Mayor Mike Coffman, two council members and three council members-elect, the letter asks City Manager Jim Twombly to not have city personnel enforce an indoor mask mandate for people 2 years of age and older, which was approved Monday night by Tri-County Health's...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

New state-mandated retirement program plagued by misinformation, state treasurer says

State Treasurer Dave Young has a bone to pick with companies that are hyping misinformation about Colorado's new state-mandated retirement program. The Colorado Secure Savings Program, set to begin in 2023, requires any company with five or more employees that does not already offer a retirement program to enroll. Employees can opt out or reduce their contributions.
POLITICS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
870
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy