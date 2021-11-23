New questions about Turpin siblings' post-rescue living conditions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Friday, Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and pediatricians Dr. Trude Haecker and Dr. Swathi Gowtham will host Vax Facts: Facts About Pediatric Vaccines a virtual conversation to answer questions about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. This is the latest discussion in the Vax Facts series which aims to provide Pennsylvanians with relevant and accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine. The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Physician General and two pediatricians answer vaccine questions about pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. This is a Facebook LIVE event and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions pertaining to the topic, or submit questions to VaxFacts@pa.gov in advance. When: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

