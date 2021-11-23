New questions about Turpin siblings' post-rescue living conditions

Jennifer Turpin will share her story of abuse during her time with now-incarcerated parents David and Louise. Here are five things to know about her. In 2018, David and wife Louise Turpin became household names after one of their 13 children escaped their family home — described as a “house of horrors” — in Perris, California. Daughter Jordan, then 17, crawled through a window and called 911 on her parents, exposing a life of horrific abuse and maltreatment. In a home covered with filth, mold, and garbage, the police found beaten and starved children, some of which were shackled onto beds.
