New questions about Turpin siblings' post-rescue living conditions

foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirteen survivors of the so-called "House of Horrors" are...

www.foxla.com

KESQ News Channel 3

Live: Cat stuck on pole causes concern in Indio neighborhood, questions about rescue

People in an Indio neighborhood are concerned about a pet cat that has found itself stuck atop a power pole.News Channel 3 is on the scene on Arabia Street where Ruth the cat has been stuck at the top of an electric pole. You can watch the efforts to rescue the cat live here: The The post Live: Cat stuck on pole causes concern in Indio neighborhood, questions about rescue appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Doctors To Answer Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Friday, Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and pediatricians Dr. Trude Haecker and Dr. Swathi Gowtham will host Vax Facts: Facts About Pediatric Vaccines a virtual conversation to answer questions about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. This is the latest discussion in the Vax Facts series which aims to provide Pennsylvanians with relevant and accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine. The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Physician General and two pediatricians answer vaccine questions about pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. This is a Facebook LIVE event and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions pertaining to the topic, or submit questions to VaxFacts@pa.gov in advance. When: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5atlanta.com

Tips for getting children to adjust to a new sibling

Adding a new child to your family can be exciting and stressful, but it can be tough to talk to your child about their new sibling and prepare them for what's coming. Licensed therapist Jody Baumstein with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong5Life joins Good Day with ways to help your kids adjust to a new member of the family.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Bodycam footage of ‘Horror House’ raid shows cops rescue abused Turpin kids

Newly-released police body camera footage shows the moment cops raided the California house of horrors where an abusive couple imprisoned, beat and starved their 13 children. The heartbreaking video was shown for the first time on ABC News Friday night, during an episode of 20/20 where two of the siblings, Jennifer and Jordan Turpin, detailed the staggering abuse at the hands of their parents.
BBC

Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents

Jennifer Turpin will share her story of abuse during her time with now-incarcerated parents David and Louise. Here are five things to know about her. In 2018, David and wife Louise Turpin became household names after one of their 13 children escaped their family home — described as a “house of horrors” — in Perris, California. Daughter Jordan, then 17, crawled through a window and called 911 on her parents, exposing a life of horrific abuse and maltreatment. In a home covered with filth, mold, and garbage, the police found beaten and starved children, some of which were shackled onto beds.
People

TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
CBS News

Husband of Waukesha parade victim learned of her cancer diagnosis after she died: "Maybe God took her so she didn't have to suffer"

Days after the deadly Waukesha parade crash, the husband of one of the women killed learned from a medical examiner that she had previously undiagnosed uterine cancer. "I was happy to hear that I could at least give my children the thought that maybe a lot of suffering was avoided," John Kulich told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud. "At least give my children the thought that, well, maybe God took her so she didn't have to suffer. And if I could just leave them with that."
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
