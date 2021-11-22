ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

COVID cases, deaths surge locally as FDA OKs boosters for all adults

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

As the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, local counties reported a surge in new cases and more deaths on Friday, Nov. 19. Otsego County reported its third death in two days, while Delaware County reported two deaths since Wednesday. Chenango County said its active cases on Friday equaled...

CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Massachusetts Covid-19: 7,000 New Cases and 43 Vaccinated Americans Found Dead!

According to health officials, nearly 7,000 new cases of breakthrough influenza emerged in Massachusetts over the past week, and 43 people died. 6,917 new cases related to Covid-19 infections in vaccinated people were reported last week, with an additional 205 vaccinated people being hospitalized, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

Doctors Concerned New Omicron Variant Could Spread More Easily Than Other Strains

(CBS4) — Health professionals around the world have growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, now being identified as the Omicron strain, because they say it might be more transmissible than other variants. (credit: CBS) “It is something that has emerged in South Africa and is spreading at a reasonably rapid rate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday to CNN. The Omicron variant, which was detected in early November, has not been found in Colorado yet, or even the United States. “This variant has a large number of mutations and the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact...
WORLD
CNN

US announces travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

No cases of the new Omicron variant have yet been identified in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a statement Friday, the CDC said any cases would be identified quickly through the nation's variant surveillance system. "We are working with other U.S....
TRAVEL
MedicalXpress

Study finds gradual increase in COVID infection risk after second vaccine dose

A study published by The BMJ today finds a gradual increase in the risk of COVID-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services in Israel. Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a large scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in December 2020, but which has seen a resurgence of infections since June 2021.
SCIENCE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 12,072 additional cases over two days with 3,465 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,950 additional coronavirus cases on Thanksgiving and 6,122 on Friday, for a two-day total of 12,072. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,039 cases per day, up 51.9% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.72 million infections statewide. Case counts have been rising over the past month, most rapidly in counties ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Why it's normal for COVID-19 vaccine immunity to wane, and how booster shots can help

Vaccines are the holy grails of disease prevention. These medical marvels confer significant protection against diseases — whether a childhood infection, annual influenza or a novel coronavirus — that can easily cause undue suffering. The polio vaccine prevents polio, a highly contagious viral childhood illness that causes nerve damage and can lead to paralysis and a permanent inability to breathe. The chickenpox vaccine prevents the itchy rash in children and its potential reappearance in adults as shingles, given that the chickenpox virus stays with people after the infection and can reactivate later in life. The COVID-19 vaccine prevents serious illness,...
PHARMACEUTICALS

