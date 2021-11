What we just saw was one of the best performances we’ve ever seen from a Louisville Cardinal quarterback. And that’s saying an awful lot. But Malik didn’t do it on his own. We saw some exciting flashes from Amari Huggins-Bruce, who appears to be a star in the making, as well as many others like Cooley and Harrell. The offense was dominant all night long, and it was exactly the type of performance we expected from them after last week’s against Syracuse.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO