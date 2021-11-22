New twitter account: tensor_fact

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
It looks like a gear-up to the USFL 2022 rumored announcement this week is gaining steam. The USFL has secured and verified several Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook social channels. Thanks for a hint by @USFLNews the @USFL account has been Twitter verified with some new header images. Also, Twitter handles...
In the past several days, a number of headers, profile pictures, and tweets have disappeared across the wide network of BTS fan Twitter accounts. The culprit, the account owners say, is a recent barrage of fake DMCA takedown notices. Outcry from fans resulted in #TwitterMaliciousDMCA trending worldwide on Wednesday night.
Twitter is actively updated with new features such as the ability to remove followers without blocking them, receive a heads-up before entering intense conversations, and the opportunity to tip users of the platform, among many others. We recently learned that the company is testing the introduction of ads in replies to tweets, but ahead of that, it seems to be rolling out some UI changes to replies as well.
Forever fighting against cheaters, a new Call of Duty RICOCHET Anti-Cheat update has detailed how Activision is looking to go after account resellers. Call of Duty's security outfit, Team RICOCHET, has gone live despite the actual anti-cheat still being a few weeks off. It's clear that Activision are keen to crack down on Warzone's hackers and, in a recent blog post, detailed some of the efforts currently in progress.
The Dallas Observer's Twitter account has been hacked. Despite what you might see in your Twitter feed, we are not offering sweet deals on PlayStation 5 consoles. We play on a gaming laptop and use Steam. Oh, and we're still a local newspaper reporting on life in Dallas. We've contacted...
“If you are a power user on Twitter, this feature is definitely a plus, especially if you get all of your news from Twitter,” The Go! Agency founder Chris Tompkins says. Twitter is betting its new subscription service can help digital publishers generate more dollars than traditional advertising, but its success will come down to how much time users spend consuming their content.
Investor Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame has deleted his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) account following an online spat with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Bloomberg reported that Burry’s @michaeljburry Twitter page now features a message that the account no longer exists. While Burry has a recent history of deleting and reactivating his Twitter account, the latest social media exit comes after a tweet about Musk that declared, “He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA.”
In parts of the world, such as Asia, selling and advertising products over livestream is actually a pretty popular activity. This is where the seller interacts with their viewers (customers) and talks about a product, demonstrates it, and then sells it. It almost has a home shopping vibe to it which many seem to like.
Twitter verified a fake account for Norway’s new Minister of Finance, but apparently, it’s not Twitter’s fault. As first reported by Norwegian tech site NRKbeta, the Prime Minister’s Office and Norway’s Security Authority (NSM) mistakenly passed along a fake account for verification. Norway’s Minister of Finance, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, has...
A bizarre bug in the Twitter app for iOS has emerged over the last several days. According to a number of complaints from users, the Twitter app is unexpectedly repeatedly logging people out of their accounts. The bug apparently primarily affects iOS 15 users, and Twitter has confirmed that it is investigating.
New World was Amazon’s real big hitter for an MMORPG. This title was such a massively anticipated game that when the title launched, Amazon had server troubles. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only issue Amazon would have to face. Instead, the game was soon flooded with an exploit that caused so many headaches for players. As a result, the economy went out of whack and developers had to close trading posts.
Discord is one of the most popular platforms gamers use to interact online. It’s a feature-rich communication tool that allows users to socialize via text and audio/video calls. This powerful service also enables friends to watch YouTube videos together, join Clubhouse-like audio rooms, and listen to music as a group. You can use most of its prominent features for free. However, the company includes an optional subscription that unlocks more perks. The latest additions to this platform are custom backgrounds to video calls and a new account switcher in beta.
Investor Michael Burry, made famous in the 2015 movie "The Big Short," took to Twitter Sunday to theorize why Tesla’s Elon Musk decided to sell so many Tesla shares, and then deleted his Twitter account a short time later. "He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA," Burry...
A few days ago New World had to temporarily switch off the in-game economy, following the discovery of multiple duping glitches. Players could essentially create multiples of extremely high-value items like trophies (endgame house accessories that grant buffs) and even in-game gold. Well: the economy's back, and Amazon Games is...
If the past and present are pretty uncertain nowadays, everybody wants to bring their predictions for what will happen on our planet in the far future. On that list we can also find the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, the one and only Jeff Bezos. Space travel is one...
PhoneSpy, a malware that spies on Android users was recently found in 23 apps. None of these. are available on Google Pay as of now. This malware has predominantly been active in UK and Korea. What is. PhoneSpy. capable of. This malware is capable of stealing crucial data such as...
This episode was originally published May 17, 2021. Picture this: You’re not feeling so hot and you say to your smart speaker, “Robot, I’m hungry,” and you cough. And the device says, “Would you like a recipe for chicken soup?” And then, “By the way, would you like to order cough drops with one-hour delivery?”
CLEVELAND — It's official: The Cleveland Guardians are here. On Friday, Cleveland's Major League Baseball franchise officially adopted its new name as new merchandise went on sale for the first time at the Progressive Field Team Store. Additionally, the franchise formerly known as the Cleveland Indians unveiled its new social...
