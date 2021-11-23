ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Antwain Fowler, whose demanding ‘Where we bout to eat at?’ video went viral, dies age 6

By Theresa Braine
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntwain Fowler, the little boy whose videotaped plea-demand combination “Where we bout to eat at?” became a viral YouTube sensation, has died at age 6. A cause of death was not given, but he suffered from a rare immune disorder that prevented his body from absorbing nutrients. Diagnosed soon after birth,...

www.aol.com

Comments / 11

Related
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
hotnewhiphop.com

C-Murder Praises Monica: "We Knew From Day 1 This Was Real Love"

They dated many moons ago and were once sweethearts, but life has sent Monica and C-Murder down several twisty roads. Monica would go on to have children and marry and divorce NBA star Shannon Brown, while C-Murder would get himself wrapped up in a scandal that landed him in prison. In recent years, Monica has been publicly vocal about revisiting the rapper's case and has even helped call on Kim Kardashian and her team to aid in their efforts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune Disorder#Children S Hospital
AceShowbiz

DaBaby's Other Baby Mama MeMe 'Laughing at' DaniLeigh Amid Drama

Amid her ongoing drama with the rapper, the 'Yellow Bone' singer is also exchanging shades online with his other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani. AceShowbiz - DaBaby and DaniLeigh's ongoing drama is not the only thing that the latter has to deal with. The "Yellow Bone" singer is also feuding online with the rapper's other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani.
CELEBRITIES
People

TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

TikTok of Young Dolph hyping bakery where he was killed goes viral

A TikTok of rapper Young Dolph buying cookies from the Memphis bakery where he was shot dead has gone viral.The clip shows Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr, outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on 10 November, a week before he was killed when two masked gumen opened fire at the store.It had been viewed nearly 8 million times in just 24 hours after it was posted on Thursday.The clip was posted to the Makeda’s Instagram account a week before he died, and shows the 36-year-old hyping a chocolate chip cookie he had just purchased.He says he always visits Makeda’s when he is in town, and someone off-camera can be heard telling him: “Be safe.”Dolph was a hometown hero in Memphis and regularly promoted Black-owned businesses such as Makeda’s.Memphis police are investigating his death, and on Thursday released images of two suspects and a car they were travelling in. On Thursday, another man was shot near the bakery where a memorial for Dolph has been established.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week. On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy