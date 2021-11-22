Bobby Flay to Remain at Food Network After Contract Dispute Resolution

Don't call it a comeback ... because Bobby Flay never left. After negotiations between Flay and Food Network stalled in early October, it looked like the star chef's relationship with the cable channel would conclude at the end of this year, per Variety. With negotiations on hold over the past several weeks, Flay shopped himself around and found a lot of interest in what he brings to food TV. "Every single major network and single streaming service has, to use a pun, a very big appetite for this programming," he told Variety. In the end, either the grass or the money wasn't greener on the other side. Flay and Food Network wound up working out a three-year deal, although neither side is commenting on how much Flay will be paid (via New York Post). Reports from early October indicated Flay wanted $100 million, which would have been a bigger contract than the $80 million deal Guy Fieri signed in May, per People.

