ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bobby Flay to Remain at Food Network After Contract Dispute Resolution

By Rebecca Iannucci
AOL Corp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than two months after Bobby Flay seemed poised to exit Food Network, the celebrity chef has signed a new contract to stay put at the cabler. Flay’s new deal will keep him at Food Network for another three years after his current contract expires at the end of 2021. According...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

We Finally Know Who Bobby Flay's Mystery Girlfriend Is

After months of playing coy, longtime Food Network personality and celebrity chef Bobby Flay, 56, has finally spilled the proverbial tea on his girlfriend's identity. Prior to stepping out publicly together, Flay had been asked several times to elaborate when he mentioned his girlfriend in interviews, probably most notably during a segment with "Today" host Savannah Guthrie. In another appearance, he mentioned his girlfriend again — this time to Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb — but only mentioned that she is a vegetarian. For someone who is generally pretty outspoken, some assumed his tight-lippedness probably meant that things are getting serious between the pair!
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

Bobby Flay’s New Girlfriend Revealed

A month ago, famed celebrity chef Bobby Flay revealed that he was dating someone without sharing her identity. During a cooking segment on “Today,” Bobby let it slip that he was making some vegetarian recipes since his girlfriend doesn’t eat meat. When the hosts asked who his girlfriend was and...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Bobby Flay Is Basically The 'Butterball Hotline' For This Marvel Star

If you are a plumber, friends and family will likely ask you to look at their leaky sink. If you are Bobby Flay, you will inevitably be asked for cooking advice. In practice, this means that many people call Bobby Flay for help when making meals. In the latest episode of the iHeart podcast, "Alway Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay," the celebrity chef's daughter noted that lots of calls always come in every Thanksgiving. "I don't even know how you focus on your own Thanksgiving," Sophie said. "I feel like people are calling, texting, Face-Timing you nonstop all day."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Sunny Anderson's Post About Bobby Flay Has Instagram Cracking Up

If there's a Bobby Flay fan club out there somewhere, Sunny Anderson might just be an officer. The chef and frequent judge on "Beat Bobby Flay" may give her buddy a hard time on social media, but at the end of the day, she's a real admirer, right down to her t-shirts. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Anderson "isn't shy about letting him (Flay) know how much love she has for everything he does."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Flay
Mashed

Michael Symon's Sweet Response To Bobby Flay's New Food Network Deal

Don't call it a comeback ... because Bobby Flay never left. After negotiations between Flay and Food Network stalled in early October, it looked like the star chef's relationship with the cable channel would conclude at the end of this year, per Variety. With negotiations on hold over the past several weeks, Flay shopped himself around and found a lot of interest in what he brings to food TV. "Every single major network and single streaming service has, to use a pun, a very big appetite for this programming," he told Variety. In the end, either the grass or the money wasn't greener on the other side. Flay and Food Network wound up working out a three-year deal, although neither side is commenting on how much Flay will be paid (via New York Post). Reports from early October indicated Flay wanted $100 million, which would have been a bigger contract than the $80 million deal Guy Fieri signed in May, per People.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Is Bobby Flay's Favorite Thanksgiving Side

Who doesn't love Thanksgiving? There's nothing better than rallying around a holiday that's entirely dedicated to friends, family, thankfulness, and inclusivity. And let's face it, we all wish our days started with a festive parade and ended with pumpkin pie (with a mid-day nap thrown in between). From participating in a turkey trot to watching endless amounts of football, there are so many enjoyable traditions that occur on the fourth Thursday of November. However, nothing tops the heaps and heaps of delicious food. Roast turkey (or tofurky) may be the star of the meal, but the best part about this harvest feast is the wide variety of sides.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Why Bobby Flay Isn't Actually Leaving Food Network Like Everybody Thought

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Bobby Flay has been a fixture on Food Network for quite some time now. So fans were likely shocked when it was reported back in October that he appeared to be leaving his TV home. This was reportedly due to a disagreement within negotiations between Flay and the network. Though it now seems the food connoisseur is actually going to be sticking around for a while, thanks a new deal that's been struck.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Television
Mashed

What Bobby Flay Asks Guests To Bring For Thanksgiving Dinner

On the most recent episode of "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay," celebrity chef Bobby Flay stated that "Thanksgiving is a monster to cook," which is surprising to hear from someone who owns three restaurants nationwide (via Foodsided). Yet, as expected in the Flay household, Thanksgiving is taken very seriously and comes with a "strategy," as described by the Food Network personality. "If you walk into my house a day or two before Thanksgiving, you will see, literally, handwritten legal pad notes all over my cupboards," Flay said.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Bobby Flay's Mulled Apple Cider Is The Perfect Thanksgiving Mocktail

If you're looking for advice on how to host the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, it's always a good idea to turn to experienced chefs like Bobby Flay. He has advice for anyone who is making a turkey for the first time, and if you need to keep your food warm, Flay has a tip that involves warm chicken stock. He also recently posted a piece of advice on his Instagram account, where he recommends having a drink ready for when your guests arrive for dinner.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Heartwarming Reason Bobby Flay Has A Theme For Thanksgiving Dinner

Cooking up Thanksgiving dinner can be enormously stressful — even if you are a pro like Bobby Flay. The celebrity chef recently took to his podcast "Always Hungry," which he co-hosts with his daughter Sophie, to share that Thanksgiving is "undisputedly" his favorite day of the year (via iHeart). He shared with Sophie and listeners that he "wakes up hungry" on the holiday, also known as the "Super Bowl" for chefs. "You gotta bring it," he said. But even Flay is no stranger to a little family criticism when someone doesn't enjoy his dishes. "I've had people say to me, 'The mashed potatoes were unbelievable but the cauliflower wasn't my favorite,'" Flay told Thrillist about his past Thanksgiving feedback.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Swooning Over Bobby Flay's Thanksgiving Squash

What do you know about celebrity chef Bobby Flay? Perhaps most recognized for his many years of hosting cooking shows on the Food Network — a 25-year relationship that will draw to a close at the end of this year — the chef and cookbook author also has decades of restaurant experience under his belt, launching his solo career with the opening of his flagship restaurant Mesa Grill in 1991 (via the Food Network). If you know Bobby Flay, you know how much importance he places on southwestern ingredients — including chili peppers — a flavor profile he first learned under the tutelage of '80s super chef Jonathan Waxman.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mediaite.com

Food Network Miraculously Signs Bobby Flay After They Had Totally Walked Away and Wished Him Well

In a shocking development, Food Network has signed Bobby Flay to a contract just weeks after they declared the negotiations ended and sent Flay packing!. It was just last month that Food Network sources leaked the “scoop” that they were walking away from Flay — with two months to go on his contract because “the sides were far apart on financial terms” — to Variety‘s Cynthia Littleton.
TV & VIDEOS
danspapers.com

Bobby Flay Says Scarlett Johansson Once Called 30 Times for Thanksgiving Tips

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Whenever Thanksgiving rolls around, Amagansett homeowner and celebrity chef Bobby Flay is inundated with calls from his A-list pals seeking cooking advice. According to mashed.com, he’s received some especially frantic cries for help from gal pal, Marvel Cinematic Universe star and fellow Amagansett resident Scarlett Johansson.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bobby Flay Reaches 3-Year Food Network Extension After Parties Had Nearly Split

Weeks after it appeared he would be leaving the Food Network after 27 years, Bobby Flay has reached a three-year, exclusive deal with the Discovery outlet. The pact was confirmed by Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content for Discovery. The new agreement includes development of new content for Food Network as well as for elsewhere within the Discovery portfolio. Like its media peers, Discovery is pushing into streaming, with food programming aimed at niche service Food Network Kitchen as well as the broad-audience Discovery+. New episodes of primetime competition series Beat Bobby Flay are in the offing as...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Bobby Flay Is Already Coming Back To The Food Network

You may remember in October when it was reported that Bobby Flay was leaving the Food Network at the end of 2021 after 27 years of a continued partnership. At the time, People Magazine explained that the reason for the departure mainly had to do with money. It appeared the network and Flay couldn't come to a mutually beneficial agreement when it came to compensation. Flay was reportedly asking for nearly $100 million in salary, which would top Guy Fieri's reported $80 million contract.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Joanna Gaines Gives Look at Chip’s ‘Charcuterie’ Board for Thanksgiving, And It Looks Awesome

Thanksgiving may have already come and gone, Outsiders, but we hope it was a delightful and peaceful time for you and your family this holiday season. Everyone has different ways of having fun with the family this holiday season. Chip and Joanna Gaines are no different. The star of Fixer Upper took to her Instagram story on Thursday to show fans of the program and the family how things went for their Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy