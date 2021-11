The U.S. Olympic Team Curling Trials rolled on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, with its busiest day of action thus far. There were four featured matchups for Day 4. On the men's side, Team Brundidge took on Team Ruohonen while Team Shuster wrapped up the day's action against Team Dunnam. On the women's side, Team Sinclair served as the day's first featured matchup in a tilt against Team Peterson. Team Strouse also took on Team Christensen in the evening draw.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO