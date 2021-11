TUPELO • Pierce Street Elementary School teachers gathered in the school's auditorium Tuesday afternoon for what they thought was a normal staff meeting. But with a cake and balloons set up on a table at the front of the room, they knew something was amiss. Once the teachers were seated, Principal Amy Tate informed them that Pierce Street Elementary is one of just 100 schools in the country to be named a National Distinguished School by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators in 2021.

TUPELO, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO