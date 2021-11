Is Keanu Reeves going from virtual reality to the Marvel reality? The Matrix Resurrections and DC's Constantine star says it would "be an honor" to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unsubstantiated internet rumors have linked Reeves to the starring role in Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight and Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but the John Wick action star has yet to cross over into the 26-movie MCU. It's not for lack of trying: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the Disney-owned studio approaches Reeves "for almost every film we make."

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO