The Los Angeles Lakers organization has been known to accumulate star power over the years, with their current team featuring three in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. In recent years, other L.A. teams have begun adopting the Lakers' model of adding star power in pursuit of a championship, and perhaps none more than the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have added the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller to their already-talented roster.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO