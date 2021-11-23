ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

About 25 inmates COVID-19 positive at SW Washington jail

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — About two dozen people lodged in a southwest Washington jail have tested positive for COVID-19. The Columbian reports Clark County...

Galatians220
4d ago

Guess what. They'll all survive. shocking huh. Only a 99% survivability rate CDC says. Oh n no data that after infection that anyone has ever contracted it again. Natural immunity for the win. FOIA of the CDC to which they state they have no such data to report. And yet this makes the news not what I stated. Time to wake up people. Quite being 🐑 led to the prick prick prickly prick booster of more boosters to no more you to boost anymore. But sadly most don't actually listen but bury their heads in the media propaganda. Have fun!

HELLO T NADA
4d ago

let me guess? they will all be released for the holidays as a good gesture and some will go on a rampage like In wisconsin 🤡🤡🖕

Todd
4d ago

A side of Covid with Crabs and Scabies never killed anyone. At least they have better healthcare in prison then we do by working and paying for insurance. And you don't have to apply for food stamps or pay for cable tv, they bring you three meals a day that your dog wouldn't even eat and wonder why the inmates are not healthy. Staying at the state hotel for free truly is the American Dream, they even have better drugs in there then we do.

