Of all the strange things that happened last year in the ski world—not to mention the real world—the most surprising may have been when skiing got significantly cheaper at the world’s best-known collection of high-end destinations. The move came from Vail Resorts, a company that owns the chic Colorado resort of the same name along with Whistler Blackcomb, Stevens Pass, and a host of other mountains. Its Epic Passes went on sale with a 20 percent discount, a reduction maintained through October.

6 DAYS AGO