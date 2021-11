This big game season is the first time in over half a century that Sandi and I haven’t bought licenses and headed out on a hunt. Unfortunately, as I close in on 80-years old, I’m not as mobile as I used to be. That, and some of the physical challenges my military service have left me with cause problems, hunting wise, the way I had always enjoyed hunting. Also, the place where we have spent the last decade, more or less, filling our deer tags has been sold, and I refuse to become an intentional road hunter. Poor form, that.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO