ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

OnBlock Plans To Develop Crypto Ecosystem - Metaverse Vision After Continuous Success

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBlock Ventures is known as the largest and most famous cryptocurrency venture fund in Vietnam. Known as one of the trusted venture capital funds and brings customers many benefits. OnBlock Ventures which focuses on Blockchain, NFTs, and Defi Ecosystem, growing and reaching out strongly with many different large projects. However, the CEO of OnBlock Ventures has revealed that they only focus fully on high-quality projects and have a long-term vision. OnBlock is currently focusing on two major segments: Games like Chumbi, Demole , and big investment projects like Fantom, Chromia, Mina , etc.

It is known that OnBlock Ventures with the support of a leading Cryptocurrency Foundation, OnBlock also successfully built its community which is called The Cryptoholic Group. Not to mention the remarkable achievements of Onblock in the process of building its community: Telegram channel with more than 4K subscribers, Telegram group with more than 4k members, 15k followers on the Facebook platform and Onblock also owns a YouTube channel with more than 15K subscribers.

OnBlock plans to develop Crypto Ecosystem - Metaverse vision

With a solid foundation, OnBlock Ventures will focus on the research and development of their crypto ecosystem. OnBlock Ventures CEO revealed his desire to develop and expand their crypto ecosystem with small to large investment projects. Taking advantage of available resources, Onblock is on the way to developing and implementing future orientations.

OnBlock plans to connect projects in the Vietnam market

Their community, The Cryptoholic Group always tries to discuss and consider carefully to bring useful information about eligible and reliable crypto projects. With the slogan "Invest in crypto with you", the director of OnBlock Ventures said , "we discuss and share information about eligible crypto projects in the community to help connect projects and reach the market in Vietnam better. "

OnBlock is willing to connect and expand projects in the Vietnam market in general and Southeast Asia in particular. We always support potential projects with marketing and financial resources to grow strongly.

Contact us right away right here:

Website: https://onblock.ventures/Telegram channel: t.me/cryptoholicvietnamTelegram group: t.me/cryptoholicvnYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CRYPTOHOLICVNTwitter: https://twitter.com/onblockvcEmail: info@onblock.ventures

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onblock-plans-to-develop-crypto-ecosystem---metaverse-vision-after-continuous-success-301427845.html

SOURCE Onblock Ventures

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BlueVine Announces U.S. Small Business Resilience Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine , the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the launch of its S mall Business Resilience Program , which is designed to celebrate small businesses that exhibited exceptional leadership, innovation, and grit throughout the pandemic. Small businesses are the emotional center of the American economy, and they have been disproportionately impacted by the events of the last eighteen months. In honor of Small Business Saturday today, businesses can self-nominate for taking initiative while showcasing exceptional leadership and optimism over the last year. Nominations can be submitted through the BlueVine website and will close on December 31, 2021.
SMALL BUSINESS
u.today

Polker Team to Display Metaverse Ecosystem Live at DCentral Miami Blockchain Expo

Blockchain gaming metaverse Polker has revealed that it will be attending the DCentral Miami conference set to take place from November 30 to December 1. DCentral Miami is one of the biggest blockchain conferences globally and features the very best projects in DeFi and NFTs. It is set to be headlined by key blockchain stakeholders, including Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, Peng Zhong of Tendermint and Jason Brink from the blockchain.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Blockchain#Cryptocurrency Foundation#The Cryptoholic Group#Onblock Ventures Ceo
zycrypto.com

MINE Network Raises $2 Million in Private Investment Round to Continue Ecosystem Development

MINE Network has completed an 18x oversubscribed private sale, according to an official release. The fundraising round concluded with a $2 million raise, including contributions from the industry’s notable and reputable VCs. The utilization of the current finance will propel the development of the first-ever Decentralized Multichain Hashrate Token Protocol,...
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Crypto Loans Market Is Shifting to Cardano DeFi Ecosystem, AADA to Overcome AAVE

With its version of loans and other DeFi-centric offerings like staking, Aada is helping to promote the Cardano ecosystem’s proposed reach. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing, Aada is announcing the sale of its native token, the AADA, scheduled to span between November 16th to January 10th, 2022. Aada is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol ranking as one of the first of its kind on the DeFi focused Cardano blockchain. Per a press release shared with Coinspeaker, the Aada protocol is a fork of the Ethereum-native Aave lending platform with UTXO’s extensive features and built on top of the Plutus/Haskell.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

What makes crypto a ‘healthy market,’ and one that ‘will continue to develop’

The news of Jerome Powell’s renomination as the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair is expected to impact the broader markets. However, most analysts believe that it’ll be positive for the crypto sector. Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners told Bloomberg,. “For die-hard crypto bulls, another Powell term may...
MARKETS
investing.com

Solana Has Similar Ecosystem To This Coin – Says Crypto Community

Solana Has Similar Ecosystem To This Coin – Says Crypto Community. Bitrise is building a faster, more secure, and low fee decentralised finance system. The platform offers attractive rewards to investors. Innovative and attractive tokenomics. The platform will have multi-products running on the ecosystem. Many blockchain-based projects are being compared...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Country
Vietnam
u.today

MSB-Licensed 4JNET Launches Crypto Ecosystem, Announces NFT Incentive Program

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

4 Ways to Become a Successful Crypto Investor

Don't put your money at risk buying cryptocurrencies without following these tips. Cryptocurrencies have potential, but are volatile assets. Because investing in cryptocurrency is risky, it's crucial for investors to be informed before putting their money on the line. Careful research and long-term investing can minimize the risk of loss.
MARKETS
devops.com

Successful Software Development in a Hybrid Environment

The desire to work from home or from anywhere has only increased as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers. Employees cite a number of reasons why they prefer to skip the office, including cutting commuting times, being more productive, caring for family members and exploring new locations. People are increasingly comfortable with remote interactions and the new technology tools that have sprouted to support the work-from-anywhere trend. On average, employees said they want to work from home 2.5 days a week, according to a monthly survey of 5,000 Americans, while 73% of employees seek hybrid work environments where they have some flexibility in where and when they work.
SOFTWARE
NEWSBTC

3 Crypto Projects to Look at as the Metaverse Movement Booms

In recent weeks as Facebook announced it was rebranding to the name “Meta” it has sparked a renewed interest in metaverse cryptocurrency projects. Meta will be creating a VR (Virtual Reality) metaverse where people can socialise together on a more interactive scale than they previously could. There are other metaverse...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 29, 2021

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the " Company") announced that, commencing on November 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and public warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWKZ.U." No fractional public warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole public warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards To LevelJump Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of LevelJump. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

eMoney Changes Its Vision Of Financial Planning

EMoney Advisor will be leaning into machine learning and adaptive software in the coming year. The financial planning technology developer is currently building new predictive features for its cash flow-based planning and marketing functions, with availability expected sometime in 2022. eMoney also gave updates on its move from screen-scraping to API-based account aggregation and on advisor and end-client adoption of its financial planning and education app, called Incentive.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

VMware To Present At The UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get VMware, Inc. Class A Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Sumit Dhawan, VMware's president, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. PT/ 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Ferroelectric RAM (Serial Memory, Parallel Memory, Other) Market Research Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global ferroelectric RAM market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy