Browns waive RB John Kelly, activate OL Nick Harris

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns need to turn quickly from their victory in Week 11 to their very important matchup in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens. That started today with the team waiving running back John Kelly and activating offensive lineman Nick Harris.

Kelly was on the COVID-19 list before being activated recently. With Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton back off the same list and Kareem Hunt expected to return soon, Kelly was the odd man out.

In three games this year, Kelly had two carries for 11 yards. He could return to the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

Harris was designated to return from the injured reserve list and was required to be activated this week. The backup interior offensive lineman has played in five games this season with all coming on special teams.

Harris primarily backs up starting center J.C. Tretter. Tretter has been limited in practices due to leg injuries but hasn’t missed a game. Harris gives the team some protection in case anything happens to their veteran starter. Undersized, Harris has good movement skill for the zone blocking scheme Cleveland runs.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

