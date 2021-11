Purdue and Indiana did not play each other in football last year for the first time since 1919. It wasn’t by choice. Yes, Indiana probably would have won a second straight Bucket and sixth in eight years, but they got to keep it by default and pandemic. After the Bucket took up near permanent residence in West Lafayette during the Tiller and Hope years, having it gone six of the last eight years feels strange.

