Sandra Bullock explains why she's happy NOT to have dated Keanu Reeves

By Celebretainment
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Bullock is thankful she never dated Keanu Reeves. The 57-year-old actress values her friendship with her 'Speed' and 'The Lake House' co-star and though she thinks their bond could have "survived" a failed romance, as none of her pal's ex-girlfriends have anything "horrible" to say about him, she's glad they...

www.kpvi.com

