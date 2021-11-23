ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Speaks On Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘White Supremacy Cannot Be Reformed’

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday (Nov. 19.) sent shockwaves through every sphere imaginable. Now, as reactions from celebrities to state representatives and even civilians flood timelines everywhere, those who have protested continue to speak out on the verdict. Rittenhouse, 18, had been...

www.bet.com

Comments / 1183

Christopher Garcia
4d ago

When did a white kid defending himself against 3 white guys (2 of wich were felons in possession of a firearms) become racism?

Reply(58)
892
ck mods
3d ago

Who cares what this has been has to say. He sucked as a football player and now he's just a race hustling fool making money off idiots.

Reply(10)
291
Go smoke a toad
4d ago

"All charges were dropped." Well whoever wrote this article 🙄 needs better understanding of the court system. The gun charge was dropped, the rest he was found not guilty on. The difference dropped charges can be reinstated when dropped w/o prejudice. Being found not guilty is the end... you can never be tried for those charges again no matter what. Say, they try someone for murder with no body... the person is found not guilty. They find the body & It proves that person is definitely the killer... doesn't matter it's double jeopardy. Cases dismissed with prejudice are dropped permanently as well.

Reply(25)
186
Related
Fox News

Former NFL player tears into Colin Kaepernick for comparing NFL Draft to slavery: ‘Evil, anti-American spirit’

Former NFL player Jack Brewer tore into Colin Kaepernick on Monday after the American activist and former quarterback compared the NFL Draft process to slavery. JACK BREWER: This new Colin Kaepernick doctrine that’s penetrating the minds and hearts of so many of our underserved Black kids across America is the single largest threat to Black men in the United States of America because right now folks are thinking that they’re victims and they’re living in the most prosperous, the most opportunity of any country in the world…
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black and White’ is a brilliant and inspiring journey into the high school years of civil rights activist and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It provides a comprehensive look into Colin’s formative years and takes viewers through the various experiences and instances that shaped him into an activist. The documentary is truly a one-of-a-kind experience and has been praised for its authenticity.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick’s net worth in 2021

Colin Kaepernick played six seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. He started out as a backup quarterback but eventually proved that he can be a starter in the team. Currently, he is an activist for civil rights and social justice movements. In this one, we’ll take a look at Colin Kaepernick’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Primetimer

Colin Kaepernick's Colin in Black & White is a bad show that is "Black empowerment for beginners"

"It is not a show that traffics in subtlety; honestly, the only way it could be more obvious is if they used that Family Matters, TGIF-very-special-episode music to underscore the point every time a white man tells Colin—the character who represents the show’s hero and occasional narrator in some interstitial biographical bits—to turn down all that damn rap music," says Israel Daramola, who is Black, of the Netflix limited series. "The show tries to make Colin (played by Jaden Michael) and his childhood seem interesting by taking the laundry list of racial resentments that would build over time while living in a mostly white enclave with adoptive white parents and then stitching them alongside a series of interludes in which the real, grown-up Kap explains an overarching thesis for how whiteness imposes its will on black people on a macro level. There are kind of a lot of personal shots at his parents—played here, inexplicably, by Nick Offerman and Mary Louise Parker—for being ignorant about how to deal with their black son when he wants to wear braids, or siding with other white adults whenever they treat him inhumanely. There’s also animosity towards coaches who dismiss him as a quarterback or scoff that he’s not 'playing the right way.' Again, this is not new stuff; even goofing on this kind of hackish bigotry is familiar by now. In one episode, Kaepernick seems to want credit for finding black women beautiful and wanting to date one over the white girl his mom picked out for him (there’s a LOT of parental resentment, I cannot stress this enough). Personal stories of racism are important, because they create an overarching narrative of what it is to be black in America. But also there is something to be said about the ways in which mostly well-off black people depict the personal microaggressions they face while living amongst white people and comparing it to the much graver circumstances of the poor and black who end up receiving the material consequences and violence of white racism."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Colin Kaepernick
The Daily Gazette

MacAdam: No gray area in Kaepernick’s ‘Colin in Black & White’

Aaron Rodgers has rightfully been blasted for blowing smoke up the stadium tunnel about his vaccination status. The quarterback’s behavior and wrist-slap punishment were quickly drawn in stark contrast in many circles to how Colin Kaepernick was treated for taking a knee in protest of police brutality and racial and social inequality. Five years ago.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

If Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black & White’ makes you squirm, Kaepernick has succeeded

Let’s face it: What Colin Kaepernick is really, really good at isn’t football. It’s making people uncomfortable. That’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s necessary in a society built on slavery, the vestiges of which we have yet to erase despite the civil rights era and Barack Obama and George Floyd and much more.
NFL
Advertising Age

Colin Kaepernick stars in Ergatta’s first national campaign

At-home rowing machine company Ergatta is launching its first national advertising campaign this week with former NFL player turned social activist Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick, a longtime user of the product, joined Ergatta as an adviser in 2020. Now, commercials feature Kaepernick using the rower, reciting proclamations of commitment to blazing his own path and pushing through struggle over a dimly lit montage.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacy#Police Brutality#49ers#American Football#Black White
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Newton taunted by Washington player after loss

Cam Newton’s first home game back with the Carolina Panthers did not go to plan, much to the delight of the Washington Football Team. Washington came away with a 27-21 road win at Carolina on Sunday, and they limited Newton in the process. The Panthers quarterback did throw for a pair of touchdowns and run for another, but was limited to 235 total yards on the day.
NFL
Bossip

Peace of Mind With Taraji Exclusive Clip: Former NFL Player Bruce Davis Jr

Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features a former NFL opening up about his struggles with depression and alcohol amid his career. On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy