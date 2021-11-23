100% Eastcraft and Westcraft sunglasses can help to excel your sports performance

Give your home the exact atmosphere you want with the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance gradient lightstrip. At 80 inches in length, it’s plenty long enough to make a statement. But you can also add 1-meter-long extensions until you reach a maximum length of 10 meters. So you can truly have light all around a room. Using gradient technology, this strip has a flexible design that makes it easy to curve around corners. Moreover, you can use it both indoors and outdoors to light up your kitchen or garden with beautiful, colorful glows. Offering about a 10-year lifespan, it’ll set the mood in your house for years to come. This device blends white and colored light and offers instant wireless dimming for ease of use. Furthermore, it works with Bluetooth and Hue Bridge to simply connect to your smart tech.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO