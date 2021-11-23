100% Eastcraft and Westcraft sunglasses can help to excel your sports performance

Enhance your podcasts, streams, and more with the RØDE PSA1+ professional studio boom arm. This content creator’s gadget boasts a parallelogram spring design to give you super-steady movement and exact microphone positioning. What’s more, the springs are fully damped for noiseless operation. Meanwhile, rubber contact points isolate keyboard, mouse, and other desk noise. Moreover, with built-in cable management for both the XLR and USB cables, you won’t have to deal with wire clutter. Best of all, this boom arm works with any microphone or shockmount with a standard thread and weighing between 94 grams and 1.2 kilograms. Then, the PSA1+ is incredibly flexible. It has an extended reach and rotates 360 degrees, so you always get the ideal mic position. Finally, this gadget boasts a high-quality locking system for easy adjustments.
