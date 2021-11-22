The Climate Is Right to Assess Brewery Natural Gas Efficiencies

First the “Crazy Eddie Budget” now the “Crazy Eddie Energy Plan”. Trenton NJ , Governor Phil Murphy and his appointees to the Board of Public Utilities are still chasing windmills but have yet to disclose the price tag on his far-reaching energy master plan announced nearly two years ago, and Senator Anthony M. Bucco chided the front office for its lack of transparency with New Jersey families. At an NJBIA meeting in February 2020, administration officials shared the BPU was conducting a cost study that would likely be released the following month. Over a year and a half later, no cost analysis has been shared with the public, yet the Administration continues to move forward on its implementation.
Billions of solar panels globally will soon come to the end of their lives, but when they get thrown away essential materials that are needed to make future panels are being wasted. It is estimated that there will be 78 million tonnes of total waste by 2050. This is roughly...
The Department of the Interior released a report Friday that proposed "modernizing" the federal oil and gas program, in part by charging fossil fuel companies more money to drill on public lands and waters. The department’s review found that the fiscal components of the current onshore federal oil and gas...
The Biden administration is recommending that oil and gas companies pay more money to drill on public lands and waters, but is stopping short of banning drilling on public lands. The Interior Department made its recommendation in a report released Friday, after finishing its review of federal oil and gas...
The News Tribune’s Nov. 22 “Our View” editorial, “Guess we could have left the lights on,” stated that, "Responsibly frugal electrical use isn’t the primary reason Minnesota Power is seeking to charge its residential customers nearly 18% more. The bigger reason is the high and ongoing cost of our region’s and nation’s transition to cleaner energy,"
The energy crisis is on the horizon. America is tapering down its energy production. New technology is barely keeping up with the demand. Renewables and fossil fuels lag behind the American need for energy.
You’ve heard it on the news. It comes as no surprise that that natural gas prices around the country will be higher this winter. Now is the time to prepare in order to minimize the effect of those rising prices. You may need to adjust your budget, but you should definitely take action to lower your heating bills.
If you've ever opened your electric bill only to be shocked by the amount owed, you've likely also wondered exactly what you can do to save money on utilities beyond turning off lights as you leave a...
The ceremony was attended by many major LNG producers and classification societies highlighting the high expectations. The natural gas liquefaction system, called ‘an LNG plant on the sea"’, is one of the main processes of floating LNG (FLNG). It is a technology that separates oil from gasoil and liquefies natural gas at under -162°C, reducing its volume 600 times.
The battle in the Senate over the “Build Back Better” bill has been held up to some extent because of Senator Joe Manchin, who represents West Virginia. The state is the closest possible to being the coal capital of the nation. The tug of war could affect a portion of America’s energy future. It is […]
Trees outside of forests are numerous and can be important carbon sinks, while also providing ecosystem services and benefits to livelihoods. New monitoring tools highlight the crucial contribution they can make to strategies for both mitigation and adaptation. High-biomass natural forests are an important focal point for climate change mitigation...
Cookeville’s Gas Department wants to highlight safety tips when it comes to natural gas. Compliance Superintendant Roger Phillips said that the notice sent out in utility bills this month is part of an ongoing public awareness program. Phillips said as people begin to turn their gas on for heat, it’s important to know warning signs of a gas leak.
The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-standing nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to fully shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. Some energy experts, though, warn that shuttering the plant — a goal long sought by anti-nuclear advocates — could ultimately lead to a spike in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The December contract for Henry Hub expires November 26. The US benchmark price for natural gas continued to hover around the $5.00/mn Btu mark on November 24 in one of the last trading days before the front-month contract expires. The December gas delivery contract was up 1% as of 12:27...
What gets measured can be managed. At least this is, in theory, how we can know if a business is healthy. If we use that same perspective to measure the sustainability of products, it’s possible to find opportunities to improve them — and the operations it takes to make them. In fact, the only way to address concerns such as an increase in carbon emissions is to make changes at the product, material and operational levels.
As climate change fuels large-scale natural disasters, the real estate mantra of "location, location, location" is taking on new meaning. In 2021, homeowners have contended with threats including paralyzing cold on the Great Plains, wildfire evacuations in the West and flooding from the South to New York City and New England.
Residential energy use represents roughly one-fifth of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. A team of researchers led by McGill University has used data from 60 million individual American households to look into how carbon emissions caused by household energy use vary by race and ethnicity across the country. Paradoxically, this first national level analysis found that even though energy-efficient homes are more often found in Caucasian neighborhoods, carbon emissions from these neighborhoods are higher than in African American neighborhoods.
Originally Posted On: https://americanenergyair.com/blog/f/does-closing-doors-help-or-hurt-energy-costs. When it comes to saving energy, upgrades like installing double-pane windows, switching to high-efficiency appliances, adding extra insulation in the attic, or upgrading to more efficient HVAC systems can take a big bite out of the utility bill. But it’s not always necessary to make a big change to see a big difference. Minor adjustments to behaviors and habits can have incremental benefits that add up. Unfortunately, there are several misleading “tips” for saving energy that actually does the opposite. Closing off rooms to improve efficiency is a persistent myth that can end up increasing energy bills.
Federal energy regulators wrestled last week with the emerging question of how they can account for greenhouse gas emissions when reviewing new natural gas projects. Charged with approving major energy projects such as natural gas pipelines and export terminals, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission historically has not considered proposed projects’ contributions to climate change, a position that has drawn criticism from environmental groups, legal experts and Richard Glick, the commission’s Democratic chairman. Still, others say FERC’s authority is narrowly defined by Congress and doesn’t include mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.
