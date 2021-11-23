ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvf8f_0d4PDeC100

The Indiana Pacers (8-11) play against the Chicago Bulls (6-6) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021

Indiana Pacers 109, Chicago Bulls 77 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

“I don’t know if one person could have made up all that.”

A 30-point loss never comes down to one player, but Alex Caruso’s injury fixed a spotlight on the Chicago Bulls’ defense as the team struggled in a 109-77 drubbing by the Indiana Pacers. More here:

chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…11:32 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls lose, it was ugly, but the sun will come out tomorrow … #MrPositive

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/…11:12 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

balanced attack.

@Domantas Sabonis: 21p/11r/4a

@Malcolm Brogdon: 16p/7a/4r/2b

@Justin Holiday: 14p/4r/2a

@Myles Turner: 12p/10r/4b

@CarisLeVert: 12p/2r/2a

@C_Duarte5: 9p/6r/3a

#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/6huc6A8bjv10:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSA7T_0d4PDeC100

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

put somebody like domas sabonis on the spurs and they’d be such an unpleasant matchup – 10:53 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the exclamation point on a dominating win‼️

@Domantas Sabonis finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds & 4 assists 💪 pic.twitter.com/UxOFQceywh10:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NiRH_0d4PDeC100

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Nikola Vučević will travel with the Bulls for this week’s trip to Houston and Orlando.

This doesn’t mean he’ll play — Donovan says that’s still up to the team doctors — but this means he could make his big homecoming in Orlando on Friday. – 10:34 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Billy Donovan says Vooch will travel with us to Houston tomorrow.

“He’s going to work out again tomorrow, I don’t have an update on his availability yet. He’s out of the Covid protocols… but whether he can play with our team I’m not sure, that’s going to be up to the doctors.” pic.twitter.com/G5uFEAsfCP10:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGsd2_0d4PDeC100

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan: “We were clearly outplayed by Indiana at both ends.”

Donovan wouldn’t use any excuses. And he shouldn’t. Said Bulls failed to meet standard they want to hit. – 10:30 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Daniel Theis: “I think it’s just all about confidence and belief. Obviously, every team who loses 15 in a row is in a hole and it’s hard to get out of it. We don’t play easy teams. On this road trip we had the Knicks, we had the Celtics. Now we (play) Chicago, Charlotte..” pic.twitter.com/yXxgV5DdWX10:29 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUjI9_0d4PDeC100

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Nikola Vucevic will travel with Bulls to Houston, Billy Donovan says. No update on his status regarding clearance to play yet – 10:26 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Nikola Vucevic will travel on Bulls’ two-game trip. Workout scheduled for tomorrow. Donovan won’t commit to him playing yet. – 10:26 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Nikola Vučević will travel with the Bulls on their upcoming two-game road trip. – 10:26 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans lose 110-96 to Wolves. Fall to 3-16 on season. If that’s not troubling enough, we just witnessed their two most woeful performances back to back and Brandon Ingram’s in midst of his worst New Orleans stretch. 12 points on 14 shots vs Pacers. 9 points on 13 shots tonight. – 10:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PopOb_0d4PDeC100

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan said he turned to Coby White in starting lineup vs. Pacers in attempt to ride hot hand off Knicks game – 10:21 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

LIVE: The Bulls speak postgame following tonight’s loss to the Pacers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…10:19 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Four of the @Indiana Pacers starters finished with 9 field goal attempts in blowout of Bulls. The other, Sabonis, took 14 and hit 8. Solid formula for success. – 10:14 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

BULLdozed 😤

#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/M2pYByJrR210:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shA80_0d4PDeC100

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Wasn’t our night. Off to Houston. pic.twitter.com/au3CqCfVBo10:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARJV1_0d4PDeC100

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers go into Chicago and knock off the Eastern Conference leading Bulls 109-77. Complete performance against a great team. All 5 starters scored in double figures, and Sabonis led the way with 21 points.

Pacers back in a winning streak. – 10:11 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Bulls didn’t have it and the Pacers took advantage, winning all four quarters and the game, 109-77. Largest margin of victory this season (32).

Sabonis (21/11) and Turner (12/10) both with double-doubles. And it’s the healthiest the team has been.

Up next: Wed. vs Lakers. – 10:11 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Pacers 109, Bulls 77.

The Bulls score a season-low in points and shoot a season-low 35.7 percent.

The Bulls are now 12-6. – 10:10 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Pacers 109, Bulls 77

Bulls fall to 12-6. At Houston on Wednesday – 10:09 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Pacers 109, Bulls 77

DeRozan 18 pts

LaVine 17 pts

Simonovic 1st NBA point

Bulls shot 36.5%

Sabonis 21 pts, 11 rebs

All 5 Pacers starters in doubles – 10:09 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Iman Shumpert with the disco ball trophy thing #DWTS

“This is for Chicago.” pic.twitter.com/lJ7JBcd1rY10:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148MDy_0d4PDeC100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXRr5_0d4PDeC100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpWd6_0d4PDeC100

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Subs are in for the final 6:44 as the Pacers hold a 34-point lead, their largest of the season.

Wanamaker, Lamb, Martin, Brissett, Bitadze.

Remember: Pacers return to Indy for 9 of their next 10 games, a chance to make up ground. – 9:59 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

After a timeout, Marko Simonovic will make his #NBA debut; Devon Dotson his season debut. #Bulls will lose by a lot – 9:55 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls rookie Marko Simonovic is about to make his NBA debut with 6:44 remaining. Pacers 102, Bulls 68. – 9:55 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

it’s a 34-point game. – 9:54 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Devon Dotson and Marko Simonovic set to check in. – 9:54 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

At the end of the 3rd, the Magic trail the Bucks by 49.

MIL 105, ORL 56

The largest loss in Magic history was by 47 to the Bulls in 2017. – 9:52 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

A raucous “FIRE NAGY” chant has broken out at the Bulls game. – 9:49 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Most likely, that’s all for DeRozan (18 pts), and LaVine (17). #Bulls‘ third-leading scorer is Derrick Jones Jr with 8 as they trail by 30 – 9:47 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Matt Thomas and Alize Johnson open 4th quarter for Bulls. Almost Marko time. – 9:47 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bulls look very much like a team on the second night of a back-to-back, who had one night off following a 5-game west coast road trip and are playing without Caruso and Vucevic – 9:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmTjw_0d4PDeC100

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers up 89-61 after 3 quarters. Just smothering the Bulls. Myles Turner just reached a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and he’s got 4 emphatic blocks to boot. Complete performance from the Pacers. – 9:45 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers cruising to their second straight blowout win, up 89-61 against the Bulls entering the 4th. Starters weren’t needed Saturday vs the Pelicans, shouldn’t be needed here.

On their way to their 6th straight W in Chicago. – 9:44 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

The @Indiana Pacers played well in the third quarter with a big halftime lead. That looked like progress. – 9:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146gjC_0d4PDeC100

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Meanwhile… sitting, waiting and stewing … Matt Thomas could be coming…. pic.twitter.com/SRBE6sdEJr9:43 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

MOOD pic.twitter.com/gp4xd8tBe89:38 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

splash 💦

@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/P8rVWcb3Gy9:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dn6Dn_0d4PDeC100

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

4 fouls on Sabonis – 9:30 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach and Lonzo are both a minus-27 in plus/minus so far. – 9:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hoiv3_0d4PDeC100

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Hammer time 🔨

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/lx5H2QwxBt9:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10F2KQ_0d4PDeC100

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

The Bulls are (playing like a beat-up team on the second night of a back-to-) back – 9:14 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Sometimes absence shows the real MVP of the team … Mr. Caruso, please come down and accept your award…. – 9:14 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The schedule caught up to the Bulls…5 road games..one day off then a back to back..no excuses but it is a major factor. – 9:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13N91M_0d4PDeC100

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Halftime.

Zach LaVine: 15 points, 3 ast

DeMar DeRozan: 14 points pic.twitter.com/M9ZfhMn3HA9:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aedCP_0d4PDeC100

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Every @Indiana Pacers starter finished the first half with 11 or 12 points. Again, it’s all about balance for them. That likely was their best half of the season. – 9:06 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

all five starters are in double figures 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yXgkOWEQJj9:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYJXM_0d4PDeC100

Tony East @TEastNBA

Brogdon gets to the rim and scores easily at the halftime buzzer. All 5 Pacers starters scored 10+ in the first half. Excellent performance so far. pic.twitter.com/VK4vug1uKO9:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hq3UQ_0d4PDeC100

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers taking it to the Bulls, up 67-46 at the half. It’s their largest lead of the game.

The frustration thing, if you’re the Pacers, is how they didn’t play like this in Detroit or Charlotte recently.

They’ve minimized mistakes (4 TOs) and moved the ball well. – 9:04 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

10 points in the second quarter for Zach.

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/Ty9ZtUANp59:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbFgn_0d4PDeC100

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Halftime: Pacers 67, Bulls 46

LaVine: 15 pts, 6-10 FG (3-5 3P)

DeRozan: 14 pts, 6-11 FG

But not much else working. Indiana shooting 52.2%, has five in double-figures and leads fastbreak points 14-2 – 9:03 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Pacers 67 – Bulls 46 … Bulls look like a tired team in a back-to-back … kind of like the Knicks yesterday, but at least New York competed in their second game. Get it together if you want to be a big boy team! – 9:03 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

The 7-11 Pacers brought their A-game tonight. They’re carving up the Caruso-less #Bulls defense, lead 67-46 at half.

LaVine 15, DeRozan 14; all 5 Pacers starters have either 11 or 12 pts. Pacers lead rebounds 28-16 – 9:03 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Halftime . Indiana 67 Bulls 46. – 9:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers look so sharp right now. Making it tough for the Bulls while finding open looks on offense. They’re up 67-46 at halftime in one of their best halves of the season. – 9:02 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

clean it up 😤

@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/YnfoNlW8sh9:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xX2qZ_0d4PDeC100

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Pacers 67, Bulls 46 at half

LaVine 15 pts

DeRozan 14 pts

Ball 0-6 FGs; 0-4 from 3

All Pacers starters are in double figures – 9:01 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach is heating up…

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/ImOgYFVc218:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XS61d_0d4PDeC100

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The latest on Caruso’s left wrist injury, and yet another Vooch update. The bodies are piling up!

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/…8:57 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Bulls have gone on a few mini runs, but the Pacers keep finding a way to match them. Indiana up 50-35. – 8:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArkpA_0d4PDeC100

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Indiana 50 Bulls 35. 4:32 left 2nd. LeVert-12, Sabonis and Holiday each with 11. DeRozan 14pts. Bulls 42%. 2-9-3s. – 8:53 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Pacers shooting FTs rest of period. Bulls over limit with 7:27 left. – 8:47 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

too strong 💪

@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/wmcB5LdvsS8:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wYv2_0d4PDeC100

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Woo is cleaning up the glass!

@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/C1vUziG8yG8:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jY8aN_0d4PDeC100

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls have faced 3 opponents recently (Clippers, Nuggets, Knicks) who were finishing a B2B as Bulls rested 1st night. Tonight, Pacers get that luxury.

Nice thing about this Bulls team: They won’t use sked as excuse. W or L, if you want to great, you find way to win these games. – 8:43 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Coby with the float game.

@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/BdxFYPaJug8:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T69bO_0d4PDeC100

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Zero fast break points, zero steals in that first quarter. Bulls look tired. They are no. 1 in points added in transition and it’s not happening tonight.

Get well soon, Caruso. – 8:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Impressive first quarter from the Pacers as they lead the conference-leading Bulls 31-16 after one. LeVert and Holiday alone outscored Chicago, combining for 18 points. – 8:35 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

just getting started. pic.twitter.com/TaccRZDtWV8:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahq17_0d4PDeC100

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Down early but plenty of game left.

DeMar DeRozan: 6 points (3-4 FG) pic.twitter.com/KyYrJoaHJH8:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZUse_0d4PDeC100

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls shot 2-for-7 in the restricted area in that first quarter — 4-for-11 in the paint, overall

Myles Turner, who entered 1st in the NBA with 3 blocks per game, already has 2 blocks and plenty of impactful contests – 8:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

After 1….31-16 Indiana. Bulls: 31%fg. 1-7-3s. Indiana 59% 4-8-3s. – 8:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Caris is cookin’ 🔥

10 PTS (5-5 FG) in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/vTKAq6Vaw38:29 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers carrying the momentum they created on Saturday so far and have a 25-9 lead on the Bulls. They’re clicking, and the game plan looks effective. – 8:28 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers and Bulls are both good 1Q teams, but the Pacers have carried over how they played on Saturday. Just 1 turnover, pushing the pace and dominating the boards. Bulls, who played last night, are 4 for 16.

Pacers up 16, 25-9, late 1st. – 8:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGJeq_0d4PDeC100

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Troy Brown Jr. in rotation with Caruso out. – 8:23 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Strong take by Tony!

@NBCSChicago | @Tony Bradley pic.twitter.com/kPefz1BC1t8:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyKAL_0d4PDeC100

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Thanks for listening to Bulls radio…wherever you are we will send a shout out. – 8:18 PM

Steve Aschburner @AschNBA

Caris LeVert 6p, Justin Holiday 6p, Bulls 5p.

Pacers up 15-5 as Billy Donovan takes timeout at 8:13 of 1Q. – 8:17 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

early buckets from @Justin Holiday ☔️

watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/OUwJcOqPC8 pic.twitter.com/LbenDipwvG8:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x879S_0d4PDeC100

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls down 15-5. Indiana 3 of 4 from 3pt range. – 8:17 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

LeVert with 6 points early, and the Pacers zone defense has been effective so far against the Bulls. Good start, Pacers up 12-5. – 8:16 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Tony Bradley guarding Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan on Myles Turner to open game – 8:10 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso, in street clothes, takes to court to wish fans a Happy Thanksgiving and thank them for their support. – 8:04 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

This is good test for Bulls because it’s a tough matchup, particularly with Caruso out. Indy plays bigs. Does Lonzo Ball start on Sabonis? No great options there. – 8:02 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

Team : IND (Visitor)

Brogdon, Malcolm

Holiday, Justin

LeVert, Caris

Sabonis, Domantas

Turner, Myles

Team : CHI (Home)

Ball, Lonzo

Bradley, Tony

DeRozan, DeMar

LaVine, Zach

White, Coby – 8:02 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

GAME TIME‼️

drop a reply if you’re locked in pic.twitter.com/PQ9pPcMeB48:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

👀🔴 – 8:00 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls (sans Alex Caruso) starters vs. Indiana: Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Tony Bradley – 7:36 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls are starting Coby White in place of Caruso (wrist) tonight, leaving Javonte Green with the second unit – 7:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

run it back ⏪

@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/lvLxQaKR557:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTriy_0d4PDeC100

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Coby White joins our starting lineup!

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/96vUCproU87:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vw0Qk_0d4PDeC100

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game in Chicago:

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/hYgmdXO6Mh7:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30roIU_0d4PDeC100

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

hoodie szn 🥶 pic.twitter.com/7V21z65Ucn6:49 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7X9w_0d4PDeC100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yP418_0d4PDeC100

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

#BullsNation, tell us where you’re watching tonight’s game from for a chance to win a tin of @GarrettPopcorn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Z8I9o9BjVK6:45 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Always good to have 🔥 kicks options. pic.twitter.com/DvEjsOdHFb6:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQqcd_0d4PDeC100

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic is still in cardiovascular testing phase of COVID protocol. Not sure yet if he’ll travel to Houston and Orlando later in week, will know more after tonight’s game

Added Vucevic seems to be doing “great” and it’s been good to catch up with him – 6:28 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Alex Caruso will be out tonight with a bruised wrist.

Donovan says it’s been lingering for several games and was aggravated when he caught himself taking that late game charge last night. Isn’t expected to be a long-term injury, but changes the defensive outlook tonight. – 6:23 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Alex Caruso (wrist) is out tonight. Headed for an MRI, so until they have results Billy Donovan won’t speculate. – 6:19 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls guard Alex Caruso (wrist) is out tonight against Indiana. Billy Donovan says he doesn’t think this is a long-term injury. – 6:18 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Alex Caruso is OUT for the Bulls against the Pacers tonight. – 6:18 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

No Alex Caruso (bruised wrist) tonight for the Bulls vs the Pacers.

At 12-5, the Bulls are atop the East standings. – 6:17 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Alex Caruso is out tonight ( wrist). – 6:17 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso is out vs. Pacers. – 6:16 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Alex Caruso is out tonight – 6:16 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Going for three in a row tonight.

@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/jf2U3Bf0BE6:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmHKg_0d4PDeC100

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the 𝓼𝓮𝓪𝓼𝓸𝓷 𝓸𝓯 𝓰𝓲𝓿𝓲𝓷𝓰 delivered by @PapaJohns is back 🙌

today, we tipped off our 12th annual @JAKKStoys giveaway in Decatur and Marion! 🧸

learn more » https://t.co/InjUMSue0U

#SeasonOfGiving x #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/SgOQedxdyi5:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZtL0m_0d4PDeC100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tY31E_0d4PDeC100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pP46_0d4PDeC100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHo0S_0d4PDeC100

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌

RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/qiuPfT06o15:30 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Most improved players this season, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating:

1. Tyrese Maxey

2. Jordan Poole

3. Miles Bridges

4. Montrezl Harrell

5. 32-year-old DeMar DeRozan – 4:42 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @C2_Cooper and I go in-depth on the Pacers- what is different under Carlisle, Sabonis’ ideal role, progress reports on key players and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264787…4:22 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

When I watch other teams around the league, I can’t help but play the “which of these guys would help the Timberwolves” game.

Every time I watch the Pacers, the answer is so clearly Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/fBTRbOmt8b4:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cf1gd_0d4PDeC100

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Top-8 team defenses this season + what they have allowed opponents to shoot from 3

GSW: 101.3, 33.6% (9th)

LAC: 102.9, 33.9% (12th)

PHX: 103.6, 36.0% (22nd)

WAS: 104.6, 31.6% (2nd)

MIA: 104.7, 33.7% (10th)

UTA: 105.2, 32.8% (4th)

CHI: 105.3, 35.7% (19th)

MIN: 105.5, 31.3% (1st) – 3:46 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Derrick Jones Jr. wasn’t a Slam Dunk Champion for nothing.

Our @DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: pic.twitter.com/nKzwTctTBs3:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPpuP_0d4PDeC100

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:

WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns

EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

fuel up for #PacersGameNight with a 3-course meal at @harryandizzys downtown 😋

just show your game ticket and get access to the exclusive pre-game menu!

reserve your seat ➡️ https://t.co/8V73n14SwF pic.twitter.com/D5dJ8O86l33:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Wlvl_0d4PDeC100

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

🚨 WARREN LOTAS RESTOCK 🚨

Didn’t make it to the first drop? Say less.

You can purchase the Warren Lotas x #Rockets collection at the final three home games of November.

🚀 Nov. 24 vs Bulls

🚀 Nov. 27 vs Hornets

🚀 Nov. 29 vs OKC

🎟 https://t.co/PNwBa2HRTp pic.twitter.com/Oz3uad4ZzF2:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5K8p_0d4PDeC100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkXw3_0d4PDeC100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQPLl_0d4PDeC100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abDbJ_0d4PDeC100

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Could DeMar DeRozan win MVP? 😳 theathletic.com/2971010/2021/1…2:12 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Warriors' Stephen Curry, Draymond Green show power of their connection in one play vs. Bulls

Stephen Curry had himself a game against the Bulls on Friday. Logging 34 minutes of action, Curry led the Warriors to their seventh straight win with a game-high 40 points on 15-for-24 shooting from the field (9 of 17 from 3-point range). In addition to marking his third 40-point game of the season, it's the second time he's hit at least nine 3-pointers. No other player in the league has one such game.
NBA
Indy Cornrows

What one play-call says about the Pacers

With a place for everyone and everyone in their place, the Pacers have a specific play that, while simple, rarely disappoints. Striking a balance between providing multiple options and playing to the strengths of the players involved, all five players are positioned to move and touch the ball in a way that matches tasks to skills.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Blog a Bull

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Preview and thread

Congratulations to Steve Nash for completely jinxing the Bulls before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. This out-of-nowhere compliment came just about 24 hours before an epic Chicago Bulls collapse against the Portland Trail Blazers team. A loss reminiscent of previous iterations of Chicago Bulls squads that we’re all trying to remove from our collective memory.
NBA
Blog a Bull

The Bulls went small and played huge

Last night saw a big bounce-back game for the Bulls defense, as they followed up a nearly-worst-of-the-season 119 defensive rating versus the Warriors with their best non-Detroit performance putting up a 91.9 against the Clippers. Granted, the Clippers are a much worse offensive team than Golden State, and were on...
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Motor City Hoops Podcast: Pistons vs Pacers Game Recap and Reactions

On episode 65 of the Motor City Hoops podcast, I bring you my instant recap and reactions to the Pistons’ Wednesday night win over the Indiana Pacers. I give my overall outlook on the game and a rundown of what we saw from the Pistons. I also provide my biggest takeaway, player of the game, play of the game, something to keep an eye on, a few thoughts on the opponent and a look ahead to what comes next for the Pistons.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#Twitter#The Chicago Bulls#Domantas#Justin#Carislevert#Covid
FanSided

5 NBA legends you forgot played for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have a long history of championship basketball, which drew some legends to join the team. Which legends had forgettable stints in Chicago?. The Chicago Bulls are one of the most iconic franchises in the history of the NBA because of one run. When Michael Jordan was running the league and the Bulls were winners of six championships, everyone wanted a piece. The legends who were looking for a title late in their careers knew going to Chicago was key to making that happen in the mid-to-late 90s.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pacers: A tired Chicago team gets walloped in 109-77 loss

This matchup was always going to be a huge test for the Chicago Bulls. Chicago faced a flurry of western conference playoff teams during their road trip, which ended three days ago, and were on the second game of a back to back after playing the Knicks on Sunday. They were going to have to fight off the weariness caused by a grueling schedule, and also play a solid team in the Indiana Pacers. The Bulls were now down to replacing the replacement starter, as Alex Caruso was a late scratch.
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers vs. Bulls: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (7-11) sneak in another road game on Monday, playing the Bulls (12-5) at the UC before heading home to play three home games to finish the week. While the Pacers have been disappointing so far this season thanks to inconsistent play and even more inconsistent availability of key players, the Bulls have exceeded expectations have a few big offseason moves have paid immediate dividends.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis Won't Play vs. Pacers Because of Fever

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play in his team's road game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday because of a fever, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters prior to the team's 106-100 road loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday that Davis had a low-grade fever, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
chicagocrusader.com

Bulls blown out by Indiana Pacers 109-77 at UC

After a strong showing against the New York Knicks on Sunday night at the UC, the Chicago Bulls were blown out on their home floor by the Indiana Pacers Monday, November 22, by a score of 109-77. The Bulls shot a season-low 21 percent from the field on Monday night,...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Houston

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone months facing a situation where NBA All-Star Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn’t been a regular part of the team. Is there an end to this situation insight?. Simmons made a few attempts to return to the team but was kicked out of...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On People Calling Him A 'Hater': "It's Not That I’m A Hater. It’s Just That I Have Seen Real Greatness. If You Not Equal Or Above That, You Get No Props From Me.”

Shaquille O'Neal does not mince words when speaking about basketball, and that certainly leads to a ton of headlines. Regardless, he remains one of the most loved basketball players because of his entertaining personality. Over the years, individuals have come at Big Diesel for his takes on several topics surrounding...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy