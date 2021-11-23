Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Indiana Pacers (8-11) play against the Chicago Bulls (6-6) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Indiana Pacers 109, Chicago Bulls 77 (Final)
"I don't know if one person could have made up all that."
A 30-point loss never comes down to one player, but Alex Caruso's injury fixed a spotlight on the Chicago Bulls' defense as the team struggled in a 109-77 drubbing by the Indiana Pacers.
Bulls lose, it was ugly, but the sun will come out tomorrow … #MrPositive
Read it:
balanced attack.
@Domantas Sabonis: 21p/11r/4a
@Malcolm Brogdon: 16p/7a/4r/2b
@Justin Holiday: 14p/4r/2a
@Myles Turner: 12p/10r/4b
@CarisLeVert: 12p/2r/2a
@C_Duarte5: 9p/6r/3a
#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/6huc6A8bjv – 10:56 PM
put somebody like domas sabonis on the spurs and they’d be such an unpleasant matchup – 10:53 PM
the exclamation point on a dominating win‼️
@Domantas Sabonis finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds & 4 assists 💪 pic.twitter.com/UxOFQceywh – 10:40 PM
Nikola Vučević will travel with the Bulls for this week’s trip to Houston and Orlando.
This doesn’t mean he’ll play — Donovan says that’s still up to the team doctors — but this means he could make his big homecoming in Orlando on Friday. – 10:34 PM
Billy Donovan says Vooch will travel with us to Houston tomorrow.
“He’s going to work out again tomorrow, I don’t have an update on his availability yet. He’s out of the Covid protocols… but whether he can play with our team I’m not sure, that’s going to be up to the doctors.” pic.twitter.com/G5uFEAsfCP – 10:30 PM
Donovan: “We were clearly outplayed by Indiana at both ends.”
Donovan wouldn’t use any excuses. And he shouldn’t. Said Bulls failed to meet standard they want to hit. – 10:30 PM
Daniel Theis: “I think it’s just all about confidence and belief. Obviously, every team who loses 15 in a row is in a hole and it’s hard to get out of it. We don’t play easy teams. On this road trip we had the Knicks, we had the Celtics. Now we (play) Chicago, Charlotte..” pic.twitter.com/yXxgV5DdWX – 10:29 PM
Nikola Vucevic will travel with Bulls to Houston, Billy Donovan says. No update on his status regarding clearance to play yet – 10:26 PM
Nikola Vucevic will travel on Bulls’ two-game trip. Workout scheduled for tomorrow. Donovan won’t commit to him playing yet. – 10:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Nikola Vučević will travel with the Bulls on their upcoming two-game road trip. – 10:26 PM
Pelicans lose 110-96 to Wolves. Fall to 3-16 on season. If that’s not troubling enough, we just witnessed their two most woeful performances back to back and Brandon Ingram’s in midst of his worst New Orleans stretch. 12 points on 14 shots vs Pacers. 9 points on 13 shots tonight. – 10:25 PM
Billy Donovan said he turned to Coby White in starting lineup vs. Pacers in attempt to ride hot hand off Knicks game – 10:21 PM
LIVE: The Bulls speak postgame following tonight’s loss to the Pacers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:19 PM
Four of the @Indiana Pacers starters finished with 9 field goal attempts in blowout of Bulls. The other, Sabonis, took 14 and hit 8. Solid formula for success. – 10:14 PM
BULLdozed 😤
#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/M2pYByJrR2 – 10:12 PM
Wasn’t our night. Off to Houston. pic.twitter.com/au3CqCfVBo – 10:11 PM
Pacers go into Chicago and knock off the Eastern Conference leading Bulls 109-77. Complete performance against a great team. All 5 starters scored in double figures, and Sabonis led the way with 21 points.
Pacers back in a winning streak. – 10:11 PM
Bulls didn’t have it and the Pacers took advantage, winning all four quarters and the game, 109-77. Largest margin of victory this season (32).
Sabonis (21/11) and Turner (12/10) both with double-doubles. And it’s the healthiest the team has been.
Up next: Wed. vs Lakers. – 10:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Pacers 109, Bulls 77.
The Bulls score a season-low in points and shoot a season-low 35.7 percent.
The Bulls are now 12-6. – 10:10 PM
Final: Pacers 109, Bulls 77
Bulls fall to 12-6. At Houston on Wednesday – 10:09 PM
Pacers 109, Bulls 77
DeRozan 18 pts
LaVine 17 pts
Simonovic 1st NBA point
Bulls shot 36.5%
Sabonis 21 pts, 11 rebs
All 5 Pacers starters in doubles – 10:09 PM
Subs are in for the final 6:44 as the Pacers hold a 34-point lead, their largest of the season.
Wanamaker, Lamb, Martin, Brissett, Bitadze.
Remember: Pacers return to Indy for 9 of their next 10 games, a chance to make up ground. – 9:59 PM
After a timeout, Marko Simonovic will make his #NBA debut; Devon Dotson his season debut. #Bulls will lose by a lot – 9:55 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls rookie Marko Simonovic is about to make his NBA debut with 6:44 remaining. Pacers 102, Bulls 68. – 9:55 PM
it’s a 34-point game. – 9:54 PM
Devon Dotson and Marko Simonovic set to check in. – 9:54 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A raucous “FIRE NAGY” chant has broken out at the Bulls game. – 9:49 PM
Most likely, that’s all for DeRozan (18 pts), and LaVine (17). #Bulls‘ third-leading scorer is Derrick Jones Jr with 8 as they trail by 30 – 9:47 PM
Matt Thomas and Alize Johnson open 4th quarter for Bulls. Almost Marko time. – 9:47 PM
Bulls look very much like a team on the second night of a back-to-back, who had one night off following a 5-game west coast road trip and are playing without Caruso and Vucevic – 9:46 PM
Pacers up 89-61 after 3 quarters. Just smothering the Bulls. Myles Turner just reached a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and he’s got 4 emphatic blocks to boot. Complete performance from the Pacers. – 9:45 PM
Pacers cruising to their second straight blowout win, up 89-61 against the Bulls entering the 4th. Starters weren’t needed Saturday vs the Pelicans, shouldn’t be needed here.
On their way to their 6th straight W in Chicago. – 9:44 PM
The @Indiana Pacers played well in the third quarter with a big halftime lead. That looked like progress. – 9:44 PM
MOOD pic.twitter.com/gp4xd8tBe8 – 9:38 PM
splash 💦
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/P8rVWcb3Gy – 9:30 PM
4 fouls on Sabonis – 9:30 PM
Zach and Lonzo are both a minus-27 in plus/minus so far. – 9:24 PM
Hammer time 🔨
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/lx5H2QwxBt – 9:20 PM
The Bulls are (playing like a beat-up team on the second night of a back-to-) back – 9:14 PM
Sometimes absence shows the real MVP of the team … Mr. Caruso, please come down and accept your award…. – 9:14 PM
The schedule caught up to the Bulls…5 road games..one day off then a back to back..no excuses but it is a major factor. – 9:10 PM
Halftime.
Zach LaVine: 15 points, 3 ast
DeMar DeRozan: 14 points pic.twitter.com/M9ZfhMn3HA – 9:07 PM
Every @Indiana Pacers starter finished the first half with 11 or 12 points. Again, it’s all about balance for them. That likely was their best half of the season. – 9:06 PM
all five starters are in double figures 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yXgkOWEQJj – 9:05 PM
Brogdon gets to the rim and scores easily at the halftime buzzer. All 5 Pacers starters scored 10+ in the first half. Excellent performance so far. pic.twitter.com/VK4vug1uKO – 9:04 PM
Pacers taking it to the Bulls, up 67-46 at the half. It’s their largest lead of the game.
The frustration thing, if you’re the Pacers, is how they didn’t play like this in Detroit or Charlotte recently.
They’ve minimized mistakes (4 TOs) and moved the ball well. – 9:04 PM
10 points in the second quarter for Zach.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/Ty9ZtUANp5 – 9:04 PM
Halftime: Pacers 67, Bulls 46
LaVine: 15 pts, 6-10 FG (3-5 3P)
DeRozan: 14 pts, 6-11 FG
But not much else working. Indiana shooting 52.2%, has five in double-figures and leads fastbreak points 14-2 – 9:03 PM
Pacers 67 – Bulls 46 … Bulls look like a tired team in a back-to-back … kind of like the Knicks yesterday, but at least New York competed in their second game. Get it together if you want to be a big boy team! – 9:03 PM
The 7-11 Pacers brought their A-game tonight. They’re carving up the Caruso-less #Bulls defense, lead 67-46 at half.
LaVine 15, DeRozan 14; all 5 Pacers starters have either 11 or 12 pts. Pacers lead rebounds 28-16 – 9:03 PM
Halftime . Indiana 67 Bulls 46. – 9:02 PM
Pacers look so sharp right now. Making it tough for the Bulls while finding open looks on offense. They’re up 67-46 at halftime in one of their best halves of the season. – 9:02 PM
clean it up 😤
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/YnfoNlW8sh – 9:02 PM
Pacers 67, Bulls 46 at half
LaVine 15 pts
DeRozan 14 pts
Ball 0-6 FGs; 0-4 from 3
All Pacers starters are in double figures – 9:01 PM
Zach is heating up…
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/ImOgYFVc21 – 8:58 PM
The latest on Caruso's left wrist injury, and yet another Vooch update. The bodies are piling up!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 8:57 PM
Bulls have gone on a few mini runs, but the Pacers keep finding a way to match them. Indiana up 50-35. – 8:56 PM
Indiana 50 Bulls 35. 4:32 left 2nd. LeVert-12, Sabonis and Holiday each with 11. DeRozan 14pts. Bulls 42%. 2-9-3s. – 8:53 PM
Pacers shooting FTs rest of period. Bulls over limit with 7:27 left. – 8:47 PM
too strong 💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/wmcB5LdvsS – 8:47 PM
Woo is cleaning up the glass!
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/C1vUziG8yG – 8:45 PM
Bulls have faced 3 opponents recently (Clippers, Nuggets, Knicks) who were finishing a B2B as Bulls rested 1st night. Tonight, Pacers get that luxury.
Nice thing about this Bulls team: They won’t use sked as excuse. W or L, if you want to great, you find way to win these games. – 8:43 PM
Coby with the float game.
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/BdxFYPaJug – 8:42 PM
Zero fast break points, zero steals in that first quarter. Bulls look tired. They are no. 1 in points added in transition and it’s not happening tonight.
Get well soon, Caruso. – 8:36 PM
Impressive first quarter from the Pacers as they lead the conference-leading Bulls 31-16 after one. LeVert and Holiday alone outscored Chicago, combining for 18 points. – 8:35 PM
just getting started. pic.twitter.com/TaccRZDtWV – 8:35 PM
Down early but plenty of game left.
DeMar DeRozan: 6 points (3-4 FG) pic.twitter.com/KyYrJoaHJH – 8:35 PM
Bulls shot 2-for-7 in the restricted area in that first quarter — 4-for-11 in the paint, overall
Myles Turner, who entered 1st in the NBA with 3 blocks per game, already has 2 blocks and plenty of impactful contests – 8:34 PM
After 1….31-16 Indiana. Bulls: 31%fg. 1-7-3s. Indiana 59% 4-8-3s. – 8:34 PM
Caris is cookin’ 🔥
10 PTS (5-5 FG) in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/vTKAq6Vaw3 – 8:29 PM
Pacers carrying the momentum they created on Saturday so far and have a 25-9 lead on the Bulls. They’re clicking, and the game plan looks effective. – 8:28 PM
Pacers and Bulls are both good 1Q teams, but the Pacers have carried over how they played on Saturday. Just 1 turnover, pushing the pace and dominating the boards. Bulls, who played last night, are 4 for 16.
Pacers up 16, 25-9, late 1st. – 8:25 PM
Troy Brown Jr. in rotation with Caruso out. – 8:23 PM
Strong take by Tony!
@NBCSChicago | @Tony Bradley pic.twitter.com/kPefz1BC1t – 8:21 PM
Caris LeVert 6p, Justin Holiday 6p, Bulls 5p.
Pacers up 15-5 as Billy Donovan takes timeout at 8:13 of 1Q. – 8:17 PM
early buckets from @Justin Holiday ☔️
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/OUwJcOqPC8 pic.twitter.com/LbenDipwvG – 8:17 PM
Bulls down 15-5. Indiana 3 of 4 from 3pt range. – 8:17 PM
LeVert with 6 points early, and the Pacers zone defense has been effective so far against the Bulls. Good start, Pacers up 12-5. – 8:16 PM
Tony Bradley guarding Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan on Myles Turner to open game – 8:10 PM
Alex Caruso, in street clothes, takes to court to wish fans a Happy Thanksgiving and thank them for their support. – 8:04 PM
This is good test for Bulls because it’s a tough matchup, particularly with Caruso out. Indy plays bigs. Does Lonzo Ball start on Sabonis? No great options there. – 8:02 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : IND (Visitor)
Brogdon, Malcolm
Holiday, Justin
LeVert, Caris
Sabonis, Domantas
Turner, Myles
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo
Bradley, Tony
DeRozan, DeMar
LaVine, Zach
White, Coby – 8:02 PM
GAME TIME‼️
drop a reply if you’re locked in pic.twitter.com/PQ9pPcMeB4 – 8:00 PM
👀🔴 – 8:00 PM
Bulls (sans Alex Caruso) starters vs. Indiana: Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Tony Bradley – 7:36 PM
#Bulls are starting Coby White in place of Caruso (wrist) tonight, leaving Javonte Green with the second unit – 7:34 PM
run it back ⏪
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/lvLxQaKR55 – 7:32 PM
Coby White joins our starting lineup!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/96vUCproU8 – 7:30 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Chicago:
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/hYgmdXO6Mh – 7:12 PM
Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic is still in cardiovascular testing phase of COVID protocol. Not sure yet if he’ll travel to Houston and Orlando later in week, will know more after tonight’s game
Added Vucevic seems to be doing “great” and it’s been good to catch up with him – 6:28 PM
Alex Caruso will be out tonight with a bruised wrist.
Donovan says it’s been lingering for several games and was aggravated when he caught himself taking that late game charge last night. Isn’t expected to be a long-term injury, but changes the defensive outlook tonight. – 6:23 PM
Alex Caruso (wrist) is out tonight. Headed for an MRI, so until they have results Billy Donovan won’t speculate. – 6:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls guard Alex Caruso (wrist) is out tonight against Indiana. Billy Donovan says he doesn’t think this is a long-term injury. – 6:18 PM
Alex Caruso is OUT for the Bulls against the Pacers tonight. – 6:18 PM
No Alex Caruso (bruised wrist) tonight for the Bulls vs the Pacers.
At 12-5, the Bulls are atop the East standings. – 6:17 PM
Alex Caruso is out tonight ( wrist). – 6:17 PM
Alex Caruso is out vs. Pacers. – 6:16 PM
Alex Caruso is out tonight – 6:16 PM
Going for three in a row tonight.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/jf2U3Bf0BE – 6:00 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @C2_Cooper and I go in-depth on the Pacers- what is different under Carlisle, Sabonis’ ideal role, progress reports on key players and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264787… – 4:22 PM
When I watch other teams around the league, I can’t help but play the “which of these guys would help the Timberwolves” game.
Every time I watch the Pacers, the answer is so clearly Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/fBTRbOmt8b – 4:09 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. wasn’t a Slam Dunk Champion for nothing.
Our @DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: pic.twitter.com/nKzwTctTBs – 3:45 PM
Could DeMar DeRozan win MVP? 😳
Could DeMar DeRozan win MVP? 😳 theathletic.com/2971010/2021/1… – 2:12 PM
Comments / 0