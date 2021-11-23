Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (8-11) play against the Chicago Bulls (6-6) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021

Indiana Pacers 109, Chicago Bulls 77 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Julia Poe

“I don’t know if one person could have made up all that.”

A 30-point loss never comes down to one player, but Alex Caruso’s injury fixed a spotlight on the Chicago Bulls’ defense as the team struggled in a 109-77 drubbing by the Indiana Pacers. More here:

Joe Cowley

Bulls lose, it was ugly, but the sun will come out tomorrow … #MrPositive

Read it:

Indiana Pacers

balanced attack.

@Domantas Sabonis: 21p/11r/4a

@Malcolm Brogdon: 16p/7a/4r/2b

@Justin Holiday: 14p/4r/2a

@Myles Turner: 12p/10r/4b

@CarisLeVert: 12p/2r/2a

@C_Duarte5: 9p/6r/3a

Michael Pina

put somebody like domas sabonis on the spurs and they’d be such an unpleasant matchup – 10:53 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the exclamation point on a dominating win‼️

Julia Poe

Nikola Vučević will travel with the Bulls for this week’s trip to Houston and Orlando.

This doesn’t mean he’ll play — Donovan says that’s still up to the team doctors — but this means he could make his big homecoming in Orlando on Friday. – 10:34 PM

Chicago Bulls

Billy Donovan says Vooch will travel with us to Houston tomorrow.

KC Johnson

Donovan: “We were clearly outplayed by Indiana at both ends.”

Donovan wouldn’t use any excuses. And he shouldn’t. Said Bulls failed to meet standard they want to hit. – 10:30 PM

Adam Spolane

Daniel Theis: “I think it’s just all about confidence and belief. Obviously, every team who loses 15 in a row is in a hole and it’s hard to get out of it. We don’t play easy teams. On this road trip we had the Knicks, we had the Celtics. Now we (play) Chicago, Charlotte..” pic.twitter.com/yXxgV5DdWX – 10:29 PM

Rob Schaefer

Nikola Vucevic will travel with Bulls to Houston, Billy Donovan says. No update on his status regarding clearance to play yet – 10:26 PM

KC Johnson

Nikola Vucevic will travel on Bulls’ two-game trip. Workout scheduled for tomorrow. Donovan won’t commit to him playing yet. – 10:26 PM

Darnell Mayberry

Nikola Vučević will travel with the Bulls on their upcoming two-game road trip. – 10:26 PM

Oleh Kosel

Rob Schaefer

Billy Donovan said he turned to Coby White in starting lineup vs. Pacers in attempt to ride hot hand off Knicks game – 10:21 PM

Chicago Bulls

LIVE: The Bulls speak postgame following tonight’s loss to the Pacers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:19 PM

Mark Montieth

Four of the @Indiana Pacers starters finished with 9 field goal attempts in blowout of Bulls. The other, Sabonis, took 14 and hit 8. Solid formula for success. – 10:14 PM

Indiana Pacers

#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/M2pYByJrR2 – 10:12 PM

Chicago Bulls

Tony East

Pacers go into Chicago and knock off the Eastern Conference leading Bulls 109-77. Complete performance against a great team. All 5 starters scored in double figures, and Sabonis led the way with 21 points.

Pacers back in a winning streak. – 10:11 PM

Scott Agness

Bulls didn’t have it and the Pacers took advantage, winning all four quarters and the game, 109-77. Largest margin of victory this season (32).

Sabonis (21/11) and Turner (12/10) both with double-doubles. And it’s the healthiest the team has been.

Up next: Wed. vs Lakers. – 10:11 PM

Darnell Mayberry

Final: Pacers 109, Bulls 77.

The Bulls score a season-low in points and shoot a season-low 35.7 percent.

The Bulls are now 12-6. – 10:10 PM

Rob Schaefer

Final: Pacers 109, Bulls 77

Bulls fall to 12-6. At Houston on Wednesday – 10:09 PM

KC Johnson

Pacers 109, Bulls 77

DeRozan 18 pts

LaVine 17 pts

Simonovic 1st NBA point

Bulls shot 36.5%

Sabonis 21 pts, 11 rebs

All 5 Pacers starters in doubles – 10:09 PM

Wes Goldberg

Scott Agness

Subs are in for the final 6:44 as the Pacers hold a 34-point lead, their largest of the season.

Wanamaker, Lamb, Martin, Brissett, Bitadze.

Remember: Pacers return to Indy for 9 of their next 10 games, a chance to make up ground. – 9:59 PM

Mike McGraw

After a timeout, Marko Simonovic will make his #NBA debut; Devon Dotson his season debut. #Bulls will lose by a lot – 9:55 PM

Darnell Mayberry

Bulls rookie Marko Simonovic is about to make his NBA debut with 6:44 remaining. Pacers 102, Bulls 68. – 9:55 PM

Indiana Pacers

KC Johnson

Devon Dotson and Marko Simonovic set to check in. – 9:54 PM

Dan Savage

At the end of the 3rd, the Magic trail the Bucks by 49.

MIL 105, ORL 56

The largest loss in Magic history was by 47 to the Bulls in 2017. – 9:52 PM

Darnell Mayberry

A raucous “FIRE NAGY” chant has broken out at the Bulls game. – 9:49 PM

Mike McGraw

Most likely, that’s all for DeRozan (18 pts), and LaVine (17). #Bulls‘ third-leading scorer is Derrick Jones Jr with 8 as they trail by 30 – 9:47 PM

KC Johnson

Matt Thomas and Alize Johnson open 4th quarter for Bulls. Almost Marko time. – 9:47 PM

Jamal Collier

Bulls look very much like a team on the second night of a back-to-back, who had one night off following a 5-game west coast road trip and are playing without Caruso and Vucevic – 9:46 PM

Tony East

Pacers up 89-61 after 3 quarters. Just smothering the Bulls. Myles Turner just reached a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and he’s got 4 emphatic blocks to boot. Complete performance from the Pacers. – 9:45 PM

Scott Agness

Pacers cruising to their second straight blowout win, up 89-61 against the Bulls entering the 4th. Starters weren’t needed Saturday vs the Pelicans, shouldn’t be needed here.

On their way to their 6th straight W in Chicago. – 9:44 PM

Mark Montieth

The @Indiana Pacers played well in the third quarter with a big halftime lead. That looked like progress. – 9:44 PM

Joe Cowley

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

KC Johnson

4 fouls on Sabonis – 9:30 PM

Joe Cowley

Zach and Lonzo are both a minus-27 in plus/minus so far. – 9:24 PM

Chicago Bulls

Rob Schaefer

The Bulls are (playing like a beat-up team on the second night of a back-to-) back – 9:14 PM

Joe Cowley

Sometimes absence shows the real MVP of the team … Mr. Caruso, please come down and accept your award…. – 9:14 PM

Chuck Swirsky

The schedule caught up to the Bulls…5 road games..one day off then a back to back..no excuses but it is a major factor. – 9:10 PM

Chicago Bulls

Halftime.

Zach LaVine: 15 points, 3 ast

DeMar DeRozan: 14 points pic.twitter.com/M9ZfhMn3HA – 9:07 PM

Mark Montieth

Every @Indiana Pacers starter finished the first half with 11 or 12 points. Again, it’s all about balance for them. That likely was their best half of the season. – 9:06 PM

Indiana Pacers

Tony East

Brogdon gets to the rim and scores easily at the halftime buzzer. All 5 Pacers starters scored 10+ in the first half. Excellent performance so far. pic.twitter.com/VK4vug1uKO – 9:04 PM

Scott Agness

Pacers taking it to the Bulls, up 67-46 at the half. It’s their largest lead of the game.

The frustration thing, if you’re the Pacers, is how they didn’t play like this in Detroit or Charlotte recently.

They’ve minimized mistakes (4 TOs) and moved the ball well. – 9:04 PM

Rob Schaefer

Halftime: Pacers 67, Bulls 46

LaVine: 15 pts, 6-10 FG (3-5 3P)

DeRozan: 14 pts, 6-11 FG

But not much else working. Indiana shooting 52.2%, has five in double-figures and leads fastbreak points 14-2 – 9:03 PM

Joe Cowley

Pacers 67 – Bulls 46 … Bulls look like a tired team in a back-to-back … kind of like the Knicks yesterday, but at least New York competed in their second game. Get it together if you want to be a big boy team! – 9:03 PM

Mike McGraw

The 7-11 Pacers brought their A-game tonight. They’re carving up the Caruso-less #Bulls defense, lead 67-46 at half.

LaVine 15, DeRozan 14; all 5 Pacers starters have either 11 or 12 pts. Pacers lead rebounds 28-16 – 9:03 PM

Chuck Swirsky

Halftime . Indiana 67 Bulls 46. – 9:02 PM

Tony East

Pacers look so sharp right now. Making it tough for the Bulls while finding open looks on offense. They’re up 67-46 at halftime in one of their best halves of the season. – 9:02 PM

Indiana Pacers

KC Johnson

Pacers 67, Bulls 46 at half

LaVine 15 pts

DeRozan 14 pts

Ball 0-6 FGs; 0-4 from 3

All Pacers starters are in double figures – 9:01 PM

Joe Cowley

The latest on Caruso’s left wrist injury, and yet another Vooch update. The bodies are piling up!

Tony East

Bulls have gone on a few mini runs, but the Pacers keep finding a way to match them. Indiana up 50-35. – 8:56 PM

Chuck Swirsky

Indiana 50 Bulls 35. 4:32 left 2nd. LeVert-12, Sabonis and Holiday each with 11. DeRozan 14pts. Bulls 42%. 2-9-3s. – 8:53 PM

KC Johnson

Pacers shooting FTs rest of period. Bulls over limit with 7:27 left. – 8:47 PM

Indiana Pacers

KC Johnson

Bulls have faced 3 opponents recently (Clippers, Nuggets, Knicks) who were finishing a B2B as Bulls rested 1st night. Tonight, Pacers get that luxury.

Stephen Noh

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Zero fast break points, zero steals in that first quarter. Bulls look tired. They are no. 1 in points added in transition and it’s not happening tonight.

Get well soon, Caruso. – 8:36 PM

Tony East

Impressive first quarter from the Pacers as they lead the conference-leading Bulls 31-16 after one. LeVert and Holiday alone outscored Chicago, combining for 18 points. – 8:35 PM

Indiana Pacers

Chicago Bulls

Down early but plenty of game left.

DeMar DeRozan: 6 points (3-4 FG) pic.twitter.com/KyYrJoaHJH – 8:35 PM

Rob Schaefer

Bulls shot 2-for-7 in the restricted area in that first quarter — 4-for-11 in the paint, overall

Myles Turner, who entered 1st in the NBA with 3 blocks per game, already has 2 blocks and plenty of impactful contests – 8:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky

After 1….31-16 Indiana. Bulls: 31%fg. 1-7-3s. Indiana 59% 4-8-3s. – 8:34 PM

Tony East

Pacers carrying the momentum they created on Saturday so far and have a 25-9 lead on the Bulls. They’re clicking, and the game plan looks effective. – 8:28 PM

Scott Agness

Pacers and Bulls are both good 1Q teams, but the Pacers have carried over how they played on Saturday. Just 1 turnover, pushing the pace and dominating the boards. Bulls, who played last night, are 4 for 16.

Pacers up 16, 25-9, late 1st. – 8:25 PM

KC Johnson

Troy Brown Jr. in rotation with Caruso out. – 8:23 PM

Chuck Swirsky

Thanks for listening to Bulls radio…wherever you are we will send a shout out. – 8:18 PM

Steve Aschburner

Caris LeVert 6p, Justin Holiday 6p, Bulls 5p.

Pacers up 15-5 as Billy Donovan takes timeout at 8:13 of 1Q. – 8:17 PM

Chuck Swirsky

Bulls down 15-5. Indiana 3 of 4 from 3pt range. – 8:17 PM

Tony East

LeVert with 6 points early, and the Pacers zone defense has been effective so far against the Bulls. Good start, Pacers up 12-5. – 8:16 PM

Rob Schaefer

Tony Bradley guarding Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan on Myles Turner to open game – 8:10 PM

KC Johnson

Alex Caruso, in street clothes, takes to court to wish fans a Happy Thanksgiving and thank them for their support. – 8:04 PM

KC Johnson

This is good test for Bulls because it’s a tough matchup, particularly with Caruso out. Indy plays bigs. Does Lonzo Ball start on Sabonis? No great options there. – 8:02 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

Team : IND (Visitor)

Brogdon, Malcolm

Holiday, Justin

LeVert, Caris

Sabonis, Domantas

Turner, Myles

Team : CHI (Home)

Ball, Lonzo

Bradley, Tony

DeRozan, DeMar

LaVine, Zach

White, Coby – 8:02 PM

Indiana Pacers

Rob Schaefer

Bulls (sans Alex Caruso) starters vs. Indiana: Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Tony Bradley – 7:36 PM

Mike McGraw

#Bulls are starting Coby White in place of Caruso (wrist) tonight, leaving Javonte Green with the second unit – 7:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game in Chicago:

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/hYgmdXO6Mh – 7:12 PM

Rob Schaefer

Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic is still in cardiovascular testing phase of COVID protocol. Not sure yet if he’ll travel to Houston and Orlando later in week, will know more after tonight’s game

Added Vucevic seems to be doing “great” and it’s been good to catch up with him – 6:28 PM

Julia Poe

Alex Caruso will be out tonight with a bruised wrist.

Donovan says it’s been lingering for several games and was aggravated when he caught himself taking that late game charge last night. Isn’t expected to be a long-term injury, but changes the defensive outlook tonight. – 6:23 PM

Joe Cowley

Alex Caruso (wrist) is out tonight. Headed for an MRI, so until they have results Billy Donovan won’t speculate. – 6:19 PM

Darnell Mayberry

Bulls guard Alex Caruso (wrist) is out tonight against Indiana. Billy Donovan says he doesn’t think this is a long-term injury. – 6:18 PM

Tony East

Alex Caruso is OUT for the Bulls against the Pacers tonight. – 6:18 PM

Scott Agness

No Alex Caruso (bruised wrist) tonight for the Bulls vs the Pacers.

At 12-5, the Bulls are atop the East standings. – 6:17 PM

Chuck Swirsky

Alex Caruso is out tonight ( wrist). – 6:17 PM

KC Johnson

Alex Caruso is out vs. Pacers. – 6:16 PM

Rob Schaefer

Alex Caruso is out tonight – 6:16 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Most improved players this season, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating:

1. Tyrese Maxey

2. Jordan Poole

3. Miles Bridges

4. Montrezl Harrell

5. 32-year-old DeMar DeRozan – 4:42 PM

Danny Leroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @C2_Cooper and I go in-depth on the Pacers- what is different under Carlisle, Sabonis’ ideal role, progress reports on key players and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264787… – 4:22 PM

Dane Moore

When I watch other teams around the league, I can’t help but play the “which of these guys would help the Timberwolves” game.

Every time I watch the Pacers, the answer is so clearly Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/fBTRbOmt8b – 4:09 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Top-8 team defenses this season + what they have allowed opponents to shoot from 3

GSW: 101.3, 33.6% (9th)

LAC: 102.9, 33.9% (12th)

PHX: 103.6, 36.0% (22nd)

WAS: 104.6, 31.6% (2nd)

MIA: 104.7, 33.7% (10th)

UTA: 105.2, 32.8% (4th)

CHI: 105.3, 35.7% (19th)

MIN: 105.5, 31.3% (1st) – 3:46 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Derrick Jones Jr. wasn’t a Slam Dunk Champion for nothing.

Our @DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: pic.twitter.com/nKzwTctTBs – 3:45 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:

WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns

EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Darnell Mayberry
Could DeMar DeRozan win MVP?

Could DeMar DeRozan win MVP? 😳 theathletic.com/2971010/2021/1… – 2:12 PM