Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (14-3) play against the San Antonio Spurs (12-12) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021

Phoenix Suns 115, San Antonio Spurs 111 (Final)

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"Sometimes you've just got to find a way to win." Monty Williams after #Suns 115-111 triumph at San Antonio in capturing their 13th consecutive victory.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Mood. Night y'all.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

"We know it's a long season, but it's just us doing the right things and playing our type of game and us playing together… Just fulfilling our culture."

– @Deandre Ayton

Hear from the team following tonight's win!

– @Deandre Ayton

Hear from the team following tonight’s win! 👇 – 12:40 AM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The triple take: Suns 115, Spurs 111

1. The 3-point gap continues to swallow the Spurs whole.

2. Murray doesn’t give a (bleep) for triple-doubles.

3. Cam Payne caused pain.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Suns keep on rolling with 13 wins in a row, and they got high-level contributions tonight from guys who make them much more dangerous when they're consistently making an impact: arizonasports.com/story/2906191/…

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton said he didn’t like the way he performed in the Finals. He’s seen the flaws and mistakes that he’s made and is trying to be more of a threat and make his mark this season. – 12:19 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Took me forever to find this room as this arena has a lot of side tunnels, but finally did it on my own for postgame interviews.

Better late than never. #Suns pic.twitter.com/umyHt4okhr – 12:16 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Their energy did not change from the jump ball.” Deandre Ayton giving #Spurs props after #Suns close road win over San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/SsybfkwrIy – 12:13 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Three goddamn years. That’s what that man told me out loud, while I was shooting free throws.”

Deandre Ayton confirming Devin Booker’s message after #Suns big put ball on the deck.

Part of lessons learned from postseason.

“I didnt like the way I performed in the finals.” pic.twitter.com/jieuXX3Ig8 – 12:09 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop on Keita’s first start with Spurs and first since rookie season with Minnesota:

Keita, he's a smart player. I think he might have been a little bit nervous to start, but I thought he did a good job."

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

From @Abrjsdad:

Monty said he learned from his time with Pop never to sleep on Spurs:

Monty said he learned from his time with Pop never to sleep on Spurs:

"He's won more games than I've coached. That puts it in perspective right there. He's the best I've ever been around, so I don't think any of those moments rattle him at all."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 takeaways from #Suns' narrow road win over #Spurs in extending win streak to 13 in a row azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Dejounte Murray, after this third triple-double of the season: “I don’t give a (bleep) about the triple-doubles. I mean that with everything in me. … I want to win.” – 11:45 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

With seven career triple-doubles, Dejounte Murray is half way to tying David Robinson’s franchise mark, but he said he doesn’t given a (expletive) about them.

“I mean that with everything in me,” he said. “I am a winner. I have been a winner and I want to win.” – 11:44 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs are now on pace for 21 wins with 66 games left.

Path 1: They’re still only 3.5 games behind the Wolves in the standings for the 10th seed.

Path 2: They’re tied in the standings for the 4th pick in the lottery. – 11:41 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That’s now back-to-back games the ShamPayne second unit four-player grouping of Cam Payne, Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson and JaVale McGee have combined for 48 points. – 11:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"We got to win every game. Ain't no excuses." Cameron Payne after scoring 20 in #Suns win at #Spurs on second of a back-to-back.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"I told him I've been waiting on that for three years." Devin Booker on when he went up to Deandre Ayton after Ayton went to the basket off the dribble.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Positives on defense for Spurs vs Suns:

– 60% of Suns turnovers from Spurs steals

– 22 points off turnovers

– 1.47 points per turnover (3rd best number of season) – 11:32 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Dejounte said Spurs need to shoot with confidence, limit what he called careless mistakes and do better from the free throw line.

“We were 8 of 16. We lose by four, do the math. We make free throws we win the game versus a really good team.” – 11:28 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

With a road win over the Spurs tonight, the Suns have now won 13 straight games. Phoenix currently holds the second-best record in the Western Conference at 14-3. – 11:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

This may have been the biggest play

tonight.

Up 3, #Suns faced a jump ball with Devin Booker going up against Lonnie Walker IV.

Walker got initial tip, but Booker tracked down the ball and was fouied by Walker with 9.3 seconds left.

Booker hit 1-2 FTs. Suns win by 4. #Spurs pic.twitter.com/1VX8oYmN2A – 11:25 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Positives on offense for the Spurs in loss vs Suns:

– 70 paint pts (new season high)

– 70% acc in paint (new season high) – 11:22 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“Make shots. We work on it. It’s (about) translating it to the game.” – Dejounte Murray on what the Spurs can do to improve the deficits in 3Pt shooting – 11:17 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jakob back in starting lineup, but there was no stopping Ayton with whomever the Spurs threw at him. He finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds on 10-of-15 shooting. – 11:15 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs shot breakdown (attempts):

Paint 54% of attempts

Mid-range 25% of attempts

3PT line 22% of attempts – 11:14 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop said the 15 turnovers (21 Suns points) were “a few too many” tonight:

“We need eight, nine, 10. Fifteen, 16, 18 is too many for us considering what we’ve been doing from the three-point line. But I am proud of the guys. They competed well and executed pretty well.” – 11:11 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton told him that he’s learned a lot from Frank Kaminsky. Monty said Ayton has been much better about playing in those pockets of space where Kaminsky’s playmaking is so good. – 11:06 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs won the paint by 18 points. 63% of their points came from the paint.

The Suns won the 3PT line by 21 points. pic.twitter.com/dREvFqrgvQ – 11:04 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Big performance from the Big Fella 😤

Tonight’s @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/pEYPm8Yeh0 – 11:04 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

ALL THE WINS. ALL THE WINGS. ALL THE LUV.

Download the Suns app below to claim your 3 free wings and head to an @ATLWingsAZ location in the next 24hrs to redeem!

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Hard fight to the final buzzer. Back at it on Wednesday.

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/8IGITLktU6 – 11:01 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“Good effort, I thought we did a good job.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs fighting back late.

“Same story,” though said Pop of the Spurs not attempting enough 3s. He says the team isn’t getting enough looks from three – 10:59 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Suns have won their 13th game in a row and are four away from matching their all-time win streak.

Upcoming opponents:

Cleveland

New York

Brooklyn

Golden State pic.twitter.com/I23Qe8rgfl – 10:55 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

put somebody like domas sabonis on the spurs and they’d be such an unpleasant matchup – 10:53 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That’s 13 wins in a row for the Suns. They’ve got three more games left on this road trip to keep the pursuit alive of the franchise record 17. – 10:53 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

A great start to the road trip. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PYdcDP6Uzz – 10:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 115, SAS 111

Ayton: 21 Pts, 14 Reb, 10-15 FG

Booker: 23 Pts, 4 Ast, 7-17 FG

Payne: 20 Pts, 6-12 FG

Murray: 18-11-10

Suns hang on for their 13th straight win – 10:52 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs fall to the Suns

The Spurs are now…

…4-12 overall

…2-5 at home

…1-10 against the West

…on a 5 game losing streak (longest of season) – 10:52 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 115 #Spurs 111. Final. – 10:51 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

DEJOUNTE. MURRAY.

Third triple-double of the season! pic.twitter.com/exMThnnioK – 10:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns’ lead is down to 4 with 8.6 seconds left after Booker splits a pair of FTs. Not the most convincing finish here but they’re one stop away from 13 straight wins – 10:51 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

8.6 seconds left, Suns by 4

This was an 8 point game with 47 seconds left on the clock – 10:50 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Going back to Devin’s late three, he has 9 of the Spurs’ 15 points from three now – 10:49 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

dejounte murray is an incredible defender – 10:48 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

9 of the Spurs’ 16 games this season have gone to crunch time.

SA enters 1-7 in crunch time – 10:47 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

D3RRICK! – 10:46 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Now that’s a new season high 12 paint points for Derrick White.

He has 16 overall tonight to tie Murray as the leading scorer on the team – 10:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. – 10:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul finds Ayton on inbounds after Crowder sprinted to 3-point line to draw attention.

Then Bridges leaks out and scores in transition. Then scores inside on offensive board

#Suns back up double-digits 106-95. Timeout #Spurs. 4:49 left.

Murray missed big open 3 during all that – 10:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns on a 6-0 run since the Spurs cut it to 5, with a chance to make it 7-0 on Mikal Bridges’ 3-point play. This team just rises to the occasion in the 4th – 10:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Bridges had not scored in the entire game and then late in the 4th he goes on his own 4-0 run.

Suns back up by 11 – 10:36 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs are outscoring the Suns 20-10 in the 4Q and that Suns 18 point lead is down to 5

Jakob (13 points) and Murray (12 points) join Vassell, White, and Lonnie in double figures scoring – 10:34 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Five-point game!

Suns 100, Spurs 95 with 6:08 left to go on @BallySportsSA pic.twitter.com/FdaVf5faQj – 10:33 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs have this thing down to five points again with 6:08 to play. Dejounte Murray hasn’t had his best night, but he’s been pretty great over the past two minutes or so to bring the Spurs back. – 10:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Spurs scrapping back in this . #Suns lead down to seven, turnover Phoenix.

Crowd into it.

These next four minutes huge. – 10:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

OKAY LONNIE!

🌪 @Lonnie Walker 🔨 pic.twitter.com/UVCOzopfVy – 10:28 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

There’s a highlight. Lonnie Walker spins past Cam Payne for a two-handed dunk. Unfortunately, it is only worth two points, cutting the Spurs’ deficit to 96-85. – 10:25 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Lonnie’s got 11 points now

6 paint points

3 points from outside

2 points from mid-range

Suns’ 18 point lead down to 11 – 10:25 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

JAVALE IS EATING. – 10:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

McGee with the lob flush off Shamet feed. #Suns up 13. – 10:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That’s 42 of the Suns’ 90 points from the bench. – 10:20 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tomorrow get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley Carl’s Jr. with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/AbHpUgrjz6 – 10:20 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Final frame coming up!

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/jJUi3OfNaD – 10:19 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs got within six in the quarter, but Phoenix pushes it back to 90-75 heading to the fourth. The Suns’ bench is doing most of the heavy lifting, just crushing the Spurs’ reserves. – 10:18 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Onto the final frame. pic.twitter.com/iW8TY518vJ – 10:18 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Suns by 15

Points from three: Suns 33, Spurs 9 – 10:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 90, SAS 75

Ayton: 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 8-11 FG

Booker: 17 Pts, 4 Ast

Payne: 20 Pts, 6-8 FG

Vassell: 14 Pts – 10:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

McGee hung in the air as long as he could before tipping ball in.

Basket interference. no basket, but he got a smile out of it. #Suns up 15 at end of 3rd.

Shamet 3. Has 11 off bench. – 10:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Lonnie joins Devin as the second Spurs player to make a three in this game – 10:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Suns now winning the 3PT line by 24 points

Suns by 15 right before the 3Q ends – 10:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cameron Payne excited about that 3. #Suns up 15. – 10:15 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

“In today’s NBA, if you don’t make threes, there is a great chance you are going to lose, no matter what happens,” Pop said pre-game.

Spurs are 2 of 11 from distance (18.2 percent)

Suns are 9 of 19 (47.4 percent). – 10:14 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Dev’s hangtime is endless 🤯

@Devin Vassell with 14 PTS late in the third! pic.twitter.com/eKFegBEMml – 10:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Wonder if Monty Williams prayed before this coach's challenge on a foul called on McGee.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

that’s tufffff, @Tre Jones 😮 pic.twitter.com/8cx4CHeW5R – 10:08 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Another reason DA on the short roll can help. Poeltl makes sure he’s not behind Ayton on his recovery but then he gives Booker a driving lane to draw a foul. pic.twitter.com/fuY9cjFZF6 – 10:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker took on the defense and found Ayton on roll. Ayton finished with double clutch shot.

#Suns up 10. Timeout #Spurs with 4:51 left in 3rd. – 10:00 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

DJ gonna DJ!

🔒 @Dejounte Murray 🔒 pic.twitter.com/5HEb6jmpsk – 9:59 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Derrick White still hasn’t found his range from beyond the arc, but he is beginning to create those crafty buckets in the paint again. – 9:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul led Vassell right to Ayton, but Vassell scored over Ayton.

#Suns lead down to six. – 9:58 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Derrick White with 10 of his 12 points in the paint.

I think this is the first game of the season where White has 10 paint points – 9:58 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Important 8-10 minutes here. Suns have been in firm control of this game since the bench did its thing and if they have to really scratch and claw for this one on a SEGABABA it would be difficult because the Spurs’ energy has been consistent. – 9:58 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

count that ☝️

@Tre Jones | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/W5wJQT3T2E – 9:54 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs cut the Suns 18 point lead down to 10.

SA winning the paint by 12 points.

68% of the Spurs’ points have been scored in the paint – 9:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Murray steal, layup

Williams timeout. #Suns lead down to 10. 7:59 left in 3rd. – 9:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

DEANDRE AYTON FAKE HANDOFF AND DRIBBLING WITH CONFIDENCE. IT’S HAPPENING – 9:49 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Suns by 18, winning the 3PT line by 21 – 9:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Another 3 for Booker. #Suns up 16. – 9:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton fakes the pass to Booker, puts ball on the floor and draws the foul.

Didn’t look fluid, but Booker walked up to him with excitement after the play.

Ayton splits FTs. #Suns up 15. – 9:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. #Suns up 16. – 9:47 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs trail Suns 57-44 at halftime. They’re on pace to set a season scoring low for the third straight game. – 9:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 57 #Spurs 44 Halftime.

PHX: Ayton 14 and 9, Payne 9. Crowder, Bridges 3 PFs each. Team: 7-of-14 on 3s.

SAS: Vassell 10 of bench. Team: 2-of-6 on 3s, 4-of-11 FTs. – 9:39 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

At the midway point. Second half coming up on @BallySportsSA 📺

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/39brYFB3Fo – 9:38 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Suns with 29% of their attempts from three and the Spurs with 14% of their attempts from three at the half pic.twitter.com/VlvqCMAENI – 9:38 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Sharife Cooper sprained his ankle in CP yesterday, so seeing him in the game for the last couple of minutes is a good sign. – 9:38 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Suns by 13

Suns take 2Q 33-24

Suns are winning the 3PT line by 15 points pic.twitter.com/yp8ieUMO71 – 9:35 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Double digit lead at the halfway mark. pic.twitter.com/dTqfKjM6LD – 9:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LaMarcus Aldridge first 20/10 game since his Spurs days:

21 PTS

11 REB

10-14 FG

LMA is shooting 60% from midrange this season. pic.twitter.com/wKtCgN8POh – 9:35 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

defense ➡️ offense

@Derrick White 🤝 @Tre Jones pic.twitter.com/A399a4vCoI – 9:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton took I believe his right shoe off on the bench as he looked like he was having issues before coming out the game.

Checked back in to end half. Just walked him walk off the court.

Didn’t seem to be limping, but Bridges picked up his 3rd foul on a switch with Poeltl. #Suns – 9:32 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs trail Suns 57-44 at the end halftime. They’re on pace to set a season scoring low for the third straight game. – 9:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 57, SAS 44

Ayton: 14 Pts, 9 Reb, 7-10 FG

Payne: 9 Pts, 3-5 FG

Shamet: 8 Pts

Vassell: 10 Pts – 9:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

One of those Deandre Ayton stretches where he’s impacting nearly every possession. Unstoppable two-way force when he’s going like this. – 9:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. #Suns 7-0 spurt. – 9:29 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

You do have to give the Suns credit. They're a very active defensive team. Spurs not sure what to do with them.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

With Poeltl out on Paul, that left Ayton with mismatch inside.

Tip-in. Has 12 and 7. #Suns up nine. – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder picks up 3rd foul. Cam Johnson in. #Suns lead sliced to seven. #Spurs – 9:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton has literally has his finger print on this #Suns stretch.

Tracks down after deflecting pass.

Then catches one-handed lob, finds Crowder for open corner 3 Crowder made.

#Suns up 13. – 9:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton getting more comfortable putting the ball on the ground with that short roll is going to unleash him here in the near future – 9:22 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I think the Suns are 45-0 in games where CP3 does that hopping dribble behind and through his legs. Don’t check that. – 9:22 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Cam Payne groovin’ 🕺 pic.twitter.com/rvhPGoVsEL – 9:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton catching it on short roll and then dribbling to the rim for finish.

That’s an adjustment to teams low dropping on defense.

Then he finishes inside. Has 10 and 6. #Suns up 12. Timeout #Spurs with 4:31 left in half. – 9:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Current #Suns lineup:

Paul, Shamet, Booker, Crowder and Ayton.

Thoughts? – 9:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Shamet ready to shoot.

3. #Suns back up 10. – 9:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5-0 #Spurs spurt leads to Williams calling timeout.

#Suns up 36-29 with 7:24 left in 1st half. – 9:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

JaVale Nowitzgee – 9:14 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Suns have a 12-point lead without Booker or CP3 having to break much of a sweat. Spurs basically can't get anything going against the Phoenix D in the halfcourt.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 11 of 16 games to start the season.

They haven’t won a game when falling behind by 10, does that change tonight??? – 9:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns are very good. The bench is figuring it out. #analysis – 9:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up 12 as McGee scores. – 9:12 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Off and running!

📺 @BallySportsSA pic.twitter.com/tdvuvT18V6 – 9:09 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

D White & Vassell with solid work against Booker in 1Q. Spurs missed 6 of 8 from free throw line, with Poeltl & Johnson a combine 0 of 6. – 9:07 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Suns by 4

Good defensive quarter for both teams

White 6 pts | Ayton 6 pts

Suns just 6-0 from 3PT line (good sign for Spurs)

Spurs 60% of points from paint

Suns 58% of points from paint – 9:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 24, SAS 20

Ayton: 6 Pts, 5 Reb, 3-5 FG

Booker: 4 Pts, 2 Ast

Payne: 4 Pts

White: 6 Pts, 3 Reb – 9:05 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Cam Payne’s burst is really showing tonight. Good first shift for him. Suns up 4 after a pretty blah first quarter. – 9:05 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Suns played a pretty meh 1Q — at least on offense — but the Spurs couldn't take advantage. Phoenix leads 24-20 as Spurs' offensive woes seem to have followed them home from the road.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 2-of-8 FTs.

Wow. #Suns up 24-20. – 9:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Payne to rim, scores, fouled.

#Suns lead 22-20. Bridges in for Booker with 56.3 seconds left in 1st. – 9:02 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

This has not been Keldon Johnson's finest quarter as a pro. Forcing a lot of stuff in the halfcourt.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

DA gets his second foul after a great 2-3 minutes that helped get the Suns back on track. McGee now in – 8:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

So Booker with McGee, Johnson, Payne and McGee.

Thoughts?

Thoughts? #Suns – 8:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton picks up 2nd foul. McGee in with 3:32 left in 1st. #Suns – 8:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Spurs end #Suns 6-0 spurt, up 18-15 with 3:47 left in the 1st quarter. – 8:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Now Ayton was in the paint for a long time, longer than 3 seconds, but the diagonal feed from Booker up to down to Ayton, who sealed off Eubanks is a wrinkle in #Suns offense.

Down 16-9 as Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne are in. Ayton with four as he hits jump hook in lane. – 8:53 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Got the start and making an impact early 👏

cc: @Keita Bates-Diop pic.twitter.com/wgRHsAkJ7l – 8:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are doing that thing where they can’t shoot on the second night of a back-to-back. They’re 3-for-10 to start – 8:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Spurs winning rebounding battle, 8-4, by crashing the offensive boards, but Popovich calls timeout as #Suns are only down one despite shooting 3-of-9.

Monty Williams talked about defense needing to travel for #Suns to have success. Phoenix 3rd in #NBA in defensive rating.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

ah yes a size mismatch wait that’s chris paul don’t do tha— pic.twitter.com/VMzD8MIKSf – 8:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Sunstake 3-0 lead on Crowder 3. – 8:42 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Very much looking forward to this Thad Young audition tonight – 8:40 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Suns: Booker, Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton

Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, KBD, Poeltl – 8:36 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We in here.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

gameday mood @Drew Eubanks 🗣 pic.twitter.com/96srhvRRoA – 8:26 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

About that time for game time.

📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/bn6uB39cqe – 8:24 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

First 5️⃣ on the floor tonight!

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/arsog0hJ7j – 8:15 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

How important is Marcus Morris Sr. being good to the Clippers, especially offensively?

He has scored 20+ points 16 times as a Clipper, including postseason.

The only game the Clippers lost out of those 16 was Game 6 against the Suns in June. – 8:14 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s starters!

#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/isoQPo9wkd – 8:00 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

– Dejounte Murray’s strong start to the season

– The concerning 3PT shooting for the team

– Episode recorded before Spurs loss to Timberwolves – 7:53 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/B9EtxJ6vJA – 7:37 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop said Spurs are doing a lot of things right, but so often, it boils down to 3-pt shooting, especially in 4Q. “There’s nothing you can do about that, but as long as we’re doing all the other things, hopefully over time that worm will turn & they will become more confident.” – 7:22 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Asked about the players-only meeting the Spurs had after the Minnesota game, Pop said, "Well, that's just dandy. I hope they had a good talk."

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop said McDermott's right knee didn't feel right after shootaround.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Gregg Popovich said that Devin Booker changing his role for Team USA and playing the way he did right after going through a loss in the Finals was amazing. Said he was spectacular at performing for them while still having the defeat on his mind.

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

With McDermott out, Pop will start Keita Bates-Diop tonight.

It will be his fourth career start and first since his rookie season of 2018-19. – 6:53 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Reppin’ The Valley tonight!

This week’s @PayPal uniform lineup 👇 pic.twitter.com/Q1RYyehZHm – 6:45 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Back at the crib this week 👊🏠

#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/oyUA1medZx – 6:43 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Here is a sentence you might not have expected to hear five years ago, especially from those in San Antonio:

“To see teams like Phoenix come up from what they were, it gives us a lot of hope.”

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:32 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Keldon, DJ, Bryn, Devin, Derrick & Zach Collins

will be on West Side on Tuesday, teaming w/ @HEB & @safoodbank to distribute 200 Thanksgiving meals to families & seniors. SS&E employees will assist in handing out the meals.

The event is a part of the Spurs Season of Giving. – 6:22 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs rookie Jock Landale is getting some shots up as he works his way back from health and safety protocols.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

From day one.

@Annexus | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/8gvxpZIVez – 5:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It makes you feel a lot better knowing what we went through. I did a lot more years at the bottom than he did.”

Devin Booker when he and Deandre Ayton were asked about going from winning just 19 games their 1st year together in 2018-19 to winning 12 straight this season. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rmyrHdA5Jg – 5:27 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The latest NBA Power Rankings on @RookieWire, with the Suns, Celtics and Timberwolves among the biggest rising teams therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-powe… – 4:42 PM

Always enjoy stumbling on your own past work when doing book research. sbnation.com/nba/2014/12/5/… – 4:07 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder posted on IG they are indeed putting floaties on when they hit floaters. V good celly pic.twitter.com/Hw9VxWf6nz – 3:58 PM

This is such a phenomenal book and a fantastic baseball offseason read just taking one or two players per day. I read a handful online at The Athletic in its “live” incarnation but in book form it’s an absolute joy. It will go down as one of the all-time great baseball books. pic.twitter.com/Qv56rpnDGZ – 3:58 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

One thought kept running though Spurs TV voice @BillLand‘s mind as he was honored this summer by @SIUE:

“Man, I’m a pretty lucky guy.”

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No Abdel Nader (knee) again tonight for the Suns.

Spurs will be without Doug McDermott (knee). – 3:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. In his first four games back from injury he averaged 17.5 PPG and 12.5 RPG. Damian Lillard won it. – 3:47 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Top-8 team defenses this season + what they have allowed opponents to shoot from 3

GSW: 101.3, 33.6% (9th)

LAC: 102.9, 33.9% (12th)

PHX: 103.6, 36.0% (22nd)

WAS: 104.6, 31.6% (2nd)

MIA: 104.7, 33.7% (10th)

UTA: 105.2, 32.8% (4th)

CHI: 105.3, 35.7% (19th)

MIN: 105.5, 31.3% (1st) – 3:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. Damian Lillard won it – 3:42 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:

WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns

EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @DaveDuFourNBA is here, and we break down the NBA, 21 Questions style. On the Warriors, Steph, Suns, Wizards, Maxey, DeMar, Dallas, PG, potential first-time All-NBA guys and plenty more.

SUBSCRIBE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…

SPOTIFY: open.spotify.com/show/7eZjcZwf6…

SUBSCRIBE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…

SPOTIFY: open.spotify.com/show/7eZjcZwf6… – 3:32 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Four-game homestand starts tonight!

🆚 @Phoenix Suns

⏰ 7:30pm CT

📍 @attcenter

📺 @BallySportsSA

🎟 https://t.co/kqfEI1Wd4A

📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/sVjeQ1z4SQ – 3:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee) remain OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. #Suns – 2:30 PM