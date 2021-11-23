Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-16) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves 110, New Orleans Pelicans 96 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The New Orleans Pelicans, the 2nd worst team in basketball, has three times as many wins as the Houston Rockets. – 12:33 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant said the team meeting following the loss at Minnesota lasted an hour and a half.

“We have to be real with each other,” Morant said. “We know what kind of team we can be.”

He added that he and his teammates know that criticisms come from each other because they care. – 12:31 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Tomas Satoransky has scored 36 points in 229 minutes this season. The only players with fewer points in 200+ minutes are:

Taj Gibson (35 pts in 202 mins)

John Konchar (35 pts in 212 mins)

Semi Ojeleye (33 pts in 218 mins) – 12:01 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

LET’S GET HOT

Ben Simmons, John Wall, or Russell Westbrook? After Pelicans loss to the TWolves is it time?

https://t.co/WeNJD9gXPI pic.twitter.com/mCpLSwObWk – 12:00 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop on Keita’s first start with Spurs and first since rookie season with Minnesota:

Keita, he’s a smart player. I think he might have been a little bit nervous to start, but I thought he did a good job.” – 11:58 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins on the group’s ability to bounce back after Minnesota loss: It showed the effort of everyone, and their togetherness. They embrace these moments and want to use this win as something to build on – 11:43 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Patrick Beverley was heaping praise on Jarred Vanderbilt and his defense after the game: “I didn’t know he was that good.” pic.twitter.com/7zAo4fAS00 – 11:36 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Asked about mood in #Pelicans locker room, Willy Hernangomez (19 pts, 11 reb) responded, “People are mad, you know? We tried to play hard and compete… I think it was a bad day for us, honestly. We’ve got to play harder than the other team. I think the Timberwolves did that.” – 11:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willy Hernangomez

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:11 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans need some sort of change after losing to the Timberwolves 110-96 pic.twitter.com/mKk66UIBhW – 11:04 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

The Finch Quarter was good to us. pic.twitter.com/GYQWkcoyyb – 10:55 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns attributes his game tonight to coffee.

“I ain’t gonna lie to you, I had a lot of coffee before the game.” – 10:51 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

FOUR IN A ROWWWW

#RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/Xz5SGUYt1l – 10:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Final stats from tonight’s game 📊

@Willy Hernangomez 19 pts, 8-9 FGM, 11 reb

@Nickeil Alexander-Walker 14 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast

@Josh Hart 13 pts, 5/9 FGM, 5 reb, 4 ast

@JValanciunas 13 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast

@kiralewisjr 10 pts, 6 ast

#WBD | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/pBABzYeP3o – 10:40 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Friendly reminder that Buddy Hield started his NBA career in New Orleans playing for Alvin Gentry.

14 points already tonight! 4/4 from 3pt range. – 10:36 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:34 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Postgame Interviews (11/22 vs MIN):

Willie Green

Willy Hernangómez

Kira Lewis Jr. – 10:33 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Down the tunnel Jarred Vanderbilt was yelling “first team,” as in first-team all-defense. Pat Beverley was behind him yelling “First team. … that’s a good f-in professional win.” – 10:28 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Recap from tonight’s game.

#Pelicans | @PanzuraStorage

nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 10:27 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans make lineup changes, but can’t overcome subpar shooting, turnovers, as Timberwolves pull away in 3Q, prevail 110-96. Willy Hernangomez 19 pts, 11 reb off bench. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/n6wurtNiVS pic.twitter.com/YGGwHUm9U7 – 10:27 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans lose 110-96 to Wolves. Fall to 3-16 on season. If that’s not troubling enough, we just witnessed their two most woeful performances back to back and Brandon Ingram’s in midst of his worst New Orleans stretch. 12 points on 14 shots vs Pacers. 9 points on 13 shots tonight. – 10:25 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram finished tonight’s loss with 9 points on 2-13 shooting in 37 minutes.

It’s the 2nd fewest points he’s scored since joining the Pelicans and the first time he’s been held under 10 while playing 35+ minutes since January 2019. – 10:25 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

In 19 games this season, the Pelicans have failed to score 100 points 10 times.

They failed to do that in only seven games last season. – 10:23 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

MIN 110, NOP 96

Wolves just handled their business. 4 wins in a row.

KAT: 28 and 10r

Vanderbilt: 16, 11r, 2s

McDaniels: 10, 8r – 10:22 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FINAL: T’Wolves 110, Pelicans 96

– Ingram: 9p, 8r, 4a, 2/13 FG

– Hart: 13p, 5r, 5a, 3b, 3s

– JV: 13p, 6r

– Willy: 19p, 11r, 8/9 FG

– Kira: 10p, 5a, 3r

– NAW: 14p, 5r, 4a

Pels fall to 3-16. – 10:22 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Wolves 110, Pelicans 96

Hernangomez 19 pts & 11 rebs

NAW 14 pts

Ingram 9 pts (2-13 FG)

Pels get destroyed for the 2nd game in a row, this time at home. They turned the ball over 23 times and gave up 21 offensive rebounds. Awful performance all around. – 10:22 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Final score from the Smoothie King Center.

Back in action on Wednesday against WAS. pic.twitter.com/bM3mmcLBb7 – 10:22 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

FINAL: T’Wolves 110, Pelicans 96.

New Orleans falls to 3-16.

A bad, bad, bad team. pic.twitter.com/DcV8ea7b77 – 10:22 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves keep rollin, fueled by defense

Wolves 110, Pelicans 96

On tonight’s show:

– That’s 4 in a row, with Jimmy comin to town Wednesday (can Wolves sustain against better opponent?)

– Pelicans poor gameplan vs KAT

– 3pt D vs. 3pt luck

– Continuing to dominate during DLo minutes – 10:22 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Timberwolves 110, Pelicans 96. New Orleans, which turned it over 23 times, drops to 3-16. – 10:21 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

WOLVES WIN!!!

WOLVES WIN!!!

WOLVES WIN!!!

🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/plF22pLvrM – 10:21 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion, Brandon Ingram, a plethora of picks and this is how it ends up – 10:20 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Minnesota entered tonight leading the league in forcing 17.8 turnovers a game – a full 1.0 over second place.

In three games, New Orleans turned it over 28, 23 and 17 times against the T’Wolves this season. – 10:20 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

AND HE DOES IT ALL WITH A SMILE pic.twitter.com/bbzknXb4le – 10:19 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram’s 9 points were his second fewest as a Pelican. He had 7 in November 2019 against OKC. Only played 10 minutes that night. – 10:17 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Those bar activations are gonna go really well for the Pelicans – 10:15 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Karl-Anthony Towns has chewed up Valanciunas tonight, a little payback after the 20-20 game from Jonas at Target Center.

KAT has 28 and 10. – 10:11 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram should never attempt to pass INTO a double-team but did right there. Patrick Beverley was shading JV the whole time. Should have gone elsewhere.

Pelicans trailing Timberwolves 99-76 with 7:54 left. This one’s been a gut punch since the start of the 2nd quarter. – 10:07 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota has extended the lead to 99-76 with 7:54 left.

Vanderbilt has tied a career-high with 16 points to go along with his 9 rebounds.

Towns has tallied his seventh 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season (213th career). – 10:06 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Anthony Edwards just tried to retire Willy Hernangomez. If Ant would’ve got that dunk… – 10:01 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Pelicans starting to chip away and Finch goes back to Beverley and Vanderbilt to stem the tide. – 10:00 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Just to remind how good Will Barton III has been this season…

Here are players averaging Barton’s 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists & 40% from 3 or better:

Kevin Durant

Steph Curry

Nikola Jokic

Brandon Ingram

Will Barton III – 9:56 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

New Orleans cuts the lead to 15 in the opening 93 seconds and Finch calls a timeout. I’m calling a timeout on the running gamer lede for the moment. – 9:56 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Onto the final 12 minutes.

#WBD pic.twitter.com/BVSWlcF2E6 – 9:52 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Heading to the fourth, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead New Orleans 89-69.

Russell has a game-high and season-high-tying 8 assists to go along with his 9 points, nearing his first double-double of the season (30th career). – 9:52 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Wolves 89, Pelicans 69

Hernangomez 11 pts & 8 rebs

Valanciunas 11 pts

Lewis 10 pts – 9:52 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

smooth, @Jmcdaniels7.

smooth. 👌 pic.twitter.com/1VqRAjfhvY – 9:51 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers cruising to their second straight blowout win, up 89-61 against the Bulls entering the 4th. Starters weren’t needed Saturday vs the Pelicans, shouldn’t be needed here.

On their way to their 6th straight W in Chicago. – 9:44 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans have hit 18 turnovers.

Their No. 1, No. 2 and t-No. 3 games this year have come against Minnesota when it comes to turning the ball over. – 9:43 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

This is my fourth season on the beat. This is the best stretch the Timberwolves have played in those four years since the stretch post Butler trade before Covington got hurt. – 9:39 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

KARL MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/BMlFP4Yrfk – 9:37 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

The Pelicans have to be close to a players only meeting, right? – 9:34 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota opens the second half outscoring the Pelicans 11-5 to take a 77-55 lead with 7:52 left in the third.

Towns now with 25 points on 9-18 shooting.

Vanderbilt has 11 points and 7 rebounds nearing his season high of 13 points (vs. LA Clippers on 11/3/21). – 9:31 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans trail 77-55 just over 4 minutes into the 2nd half. Brandon Ingram can’t get going (1-8) and that’s gotta be at least 5 offensive rebounds for the Timberwolves since halftime.

This one is threatening to be over before the we get to the 4th quarter. Again. – 9:31 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Between the really questionable officiating, James Johnson’s misadventures as a scorer and all things Ricky Rubio, I think Nets -5.5 is among the worst beats of the year. Durant missing a free throw to lose Nets -8.5 vs the Pelicans is the only other candidate I have in mind. – 9:31 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

That was Minnesota’s 14th offensive rebound of the night. They’ve scored 21 points off those 2nd chances. – 9:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

GTEMPPP.THREE BALL.

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/HJOGoaSYZP – 9:28 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Valanciunas subs out early to begin the 2nd half after picking up his 4th foul.

Willie Green decides to go small with Herb Jones at center. – 9:25 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pels going small with JV picking up his fourth foul. Herb Jones checking for him. – 9:25 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

D’Angelo Russell a team-high +21 at halftime (again). Next highest teammate is KAT, who is going off, and is only +13

For the season, Russell’s net rating is a team-high +27.9 — a mile ahead of the Wolves next highest rotation player, Anthony Edwards, who has a +7.8 net rating – 9:24 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Halftime stats:

@Willy Hernangomez 11 pts, 5/5 FGM, 5 reb

@JValanciunas 11 pts, 4 reb

@Kira Lewis 7 pts, 3/5 FGM, 3 ast

@Brandon Ingram 6 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast

@Josh Hart 6 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast

#WBD – 9:23 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the half, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 66-50.

Towns with 23 points to pace Minnesota, his fourth 20+ point half of the season.

KAT is nearing his fourth 30+ point game of the season. – 9:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Jonas Valanciunas (left knee contusion) is questionable to return. – 9:22 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jonas Valanciunas (left knee contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game vs. Wolves – 9:21 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

23 points in the first half for KAT 👏 pic.twitter.com/IS5fLW3f4d – 9:20 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta’s defense held the Thunder to only 11 third quarter points on 4-26 FG (.154 FG%).

The 11 points are the least amount of points the Hawks have allowed in a single quarter since 1/17/18 vs. New Orleans (10 points, third quarter). – 9:18 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans against zone defense in the first half per Second Spectrum:

– 12 possessions

– 3 turnovers

– 0.67 points per possession – 9:16 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

The Wolves scored 16 points off 7 Pelicans turnovers in the second quarter. 14 turnovers for New Orleans so far. – 9:16 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Looking back, looks like the NBA took away two takeaways for Minnesota in the first game so now the Pels had just 28 TOs against the Wolves in the first game. They had 17 in the second game.

The 28 was a season high.

The 17 is tied for the 2nd-most.

They have 14 now at half. – 9:16 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram during the 1st half of the last 4 games:

72 minutes

21 points

6-29 FG

0-7 3 PT

9-10 FT

7 turnovers – 9:15 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram hasn’t looked like himself in many of his minutes since returning from a hip injury. Had 12 Saturday. He’s got 6 points on 1-of-6 shooting at half tonight. – 9:12 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

At the half. #WBD pic.twitter.com/UFTUIk7FH3 – 9:10 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Wolves 66, Pelicans 50

Valanciunas 11 pts & 4 rebs

Hernangomez 11 pts & 5 rebs

Ingram 6 pts (1-6 FG)

Karl-Anthony Towns 23 pts (8-15 FG)

Pels shot 2-12 on 3s and turned the ball over 14 times. Once again, the guard play has been lacking in a major way. – 9:10 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: T’Wolves 66, Pelicans 50

– JV: 11p, 4r

– Willy: 11p, 5r

– Kira: 7p, 3a

– Hart: 6p, 3r, 3a, 2b, 2s

– Ingram: 6p, 4r, 2a, 1b, 1/6 FG

– NAW: 2p, 2a, 4r, 1/5 FG off the bench

– Tomas and GT started, but played 9 mins

– Herb and Kira subbed in, played 15 mins each – 9:09 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans trail the Timberwolves 66-50 at halftime. Here’s the 3 biggest culprits:

– New starting lineup didn’t work. At all.

– Pelicans couldn’t hit any outside shots (2-12).

– They committed far too many turnovers (14) that led to 23 (!!) points for Minny. – 9:08 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

up & over @Willy Hernangomez !

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/mQi1kH28cW – 9:07 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

When D’Angelo Russell came back from injury last season, he came off the bench for his first 15 games back — to control his minutes

In that, Chris Finch found something, through playing him with the 2nd unit. DLo being the first sub out and back in with the 2nd unit is thriving – 8:59 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Jaden McDaniels making big strides offensively lately – 8:59 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans trail Timberwolves 48-42 with 4:18 left in the first half.

Temple and Sato sporting identical -18 +/- in 9 minutes of action. Off the bench, Kira Lewis and Herb Jones are +12 each in 10 minutes. 🤷🏻‍♂️ – 8:57 PM

Eliot Clough @EliotClough

The fact that Jaxson Hayes has been benched again for Billy Hernangomez may, unfortunately, be telling of who he is as a basketball player – 8:55 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

JOSH GOT IT 😤

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/2B291qYV4z – 8:55 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Not sure what it is about the Wolves that brings this out, but #Pelicans averaged 25.0 turnovers against them in October and already have 11 tonight in 1H – 8:52 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

At least Josh Hart is hooping during this miserable, miserable season. – 8:51 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

we love us some Big Mac buckets pic.twitter.com/YBWJNKQVZG – 8:51 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 10-2 run over the last 2:14 to take a 38-31 lead with 9:31 left in the first half.

Led by Beasley’s 7 points, the Wolves bench is outscoring the Pelicans reserves 14-12. Last game against Memphis, Minnesota’s bench scored a season-high 50 points. – 8:47 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Even when Malik Beasley is missing shots, the mechanics look good. A nice change from earlier in the season when everything was out of whack – 8:45 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

As a quarter break promo at Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans have fans race to chug a smoothie. It is so brutal. Both as entertainment and as a task for the participants. Go Pels. – 8:42 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

After one, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 29-28.

Minnesota forced 7 New Orleans turnovers in the first quarter. Coming into tonight, the Wolves led the league in opponent turnovers per game (17.8). – 8:40 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Naz Reid as a boy: “Big Jelly”

Naz Reid as a man: “Spicy Gumbo” – 8:39 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 29, Wolves 28

Lewis 7 pts

Ingram 4 pts (1-4 FG)

Valanciunas 4 pts & 3 rebs

Bench pts

NOLA: 12

MIN: 4 – 8:39 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Good awareness by Kira and Nickeil right there. They passed quickly to one another which led to an open three by Lewis.

Then Ingram nailed his first midrange jumper.

Pelicans up 29-28 on the Timberwolves after one. Bench provided great spark after starters got down early. – 8:39 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Pels up by 1⃣ at the end of 1⃣

#WBD pic.twitter.com/uEOFN0k11k – 8:38 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Naz Reid. – 8:38 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Naz Reid just got himself a poster. – 8:37 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Naz Reid. – 8:37 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

DLo checks out 6 minutes into the game, lead begins to disappear. This has been happening almost every game lately. – 8:31 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

With 3:26 remaining in the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 22-20.

Towns leads all with 10 points, his fifth 10+ point first quarter of the season.

Vanderbilt is up to 7 points so far tonight, a season-high for points in the first quarter. – 8:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

ANDD-1 😎

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/foyJZOJf4y – 8:29 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Not the best start for Ant in this one. 7-0 run for New Orleans forcing a Finch timeout. – 8:28 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Patrick Beverley is getting booed on every possession and I’m confused as to why. Do New Orleans fans remember his small dust up with Jonas Valanciunas at the free throw line earlier this season? Do all fans but the team he plays for hate Beverley that much?

Looking for answers! – 8:27 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Team starting Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky struggles to score. Coach subs in Kira Lewis Jr and he immediately adds a spark to the offense. Wonder who could have told you that – 8:26 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Willy Hernangomez off the bench early for #Pelicans after not playing in seven of the last eight games. This is the first time all season he’s been in the rotation in terms of a game that was not one-sided in 4Q – 8:26 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

JV 💪

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/bT9rBsnBar – 8:25 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Willie Green switching up a few things rotation wise after Saturday’s blowout loss. Willy Hernangomez gets the backup center minutes tonight. – 8:24 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

More changes to the Pels’ rotation: Willy Hernangomez the first big off the bench as Jonas Valanciunas sits with 2 fouls. – 8:24 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willy Hernangomez is the first center off the bench tonight – 8:24 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

It’s clear that the Pels scout for this game is based off what they did well against the Wolves in early season games — and not off what opponents have schemed against Wolves lately.

– Temple, who guarded DLo well, starts and guards DLo

– Valanciunas on KAT rather than Vando – 8:18 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

what a sequence 🔥

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/su9cK0SuY3 – 8:17 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

KAT – 6

Pelicans – 2

😼😼😼 pic.twitter.com/ID3cickxmz – 8:17 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Karl-Anthony Towns is intent on attacking Jonas Valanciunas early. He’s looked to score or drive every time he’s touched the ball and has all 8 of the Wolves points. – 8:16 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I hope you all find a partner that loves you as much as Willie Green and David Griffin love Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky – 8:03 PM

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck

The @Memphis Grizzlies look to get back on track after Saturday’s demoralizing loss in Minnesota. Tonight is another tough task against the Jazz. Checking in with the latest from Salt Lake City as we close in on tip-off:

@grindcitymedia @929espn pic.twitter.com/tr4gcbNdgP – 8:01 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

🎙Latest Spurscast episode with @Michael De Leon: projectspurs.com/2021/11/22/spu…

– Dejounte Murray’s strong start to the season

– The concerning 3PT shooting for the team

– Episode recorded before Spurs loss to Timberwolves – 7:53 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

With Satoransky and Temple averaging 8.2 points together on the season, here’s some pertinent info ahead of tonight’s Pelicans-Timberwolves matchup:

Brandon Ingram has scored a career-high of 49 points, and Jonas Valanciunas, 34 points.

#justsaying – 7:44 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

I asked Coach Jenkins about whether or not the film confirmed that the team’s effort wasn’t there Saturday against Minnesota. He said that while there were individuals that showed growth in specific areas of focus, overall his belief that the team didn’t compete was confirmed. – 7:43 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

Tomas Satoransky

Garrett Temple

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas

NAW moves to the bench. – 7:25 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

getting ready 🏀 pic.twitter.com/mvUq5Re3OG – 7:24 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Tomas Satoransky

Garrett Temple

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas

Devonte’ Graham will miss his 3rd straight game. NAW gets moved to the bench. – 7:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

First 5⃣ on the floor tonight.

#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ZIIaoU2gux – 7:21 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:

Josh Okogie (Back Spasms) is OUT at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/XWWamAvZNK – 7:19 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Josh Okogie will miss his fourth consecutive game with back spasms – 7:18 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

ready to ball 🏀

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/PS5dLnXIyQ – 7:16 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Asked about the players-only meeting the Spurs had after the Minnesota game, Pop said, “Well, that’s just dandy. I hope they had a good talk.” – 7:13 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves in New Orleans to face the Pelicans. Whenever they go back, I think about the vampires in Wolves lore that came when Minneapolis almost lost them. For real. theathletic.com/1939924/2020/0… – 7:06 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Pels

– KAT over 21.5 pts (could be 40+)

Had 57 in two Pels games. JV gets physical but can’t really guard him

– DLo under 19.5 pts

– Ant over 5 rebs

vs. JV is a choose-to-rebound game

– Valanciunas over 11.5 rebs

11-or-more in 14 of 18 games this year pic.twitter.com/cbaDbWuLPS – 7:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲

Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at a signed basketball, courtesy of @SeatGeek.

Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/IS6vE3awwM – 6:38 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Devonte Graham will be a game-time decision tonight with left foot soreness. Green says he’s still getting pregame treatment to see if he can go.

Graham has missed the last two games. He was listed as questionable heading into tonight. – 6:19 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

LIVE: Coach Willie Green speaks with the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Timberwolves

#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Look good.

Feel good.

Play good. pic.twitter.com/VYVbvvafr5 – 6:09 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Knowing what we know now about him, how high would 28th pick Jordan Poole have gone in the 2019 NBA Draft? Definitely top 10, and possibly top 5. Morant’s a star, Herro and Garrison are terrific and Zion Williamson is a game-changer when he isn’t hurt. After that, Poole’s close. – 5:00 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The latest NBA Power Rankings on @RookieWire, with the Suns, Celtics and Timberwolves among the biggest rising teams therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-powe… – 4:42 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Top-8 team defenses this season + what they have allowed opponents to shoot from 3

GSW: 101.3, 33.6% (9th)

LAC: 102.9, 33.9% (12th)

PHX: 103.6, 36.0% (22nd)

WAS: 104.6, 31.6% (2nd)

MIA: 104.7, 33.7% (10th)

UTA: 105.2, 32.8% (4th)

CHI: 105.3, 35.7% (19th)

MIN: 105.5, 31.3% (1st) – 3:46 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:

WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns

EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Check in with Jonas after today’s practice 🎙

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/7iC55gfKw0 – 3:33 PM