Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-16) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 110, New Orleans Pelicans 96 (Final)
The New Orleans Pelicans, the 2nd worst team in basketball, has three times as many wins as the Houston Rockets.
Ja Morant said the team meeting following the loss at Minnesota lasted an hour and a half.
"We have to be real with each other," Morant said. "We know what kind of team we can be."
He added that he and his teammates know that criticisms come from each other because they care.
Tomas Satoransky has scored 36 points in 229 minutes this season. The only players with fewer points in 200+ minutes are:
Taj Gibson (35 pts in 202 mins)
John Konchar (35 pts in 212 mins)
Semi Ojeleye (33 pts in 218 mins)
LET’S GET HOT
Ben Simmons, John Wall, or Russell Westbrook? After Pelicans loss to the TWolves is it time?
Pop on Keita’s first start with Spurs and first since rookie season with Minnesota:
Keita, he's a smart player. I think he might have been a little bit nervous to start, but I thought he did a good job."
Taylor Jenkins on the group's ability to bounce back after Minnesota loss: It showed the effort of everyone, and their togetherness. They embrace these moments and want to use this win as something to build on
Christopher Hine
Patrick Beverley was heaping praise on Jarred Vanderbilt and his defense after the game: "I didn't know he was that good."
Jim Eichenhofer
Asked about mood in #Pelicans locker room, Willy Hernangomez (19 pts, 11 reb) responded, "People are mad, you know? We tried to play hard and compete… I think it was a bad day for us, honestly. We've got to play harder than the other team. I think the Timberwolves did that."
New Orleans Pelicans
Watch Live: Willy Hernangomez
#Pelicans
Pelicans need some sort of change after losing to the Timberwolves 110-96
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Finch Quarter was good to us.
Karl-Anthony Towns attributes his game tonight to coffee.
“I ain’t gonna lie to you, I had a lot of coffee before the game.” – 10:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOUR IN A ROWWWW
#RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/Xz5SGUYt1l – 10:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans
Final stats from tonight’s game 📊
@Willy Hernangomez 19 pts, 8-9 FGM, 11 reb
@Nickeil Alexander-Walker 14 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast
@Josh Hart 13 pts, 5/9 FGM, 5 reb, 4 ast
@JValanciunas 13 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast
@kiralewisjr 10 pts, 6 ast
#WBD | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/pBABzYeP3o – 10:40 PM
Friendly reminder that Buddy Hield started his NBA career in New Orleans playing for Alvin Gentry.
14 points already tonight! 4/4 from 3pt range.
New Orleans Pelicans
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR
Postgame Interviews (11/22 vs MIN):
Willie Green
Willy Hernangómez
Kira Lewis Jr. – 10:33 PM
Christopher Hine
Down the tunnel Jarred Vanderbilt was yelling "first team," as in first-team all-defense. Pat Beverley was behind him yelling "First team. … that's a good f-in professional win."
New Orleans Pelicans
Recap from tonight's game.
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 10:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer
#Pelicans make lineup changes, but can't overcome subpar shooting, turnovers, as Timberwolves pull away in 3Q, prevail 110-96. Willy Hernangomez 19 pts, 11 reb off bench.
Pelicans lose 110-96 to Wolves. Fall to 3-16 on season. If that's not troubling enough, we just witnessed their two most woeful performances back to back and Brandon Ingram's in midst of his worst New Orleans stretch. 12 points on 14 shots vs Pacers. 9 points on 13 shots tonight.
Brandon Ingram finished tonight’s loss with 9 points on 2-13 shooting in 37 minutes.
It’s the 2nd fewest points he’s scored since joining the Pelicans and the first time he’s been held under 10 while playing 35+ minutes since January 2019. – 10:25 PM
In 19 games this season, the Pelicans have failed to score 100 points 10 times.
They failed to do that in only seven games last season. – 10:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski
MIN 110, NOP 96
Wolves just handled their business. 4 wins in a row.
KAT: 28 and 10r
Vanderbilt: 16, 11r, 2s
McDaniels: 10, 8r – 10:22 PM
FINAL: T’Wolves 110, Pelicans 96
– Ingram: 9p, 8r, 4a, 2/13 FG
– Hart: 13p, 5r, 5a, 3b, 3s
– JV: 13p, 6r
– Willy: 19p, 11r, 8/9 FG
– Kira: 10p, 5a, 3r
– NAW: 14p, 5r, 4a
Pels fall to 3-16. – 10:22 PM
Final: Wolves 110, Pelicans 96
Hernangomez 19 pts & 11 rebs
NAW 14 pts
Ingram 9 pts (2-13 FG)
Pels get destroyed for the 2nd game in a row, this time at home. They turned the ball over 23 times and gave up 21 offensive rebounds. Awful performance all around. – 10:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans
Final score from the Smoothie King Center.
Back in action on Wednesday against WAS. pic.twitter.com/bM3mmcLBb7 – 10:22 PM
FINAL: T’Wolves 110, Pelicans 96.
New Orleans falls to 3-16.
A bad, bad, bad team. pic.twitter.com/DcV8ea7b77 – 10:22 PM
Wolves keep rollin, fueled by defense
Wolves 110, Pelicans 96
On tonight’s show:
– That’s 4 in a row, with Jimmy comin to town Wednesday (can Wolves sustain against better opponent?)
– Pelicans poor gameplan vs KAT
– 3pt D vs. 3pt luck
– Continuing to dominate during DLo minutes – 10:22 PM
Final: Timberwolves 110, Pelicans 96. New Orleans, which turned it over 23 times, drops to 3-16.
Minnesota Timberwolves
WOLVES WIN!!!
WOLVES WIN!!!
WOLVES WIN!!!
🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/plF22pLvrM – 10:21 PM
Zion, Brandon Ingram, a plethora of picks and this is how it ends up
Minnesota entered tonight leading the league in forcing 17.8 turnovers a game – a full 1.0 over second place.
In three games, New Orleans turned it over 28, 23 and 17 times against the T’Wolves this season. – 10:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
AND HE DOES IT ALL WITH A SMILE
Brandon Ingram's 9 points were his second fewest as a Pelican. He had 7 in November 2019 against OKC. Only played 10 minutes that night.
Those bar activations are gonna go really well for the Pelicans
Jon Krawczynski
Karl-Anthony Towns has chewed up Valanciunas tonight, a little payback after the 20-20 game from Jonas at Target Center.
KAT has 28 and 10.
KAT has 28 and 10. – 10:11 PM
Brandon Ingram should never attempt to pass INTO a double-team but did right there. Patrick Beverley was shading JV the whole time. Should have gone elsewhere.
Pelicans trailing Timberwolves 99-76 with 7:54 left. This one’s been a gut punch since the start of the 2nd quarter. – 10:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
Minnesota has extended the lead to 99-76 with 7:54 left.
Vanderbilt has tied a career-high with 16 points to go along with his 9 rebounds.
Towns has tallied his seventh 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season (213th career). – 10:06 PM
Anthony Edwards just tried to retire Willy Hernangomez. If Ant would've got that dunk…
Jon Krawczynski
Pelicans starting to chip away and Finch goes back to Beverley and Vanderbilt to stem the tide.
Just to remind how good Will Barton III has been this season…
Here are players averaging Barton’s 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists & 40% from 3 or better:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokic
Brandon Ingram
Christopher Hine
New Orleans cuts the lead to 15 in the opening 93 seconds and Finch calls a timeout. I'm calling a timeout on the running gamer lede for the moment.
New Orleans Pelicans
Onto the final 12 minutes.
#WBD
#WBD pic.twitter.com/BVSWlcF2E6 – 9:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
Heading to the fourth, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead New Orleans 89-69.
Russell has a game-high and season-high-tying 8 assists to go along with his 9 points, nearing his first double-double of the season (30th career). – 9:52 PM
End of the 3rd: Wolves 89, Pelicans 69
Hernangomez 11 pts & 8 rebs
Valanciunas 11 pts
Lewis 10 pts – 9:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
smooth, @Jmcdaniels7.
smooth. 👌
smooth. 👌 pic.twitter.com/1VqRAjfhvY – 9:51 PM
Pacers cruising to their second straight blowout win, up 89-61 against the Bulls entering the 4th. Starters weren't needed Saturday vs the Pelicans, shouldn't be needed here.
On their way to their 6th straight W in Chicago.
On their way to their 6th straight W in Chicago. – 9:44 PM
Pelicans have hit 18 turnovers.
Their No. 1, No. 2 and t-No. 3 games this year have come against Minnesota when it comes to turning the ball over. – 9:43 PM
Christopher Hine
This is my fourth season on the beat. This is the best stretch the Timberwolves have played in those four years since the stretch post Butler trade before Covington got hurt.
Minnesota Timberwolves
KARL MY GOODNESS
The Pelicans have to be close to a players only meeting, right?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
Minnesota opens the second half outscoring the Pelicans 11-5 to take a 77-55 lead with 7:52 left in the third.
Towns now with 25 points on 9-18 shooting.
Vanderbilt has 11 points and 7 rebounds nearing his season high of 13 points (vs. LA Clippers on 11/3/21). – 9:31 PM
Pelicans trail 77-55 just over 4 minutes into the 2nd half. Brandon Ingram can't get going (1-8) and that's gotta be at least 5 offensive rebounds for the Timberwolves since halftime.
This one is threatening to be over before the we get to the 4th quarter. Again.
This one is threatening to be over before the we get to the 4th quarter. Again. – 9:31 PM
That was Minnesota's 14th offensive rebound of the night. They've scored 21 points off those 2nd chances.
New Orleans Pelicans
GTEMPPP.THREE BALL.
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/HJOGoaSYZP – 9:28 PM
Valanciunas subs out early to begin the 2nd half after picking up his 4th foul.
Willie Green decides to go small with Herb Jones at center. – 9:25 PM
Pels going small with JV picking up his fourth foul. Herb Jones checking for him.
D'Angelo Russell a team-high +21 at halftime (again). Next highest teammate is KAT, who is going off, and
For the season, Russell’s net rating is a team-high +27.9 — a mile ahead of the Wolves next highest rotation player, Anthony Edwards, who has a +7.8 net rating – 9:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Halftime stats:
@Willy Hernangomez 11 pts, 5/5 FGM, 5 reb
@JValanciunas 11 pts, 4 reb
@Kira Lewis 7 pts, 3/5 FGM, 3 ast
@Brandon Ingram 6 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast
@Josh Hart 6 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast
#WBD – 9:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the half, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 66-50.
Towns with 23 points to pace Minnesota, his fourth 20+ point half of the season.
KAT is nearing his fourth 30+ point game of the season. – 9:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Jonas Valanciunas (left knee contusion) is questionable to return. – 9:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas (left knee contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game vs. Wolves – 9:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
23 points in the first half for KAT 👏 pic.twitter.com/IS5fLW3f4d – 9:20 PM
Atlanta’s defense held the Thunder to only 11 third quarter points on 4-26 FG (.154 FG%).
The 11 points are the least amount of points the Hawks have allowed in a single quarter since 1/17/18 vs. New Orleans (10 points, third quarter). – 9:18 PM
Pelicans against zone defense in the first half per Second Spectrum:
– 12 possessions
– 3 turnovers
– 0.67 points per possession – 9:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Wolves scored 16 points off 7 Pelicans turnovers in the second quarter. 14 turnovers for New Orleans so far. – 9:16 PM
Looking back, looks like the NBA took away two takeaways for Minnesota in the first game so now the Pels had just 28 TOs against the Wolves in the first game. They had 17 in the second game.
The 28 was a season high.
The 17 is tied for the 2nd-most.
They have 14 now at half. – 9:16 PM
Brandon Ingram during the 1st half of the last 4 games:
72 minutes
21 points
6-29 FG
0-7 3 PT
9-10 FT
7 turnovers – 9:15 PM
Brandon Ingram hasn’t looked like himself in many of his minutes since returning from a hip injury. Had 12 Saturday. He’s got 6 points on 1-of-6 shooting at half tonight. – 9:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
At the half. #WBD pic.twitter.com/UFTUIk7FH3 – 9:10 PM
End of the 1st half: Wolves 66, Pelicans 50
Valanciunas 11 pts & 4 rebs
Hernangomez 11 pts & 5 rebs
Ingram 6 pts (1-6 FG)
Karl-Anthony Towns 23 pts (8-15 FG)
Pels shot 2-12 on 3s and turned the ball over 14 times. Once again, the guard play has been lacking in a major way. – 9:10 PM
HALF: T’Wolves 66, Pelicans 50
– JV: 11p, 4r
– Willy: 11p, 5r
– Kira: 7p, 3a
– Hart: 6p, 3r, 3a, 2b, 2s
– Ingram: 6p, 4r, 2a, 1b, 1/6 FG
– NAW: 2p, 2a, 4r, 1/5 FG off the bench
– Tomas and GT started, but played 9 mins
– Herb and Kira subbed in, played 15 mins each – 9:09 PM
Pelicans trail the Timberwolves 66-50 at halftime. Here’s the 3 biggest culprits:
– New starting lineup didn’t work. At all.
– Pelicans couldn’t hit any outside shots (2-12).
– They committed far too many turnovers (14) that led to 23 (!!) points for Minny. – 9:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
up & over @Willy Hernangomez !
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/mQi1kH28cW – 9:07 PM
When D’Angelo Russell came back from injury last season, he came off the bench for his first 15 games back — to control his minutes
In that, Chris Finch found something, through playing him with the 2nd unit. DLo being the first sub out and back in with the 2nd unit is thriving – 8:59 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels making big strides offensively lately – 8:59 PM
Pelicans trail Timberwolves 48-42 with 4:18 left in the first half.
Temple and Sato sporting identical -18 +/- in 9 minutes of action. Off the bench, Kira Lewis and Herb Jones are +12 each in 10 minutes. 🤷🏻♂️ – 8:57 PM
The fact that Jaxson Hayes has been benched again for Billy Hernangomez may, unfortunately, be telling of who he is as a basketball player – 8:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JOSH GOT IT 😤
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/2B291qYV4z – 8:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not sure what it is about the Wolves that brings this out, but #Pelicans averaged 25.0 turnovers against them in October and already have 11 tonight in 1H – 8:52 PM
At least Josh Hart is hooping during this miserable, miserable season. – 8:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
we love us some Big Mac buckets pic.twitter.com/YBWJNKQVZG – 8:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 10-2 run over the last 2:14 to take a 38-31 lead with 9:31 left in the first half.
Led by Beasley’s 7 points, the Wolves bench is outscoring the Pelicans reserves 14-12. Last game against Memphis, Minnesota’s bench scored a season-high 50 points. – 8:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Even when Malik Beasley is missing shots, the mechanics look good. A nice change from earlier in the season when everything was out of whack – 8:45 PM
As a quarter break promo at Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans have fans race to chug a smoothie. It is so brutal. Both as entertainment and as a task for the participants. Go Pels. – 8:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
After one, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 29-28.
Minnesota forced 7 New Orleans turnovers in the first quarter. Coming into tonight, the Wolves led the league in opponent turnovers per game (17.8). – 8:40 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 29, Wolves 28
Lewis 7 pts
Ingram 4 pts (1-4 FG)
Valanciunas 4 pts & 3 rebs
Bench pts
NOLA: 12
MIN: 4 – 8:39 PM
Good awareness by Kira and Nickeil right there. They passed quickly to one another which led to an open three by Lewis.
Then Ingram nailed his first midrange jumper.
Pelicans up 29-28 on the Timberwolves after one. Bench provided great spark after starters got down early. – 8:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pels up by 1⃣ at the end of 1⃣
#WBD pic.twitter.com/uEOFN0k11k – 8:38 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz Reid. – 8:38 PM
Naz Reid just got himself a poster. – 8:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid. – 8:37 PM
DLo checks out 6 minutes into the game, lead begins to disappear. This has been happening almost every game lately. – 8:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With 3:26 remaining in the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 22-20.
Towns leads all with 10 points, his fifth 10+ point first quarter of the season.
Vanderbilt is up to 7 points so far tonight, a season-high for points in the first quarter. – 8:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ANDD-1 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/foyJZOJf4y – 8:29 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Not the best start for Ant in this one. 7-0 run for New Orleans forcing a Finch timeout. – 8:28 PM
Patrick Beverley is getting booed on every possession and I’m confused as to why. Do New Orleans fans remember his small dust up with Jonas Valanciunas at the free throw line earlier this season? Do all fans but the team he plays for hate Beverley that much?
Looking for answers! – 8:27 PM
Team starting Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky struggles to score. Coach subs in Kira Lewis Jr and he immediately adds a spark to the offense. Wonder who could have told you that – 8:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez off the bench early for #Pelicans after not playing in seven of the last eight games. This is the first time all season he’s been in the rotation in terms of a game that was not one-sided in 4Q – 8:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/bT9rBsnBar – 8:25 PM
Willie Green switching up a few things rotation wise after Saturday’s blowout loss. Willy Hernangomez gets the backup center minutes tonight. – 8:24 PM
More changes to the Pels’ rotation: Willy Hernangomez the first big off the bench as Jonas Valanciunas sits with 2 fouls. – 8:24 PM
Willy Hernangomez is the first center off the bench tonight – 8:24 PM
It’s clear that the Pels scout for this game is based off what they did well against the Wolves in early season games — and not off what opponents have schemed against Wolves lately.
– Temple, who guarded DLo well, starts and guards DLo
– Valanciunas on KAT rather than Vando – 8:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
what a sequence 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/su9cK0SuY3 – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT – 6
Pelicans – 2
😼😼😼 pic.twitter.com/ID3cickxmz – 8:17 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is intent on attacking Jonas Valanciunas early. He’s looked to score or drive every time he’s touched the ball and has all 8 of the Wolves points. – 8:16 PM
I hope you all find a partner that loves you as much as Willie Green and David Griffin love Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky – 8:03 PM
With Satoransky and Temple averaging 8.2 points together on the season, here’s some pertinent info ahead of tonight’s Pelicans-Timberwolves matchup:
Brandon Ingram has scored a career-high of 49 points, and Jonas Valanciunas, 34 points.
I asked Coach Jenkins about whether or not the film confirmed that the team’s effort wasn’t there Saturday against Minnesota. He said that while there were individuals that showed growth in specific areas of focus, overall his belief that the team didn’t compete was confirmed. – 7:43 PM
Starters:
Tomas Satoransky
Garrett Temple
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
NAW moves to the bench. – 7:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
getting ready 🏀 pic.twitter.com/mvUq5Re3OG – 7:24 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Tomas Satoransky
Garrett Temple
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
Devonte’ Graham will miss his 3rd straight game. NAW gets moved to the bench. – 7:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 5⃣ on the floor tonight.
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ZIIaoU2gux – 7:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Josh Okogie (Back Spasms) is OUT at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/XWWamAvZNK – 7:19 PM
Josh Okogie will miss his fourth consecutive game with back spasms – 7:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ready to ball 🏀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/PS5dLnXIyQ – 7:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Pels
– KAT over 21.5 pts (could be 40+)
Had 57 in two Pels games. JV gets physical but can’t really guard him
– DLo under 19.5 pts
– Ant over 5 rebs
vs. JV is a choose-to-rebound game
– Valanciunas over 11.5 rebs
11-or-more in 14 of 18 games this year pic.twitter.com/cbaDbWuLPS – 7:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at a signed basketball, courtesy of @SeatGeek.
Willie Green says Devonte Graham will be a game-time decision tonight with left foot soreness. Green says he’s still getting pregame treatment to see if he can go.
Graham has missed the last two games. He was listed as questionable heading into tonight. – 6:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Coach Willie Green speaks with the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Timberwolves
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Look good.
Feel good.
Play good. pic.twitter.com/VYVbvvafr5 – 6:09 PM
Top-8 team defenses this season + what they have allowed opponents to shoot from 3
GSW: 101.3, 33.6% (9th)
LAC: 102.9, 33.9% (12th)
PHX: 103.6, 36.0% (22nd)
WAS: 104.6, 31.6% (2nd)
MIA: 104.7, 33.7% (10th)
UTA: 105.2, 32.8% (4th)
CHI: 105.3, 35.7% (19th)
MIN: 105.5, 31.3% (1st) – 3:46 PM
The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:
WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns
EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check in with Jonas after today’s practice 🎙
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/7iC55gfKw0 – 3:33 PM
Comments / 0