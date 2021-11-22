RS Recommends: The Best Holiday Gifts to Give From DXL

He might already own the latest high-tech gadgets and bookshelves of vinyl, but when it comes to the style department, chances are that the guy on your holiday shopping list is long overdue for a stylish gift this season.

From cold-weather jackets to versatile accessories, there’s plenty to choose from out there, but one of the coolest stores and sites we’re shopping this year is DXL Big + Tall.

With an impressive range of sizes (1XL-8XL and waists 38″-70″) available both online and at its 250+ stores across the United states, you’ll find a cart-load of high-quality, giftable items from a mix of designer brands — and that’s just on your first visit alone. Your move, Santa.

The Best Gift Ideas to Give From DXL

Whether he’s in need of a stylish, cozy jacket, or you really want to treat him with a wristwatch that he’ll show off everywhere he goes, these 10 gift ideas will be tough to top.

1. Columbia Sweater Weather Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

Sweater weather just got a whole lot more stylish thanks to this Columbia Sweater Weather fleece. This full-zip jacket is easier to put on and take off than a half-zip pullover, but it’s still just as warm and snug. Pockets are thoughtfully included throughout the sides and on the chest, each with its own zipper to keep your items secure. It’s available in nine sizes, from 2XL to 6XL.



Buy:

Columbia Sweater Weather Jacket

$95

$95



2. True Nation Sherpa-Lined Denim Trucker Jacket

The coolest gift to put under the tree this year just might be a badass jacket that will keep him warm in style, like this denim trucker from True Nation. Whether he layers it over a sweater on colder days or throws it on over a classic white tee, get ready to see this piece over and over and over again. Plus, unlike other jackets that look this good, you can throw it in the machine to wash it. Exclusively available at DXL in both XL and XLT sizes, from 2XL to 6XL.



Buy:

True Nation Sherpa-Lined Jacket

at

$79.50



3. Polo Ralph Lauren Camo Velour Lounge Pants

He might not think much about the pants he wears around the house, which is exactly why he’ll love this pair. Up his comfortable loungewear game with these olive camo pants designed by Polo Ralph Lauren. With a mix of polyester and a hint of spandex, their stretch, style and fit make them fit for catching some Zs and rolling right into brunch. They come in 2XL, 2XLT, 3XL, 3XLT, 4XL and 4XLT.



Buy:

Polo Ralph Lauren Velour Pants

at

$62.50



4. Polo Ralph Lauren Quilted Gloves

For the man who already has a classic winter coat, get him these handsome quilted gloves, made by Polo Ralph Lauren. Thanks to the grippy suede on the palms, they’re just as functional as they are wildly stylish. We love the elastic cuffs that help keep out the cold, and they’re insulated enough without making your hands sweat. They’re available in two sizes, 1XL and 2XL.



Buy:

Polo Ralph Lauren Quilted Gloves

$78

$78



5. Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Boots

Footwear’s not always the easiest thing to gift someone, but that’s not the case with these rugged Columbia boots. Thanks to their waterproof construction, cushioning and the Omni-Grip rubber sole, he can comfortably trek through all the slush, snow and cold puddles all winter long while keeping his feet dry and warm. We’re big fans of Columbia’s boots for hiking, but especially love them for commuting during the colder, wet months of the year. These boots come in a range of sizes, from 11 to 16, as well as two different widths for guys with wider feet.



Buy:

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Boots

at

$110



6. Rochester Cable Crewneck Sweater

This Rochester Cable Crewneck will be the coolest sweater at the holiday party — and anywhere else he wears it the rest of the wintertime. It’s perfect for layering over a button-up shirt, but we think you’ll love wearing it on its own, too. The cable-knit sweater features a sophisticated look, but it’s actually super breathable and softer than it looks. Gift sizes from 1XL to 5XL. Exclusively available at DXL.



Buy:

Rochester Cable Crewneck Sweater

at

$99.50



7. Synrgy Skull Socks (3-Pack)

Somewhere along the way, socks became our favorite gift to give and get during the holidays. The best thing? They also make for pretty great stocking stuffers. Gift him this three-pack that features a fun skull pattern that he can slip on with a pair of dress shoes. Their mix of cotton and nylon lends the durability he needs, but they won’t feel as heavy as a pair of typical wool winter socks. They come in a 13-16 foot size.



Buy:

Synrgy Skull Socks

$28

$28



8. Carhartt Watch Hat

The perfect gift to pair with some gloves in his stocking? Hands down, you can’t go wrong with this comfortable, slightly fitted Carhartt Watch Hat. We love its durability, but especially its soft acrylic yarn that offers plenty of warmth. You can pick among eight different colors, including the versatile heather gray above.



Buy:

Carhartt Watch Hat

$17

$17



9. True Nation Large Basic Aviator Sunglasses

For the stylish guy who never leaves home without a pair of shades, he’ll love these aviators, which trade trendy style for pure classic looks. These no-frills shades feature brass frames, plus large polycarbonate lenses that provide both UVA and UVB protection. Exclusively available at DXL.



Buy:

True Nation Aviator Sunglasses

$20

$20



10. Synrgy Black Metal Bracelet Watch

He may already rock a smartwatch for his workouts, but it’s time to add a timeless everyday timepiece to his wrist, like this one from Synrgy. Complete with a black metal bracelet, the watch includes an analog movement and an included battery. It may look quadruple the price, but it comes in at a wallet-friendly 40 bucks (perfect for that stocking-stuffer budget you promised you’d stick to this year). The clasp can accommodate wrist sizes up to a 10-inch diameter. Exclusively available at DXL.



Buy:

Synrgy Metal Bracelet Watch

$40

$40

