WATCH NOW: Henry Miller, executive director of the Samaritan House

Hope House, a ministry of Brentwood Community United Methodist Church and stands for Hope, Opportunity, Prayer and Encouragement, seeks a new director. Jerry Walton has been Hope House director since 2018 and volunteering since 2015 is stepping down at the end of this year. The group, which provides free food and clothing to those in need, is looking for his replacement; or another volunteer organization to continue this community service. They serve about 500 families with 75 to 80 pounds of food per pickup in Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Oakley, and Knightsen. To receive assistance, residents must bring proof of address and a form of ID.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO