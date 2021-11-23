ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Immigration attorney speaks on 2 migrant caravans heading towards Texas

kusi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mexican authorities have said that they have found 600 migrants hiding in two trailers heading...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 27

Big?Chief
3d ago

This is BS😠 US Taxpayers already give Millions of dollars in Aid to all these Migrant countries. US should just take over migrant countries territories since US is literally financially supporting all of their citizens. problem solved.

Reply(3)
13
Mary Stamn
3d ago

Yes it would be nice Americans are tired of dealing with illegal immigrants come here legally

Reply(2)
13
Felipe Velazquez
2d ago

This attorney are all from Mexico fulling the American immigration law they know is weak like Joe Biden .

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
raleighnews.net

Over 400 migrants heading north in truck trailers stopped by Mexico

VERACRUZ, Mexico: Mexican authorities discovered more than 400 migrants in the back of two semi-trailers on November 19, traveling near migrant caravans heading north. The migrants were later placed in custody by federal immigration agents. After visiting the migrants, Tonatiuh Hernndez Sarmiento, from the Veracruz Human Rights Commission, said, "There...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Texas Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
San Diego, TX
The Independent

Mexico starts dispersing hundreds of migrants from ‘prison city’

Hundreds of migrants have been forced to disperse from a “prison” city by Mexican officials to prevent another caravan heading north towards the US border.The migrants, mostly from Haiti and other Latin American countries, were removed from the southern city of Tapachula by buses and taken to other states.The migrants had been in the city while waiting for asylum and visa requests to be processed by authorities.Migrant rights activist Luis Carcia Villagran labelled the city a “prison” as they were unable to leave without the correct paperwork.Two groups of migrants had left in caravans headed north in recent weeks, according...
IMMIGRATION
wearebreakingnews.com

Mexico Denounces Manipulation Of Migrants In Caravan

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) – The Mexican government seems to have changed its strategy after the August operations, in which United Nations agencies denounced the excessive use of force against migrants, and now it is not trying to convince the caravan – that For a week he has been moving around the south of the country – that he accepts his proposals for regularization and insists on denouncing that the most vulnerable are being manipulated.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Attorney#Mexico#Guatemala#Caravans#Kusi#Mexican#Good Evening San Diego
wtvbam.com

Haitian migrants in southern Mexico press officials to let them move freely

TAPACHULA (Reuters) – Several thousand Haitian migrants on Monday clustered outside a stadium in southern Mexico that has been re-purposed into a migration office, urging authorities to let them pass freely through Mexico. Two caravans of migrants largely from Haiti and Central America have departed from the southern city of...
IMMIGRATION
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Immigrants Push Invasion Crisis at Southern Border

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted six illegal immigrant smuggling attempts over the weekend that resulted in 56 arrests and identified two migrant stash houses. On Nov. 19, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents responded to a call for assistance from La Joya Police Department (LJPD) officers in a search for several individuals that fled on foot following a vehicle stop. Responding agents assisted in the apprehension of the driver who was identified as a United States citizen, and four illegals from Central America. LJPD took custody of the vehicle…
EDINBURG, TX
Washington Post

Venezuelan migrants are new border challenge for Biden administration

Record numbers of Venezuelan migrants have been crossing into the United States in recent months, posing a new border challenge for the Biden administration and raising concerns that more of the nearly 6 million people displaced from the South American nation could be heading north. U.S. authorities intercepted 13,406 Venezuelan migrants...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the...
IMMIGRATION
informnny.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to apply for humanitarian visas. The migrant march had set out on Nov. 18 with...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy